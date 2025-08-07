Red Roses name team for final World Cup warm up

The Red Roses have made 11 changes to their starting XV to play France at Stade Guy Boniface on Saturday in their final match before the start of the 2025 Rugby World Cup, kicking off on Friday 22nd August, after securing a dominant 97-7 victory over Spain.

A few notable players are due to start after being named on the bench last weekend including 2024 World Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne who returns at full-back with Abby Dow, Tatyana Heard and Natasha Hunt all promoted from the replacements.

Jess Breach and Megan Jones retain their spots on the wing and in the midfield respectively, with Zoe Harrison staying as the starting fly-half.

Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir come into the front row with Morwenna Talling joining Abbie Ward in the second row.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft returns to the starting XV at blindside flanker, with Sadia Kabeya and Alex Matthews completing the back row.

England last played France in the Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam decider in April, which was decided by a single point, in a 43-42 victory to the Red Roses at Twickenham.

Red Roses team to play France

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 52 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 53 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 26 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 30 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 46 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 58 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 81 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 57 caps)

2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 83 caps)

3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 41 caps)

4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 22 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 75 caps)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 64 caps) – captain

7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 22 caps)

8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps)

Replacements

16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)

17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 14 caps)

18 Sarah Bern?(Bristol Bears, 72 caps)

19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps)

20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 16 caps)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 32 caps)

22 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 40 caps)

23 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 9 caps)