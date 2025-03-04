Ruben Love named for early Hurricanes return against Moana Pasifika

All Black Ruben Love will make his season debut for the Hurricanes this weekend against Moana Pasifika after initially being slated for a round seven return following ankle surgery.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery in December and was given a three to four month recovery timeline; his return for the round four contest comes at the earliest extreme of that timeline.

The one-Test international has been named to start in the No. 15 jersey, offering some playmaking support to burgeoning star Harry Godfrey, who has impressed with his start to the season.

Other changes in the starting XV see Peter Lakai move to the openside flank and Brayden Iose come in at No. 8, with Brad Shields retaining his No. 6 jersey as Du’Plessis Kirifi returns to the bench.

Fehi Fineanganofo is absent from the teamsheet; Ngatungane Punivai replaces him on the right wing outside an unchanged midfield of Peter Umaga-Jensen and Bailyn Sullivan.

Cam Roigard joins Riley Hohepa and potential debutant Jone Rova on the bench, with Ere Enari named to start at halfback.

Another potential debutant has been named on the bench in the No. 16 jersey, with Nic Souchon joining Xavier Numia and Pasilio Tosi as a powerful reserve front row. Hugo Plummer will play backup in the second row.

Siale Lauaki, Jacob Devery and Tevita Mafileo are set to start the game, with Caleb Delany and Isaia Walker-Leawere again backed to start in the second row.

Hurricanes team to play Moana Pasifika

Siale Lauaki Jacob Devery Tevita Mafileo Caleb Delany Isaia Walker-Leawere Brad Shields Peter Lakai Brayden Iose Ereatara Enari Harry Godfrey Kini Naholo Peter Umaga-Jensen Bailyn Sullivan Ngatungane Punivai Ruben Love

Reserves

16. Nic Souchon*

17. Xavier Numia

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Hugo Plummer

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. Cam Roigard

22. Riley Hohepa

23. Jone Rova*

* Denotes potential debut

