Ronan O'Gara takes to social media after press conference no-show

Ronan O’Gara opted for social media rather than the traditional post-match press conference after La Rochelle’s narrow Investec Champions Cup defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

The La Rochelle head coach was conspicuous by his absence following the 25-24 loss. No official explanation was offered at the time but it is very much standard practice for head coaches to front up to the media after a match of this magnitude, making the 48-year-old’s no-show notable.

An early return flight to France was mooted as a possible reason, though that explanation raised eyebrows given that captain Grégory Alldritt and defence coach Romain Carmignani were present to fulfil media duties.

One can’t help but suspect that had La Rochelle successfully raided the ‘D4-tress’ he would have found time for the press conference.

Instead, O’Gara issued a message to supporters online later that evening on X, striking a conciliatory tone after another tight European clash between the two sides.

“Thank you to all the SR supporters who came to cheer us on today… We are very disappointed, but not downhearted. We will need all of you next week against the Harlequins… Let’s draw lessons from this and put them into practice.”

O’Gara’s handling of the aftermath comes at a time when scrutiny around his future is beginning to intensify. RugbyPass reported this weekend in Fissler Confidential that the former Ireland out-half is preparing to hold talks with his La Rochelle hierarchy to decide whether he will remain on France’s Atlantic coast beyond this season or depart a year early from his current deal.

Now in his seventh season at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, O’Gara has overseen the most successful period in the club’s history, including three consecutive European Cup finals and back-to-back titles.

However, the past two campaigns have been more challenging.

His name continues to circulate in coaching circles beyond France. The Corkman has been linked previously with the England, Wales and Australia roles and is widely viewed as a leading contender to succeed Andy Farrell should the Ireland head coach move on after 2027.