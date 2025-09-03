Northern Edition
International

Ranking England's second-row options ahead of the new season

George Martin and Maro Itoje of England arrive at the stadium prior to the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between England and New Zealand All Blacks at the Allianz Stadium on November 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England may not have the depth in the second-row that it does in some other areas of the field, but there is no shortage in quality.

Steve Borthwick has at least one world-class option to choose from, and a case can be made that he has more. There are certainly a couple that lie in whichever stratum is just below world-class.

So here is a potential hierarchy of capped locks that are currently playing in the Gallagher PREM, which excludes the likes of David Ribbans playing in Toulon, and uncapped options such as Tom Lockett.

The players will be ranked in four tiers: ‘locked in’ – those not only guaranteed to make an England squad, but very likely to start, ‘safe’ – those expected to make a wider England squad, but will by vying for a bench spot, ‘in the mix’ – those who could make their way into Borthwick’s wider squad with a strong start to the season, and ‘work to do’ – those who are capped but largely out of contention currently.

Locked in

1. Maro Itoje
England captain, British & Irish Lions captain, first name on the teamsheet. Barring injury, the only reason Itoje won’t start is if he is being rested after a hectic summer. That, or he’s punched Borthwick.

Safe

2. Ollie Chessum
Fresh from a Lions series where he featured in all three Tests, Chessum is locked in to make a preferred England matchday squad, but with Leicester Tigers team-mate and fellow Elite Player Squad member George Martin also an option, there is no assurance that Chessum will start for England. He may be marginally ahead of Martin in the pecking order, and is slightly more comfortable in the back-row – in Test rugby at least – if Borthwick opts to go down that route.

3. George Martin
A combination of knee and shoulder injuries ruled Martin out of Lions contention, while also meaning he could play no part in England’s successful tour of Argentina. He will therefore be hungry to return to the England fold and do what he does best – simply, smash people. Itoje and Chessum may find their minutes managed over the Autumn Nations Series, meaning the 24-year-old could play a prominent role.

In the mix

4. Alex Coles
Northampton Saints lock Coles appears to be the next cab off the rank behind Borthwick’s preferred three locks, and is stylistically similar to the trio, also being capable of shifting to the back-row. Off the back of three starts over the summer against Argentina and the USA, joining George Ford as one of two players to do so, he could well add to his 10 caps over the autumn, particularly if Borthwick opts to rest his Lions at some stage.

5. Charlie Ewels
After a redemptive summer, where the Bath star started in both victories over the Pumas, having received a red card in both of his previous two England outings. The 30-year-old may be a realist about those that are ahead of him and the next generation coming up, and even Borthwick’s predilection to player Chandler Cunningham-South in the engine room, but this was a summer where he showed he is still an option in white. Will he make England’s autumn squad? Possibly, but it would not be surprising if he missed out.

6. Arthur Clark
A debutant against the USA in July, and a strong debut at that, Gloucester’s Clark can expect to be in and around England squads over the coming seasons, but may not necessarily add more caps over the next year as England get closer to the World Cup. But the 23-year-old offers some real size and weight to the engine room, which could make him an attractive prospect against some opposition.

Work to do

7. Nick Isiekwe
An unused tourist this summer, Isiekwe’s Test career is in limbo. At the age of 27, he is not a newcomer to Test rugby, having made his debut in 2017. With 15 caps to his name, he has been given plenty of chances on the Test stage, but has never fully taken his opportunities. Of the players ahead of him in this list, only Itoje and Ewels are older than him, and with younger players coming through, it’s far more likely he is going to slip further down this list than climb up it. A huge campaign with Saracens is needed.

8. Joe Launchbury
Though not official, the 34-year-old Launchbury is effectively retired from Test rugby, and has been for a couple of seasons.

9. Harry Wells
Leicester’s Wells won his only cap against Canada in 2021, and, in truth, is not in the Test picture at all. He is an international, nevertheless, so he makes this list.

Comments

10 Comments
C
Craig 7 days ago

Not sure why you have Wells or Launchers on here. Neither are realistic.


Better to have:


Tuima

Kpoku

Munga

Tizard


All have potential to varying degrees…

J
JD 7 days ago

Ben Bamber - watch this space.

P
PM 8 days ago

I don’t think there is much debate to be had over this, providing they stay fit it is a combination of Itoje, Chessum & Martin, with Coles providing injury cover.


However, looking further down the road, I think Chessum Jnr could be one to keep an eye on, as could Olamide Sodeke, who hopefully will learn each day from Itoje at Saracens.

f
fl 8 days ago

Chessum Jr.’s development seems to have stalled a little bit. He’s 20 months younger than George Martin and 29 months younger than Ollie Chessum, but he’s at least 4 years behind them both in terms of career progression. Really hope he can turn it around this season.


Sodeke and Kpoku have been getting a lot of people excited this season, but frankly I’m concerned given how poor England u20s lineout has been. That should be the #1 area for second rows, and if they can’t dominate there at u20s level I have my doubts about how well they’ll transition to senior rugby.


But - none of this matters massively. Chessum Sr. and Martin will be around for a long long time, and while Itoje might not make it to 2031 there’s plenty of other options. Out of Coles, Clark, Lockett, Richards, etc., at least one of them will probably turn out to be really good.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 16 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 17 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 19 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 48 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 50 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments