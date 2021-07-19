Close Notice
Richard Cockerill leaves Edinburgh by mutual consent

By Sam Smith
(Photo by Gary Hutchison / SNS Group via Getty Images)

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Richard Cockerill has left the club by mutual consent to allow him to pursue other opportunities.

The former Leicester Tigers chief has spent four years in the Scottish captital since arriving 2017 and will be replaced for the time being during the club’s pre-season by assistant coach Calum MacRae and head of strength and conditioning Nick Lumley.

Cockerill said: “Having had constructive conversations with Jim Mallinder and Mark Dodson post season it was agreed that we would come to an agreement where I would leave the club by mutual consent to pursue other opportunities.

“I would like to thank everyone at Edinburgh Rugby for the hard work they have put in. It has been a rewarding four seasons for the club.

“I would also like to thank all the supporters for everything they have done for me and the team you have been amazing.

“I wish the staff and players all the best for the future and look forward to watching you in your new stadium.”

Edinburgh managing director Douglas Struth said: “I would like to thank Richard for all his hard work and commitment to the club throughout his time at Edinburgh Rugby.

“We wish him all the very best in his next challenge.”

