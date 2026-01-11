Northern Edition
Investec Champions Cup

Ronan O'Gara takes to social media after press conference no-show

By Ian Cameron at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara and Thomas Clarkson of Leinster after the Investec Champions Cup match between Leinster and La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ronan O’Gara opted for social media rather than the traditional post-match press conference after La Rochelle’s narrow Investec Champions Cup defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

The La Rochelle head coach was conspicuous by his absence following the 25-24 loss. No official explanation was offered at the time but it is very much standard practice for head coaches to front up to the media after a match of this magnitude, making the 48-year-old’s no-show notable.

An early return flight to France was mooted as a possible reason, though that explanation raised eyebrows given that captain Grégory Alldritt and defence coach Romain Carmignani were present to fulfil media duties.

VIDEO

One can’t help but suspect that had La Rochelle successfully raided the ‘D4-tress’ he would have found time for the press conference.

Instead, O’Gara issued a message to supporters online later that evening on X, striking a conciliatory tone after another tight European clash between the two sides.

“Thank you to all the SR supporters who came to cheer us on today… We are very disappointed, but not downhearted. We will need all of you next week against the Harlequins… Let’s draw lessons from this and put them into practice.”

O’Gara’s handling of the aftermath comes at a time when scrutiny around his future is beginning to intensify. RugbyPass reported this weekend in Fissler Confidential that the former Ireland out-half is preparing to hold talks with his La Rochelle hierarchy to decide whether he will remain on France’s Atlantic coast beyond this season or depart a year early from his current deal.

Now in his seventh season at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, O’Gara has overseen the most successful period in the club’s history, including three consecutive European Cup finals and back-to-back titles.

However, the past two campaigns have been more challenging.

His name continues to circulate in coaching circles beyond France. The Corkman has been linked previously with the England, Wales and Australia roles and is widely viewed as a leading contender to succeed Andy Farrell should the Ireland head coach move on after 2027.

Comments

27 Comments
J
JW 5 days ago

No doubt treated like crap again.

S
SC 5 days ago

Would love to see ROG leave La Rochelle after this season and join Scott Robertson’s staff as defence coach, where he was highly successful at Crusaders implementing a much more aggressive defensive system than in the past.

D
DC 5 days ago

Not debating himself for SH rugby. Taught Mo'unga how to be an international 10 - and he’s even bailed on the inferior SH sides.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Call me old fashioned, but doing poorly at your job is seldom attractive to prospective employers.

K
Koro Teeps 5 days ago

Unless youre an international rugby coach. Eddie Jones is a prime example.

f
fl 5 days ago

It will be interesting to see what Ireland do if Farrell leaves. Possibly Paul O’Connell or Simon Easterby could step up? Jacques Nienaber might be the best coach in Ireland, but Leinster haven’t really got any better under his watch. If England keep improving then Richard Wigglesworth or Kevin Sinfield might be worth a look - but I’d hope they’d stay loyal to Borthwick. Felix Jones might be the best Irish coach, but a head coach role would be very different from anything he’s done so far.


Ultimately they’ll probably just hope that Andy Farrell hangs around for another 4 years.

I
Icefarrow 6 days ago

Yeah, being a mixed head coach doesn't do wonders if your aspirations are for a national head coach role. If he reins his ego in and goes for an assistant coach role, there'd be no issue though.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

Yeah but three CC finals on the trot and two titles ain’t too shabby for a provincial club that had a record of winning sweet f.a.!


It probably comes down to a frank conversation on whether he has the appetite to fully commit or whether he wants to keep fluttering his eyelashes at each passing union in search of a head coach. He really should be lined up for the Ireland job but their small minded, petty provincial politics will likely ensure that doesn’t happen.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 8 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 17 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 18 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 19 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 20 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 23 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 23 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 25 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 25 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 26 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 28 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 30 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 31 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 31 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 31 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 34 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 35 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
