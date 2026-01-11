Ronan O'Gara takes to social media after press conference no-show
Ronan O’Gara opted for social media rather than the traditional post-match press conference after La Rochelle’s narrow Investec Champions Cup defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.
The La Rochelle head coach was conspicuous by his absence following the 25-24 loss. No official explanation was offered at the time but it is very much standard practice for head coaches to front up to the media after a match of this magnitude, making the 48-year-old’s no-show notable.
An early return flight to France was mooted as a possible reason, though that explanation raised eyebrows given that captain Grégory Alldritt and defence coach Romain Carmignani were present to fulfil media duties.
One can’t help but suspect that had La Rochelle successfully raided the ‘D4-tress’ he would have found time for the press conference.
Instead, O’Gara issued a message to supporters online later that evening on X, striking a conciliatory tone after another tight European clash between the two sides.
“Thank you to all the SR supporters who came to cheer us on today… We are very disappointed, but not downhearted. We will need all of you next week against the Harlequins… Let’s draw lessons from this and put them into practice.”
O’Gara’s handling of the aftermath comes at a time when scrutiny around his future is beginning to intensify. RugbyPass reported this weekend in Fissler Confidential that the former Ireland out-half is preparing to hold talks with his La Rochelle hierarchy to decide whether he will remain on France’s Atlantic coast beyond this season or depart a year early from his current deal.
Now in his seventh season at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, O’Gara has overseen the most successful period in the club’s history, including three consecutive European Cup finals and back-to-back titles.
However, the past two campaigns have been more challenging.
His name continues to circulate in coaching circles beyond France. The Corkman has been linked previously with the England, Wales and Australia roles and is widely viewed as a leading contender to succeed Andy Farrell should the Ireland head coach move on after 2027.
No doubt treated like crap again.
Would love to see ROG leave La Rochelle after this season and join Scott Robertson’s staff as defence coach, where he was highly successful at Crusaders implementing a much more aggressive defensive system than in the past.
Not debating himself for SH rugby. Taught Mo'unga how to be an international 10 - and he’s even bailed on the inferior SH sides.
Call me old fashioned, but doing poorly at your job is seldom attractive to prospective employers.
Unless youre an international rugby coach. Eddie Jones is a prime example.
It will be interesting to see what Ireland do if Farrell leaves. Possibly Paul O’Connell or Simon Easterby could step up? Jacques Nienaber might be the best coach in Ireland, but Leinster haven’t really got any better under his watch. If England keep improving then Richard Wigglesworth or Kevin Sinfield might be worth a look - but I’d hope they’d stay loyal to Borthwick. Felix Jones might be the best Irish coach, but a head coach role would be very different from anything he’s done so far.
Ultimately they’ll probably just hope that Andy Farrell hangs around for another 4 years.
Yeah, being a mixed head coach doesn't do wonders if your aspirations are for a national head coach role. If he reins his ego in and goes for an assistant coach role, there'd be no issue though.
Yeah but three CC finals on the trot and two titles ain’t too shabby for a provincial club that had a record of winning sweet f.a.!
It probably comes down to a frank conversation on whether he has the appetite to fully commit or whether he wants to keep fluttering his eyelashes at each passing union in search of a head coach. He really should be lined up for the Ireland job but their small minded, petty provincial politics will likely ensure that doesn’t happen.