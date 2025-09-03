Ranking England's second-row options ahead of the new season

England may not have the depth in the second-row that it does in some other areas of the field, but there is no shortage in quality.

Steve Borthwick has at least one world-class option to choose from, and a case can be made that he has more. There are certainly a couple that lie in whichever stratum is just below world-class.

So here is a potential hierarchy of capped locks that are currently playing in the Gallagher PREM, which excludes the likes of David Ribbans playing in Toulon, and uncapped options such as Tom Lockett.

The players will be ranked in four tiers: ‘locked in’ – those not only guaranteed to make an England squad, but very likely to start, ‘safe’ – those expected to make a wider England squad, but will by vying for a bench spot, ‘in the mix’ – those who could make their way into Borthwick’s wider squad with a strong start to the season, and ‘work to do’ – those who are capped but largely out of contention currently.

Locked in

1. Maro Itoje

England captain, British & Irish Lions captain, first name on the teamsheet. Barring injury, the only reason Itoje won’t start is if he is being rested after a hectic summer. That, or he’s punched Borthwick.

Safe

2. Ollie Chessum

Fresh from a Lions series where he featured in all three Tests, Chessum is locked in to make a preferred England matchday squad, but with Leicester Tigers team-mate and fellow Elite Player Squad member George Martin also an option, there is no assurance that Chessum will start for England. He may be marginally ahead of Martin in the pecking order, and is slightly more comfortable in the back-row – in Test rugby at least – if Borthwick opts to go down that route.

3. George Martin

A combination of knee and shoulder injuries ruled Martin out of Lions contention, while also meaning he could play no part in England’s successful tour of Argentina. He will therefore be hungry to return to the England fold and do what he does best – simply, smash people. Itoje and Chessum may find their minutes managed over the Autumn Nations Series, meaning the 24-year-old could play a prominent role.

In the mix

4. Alex Coles

Northampton Saints lock Coles appears to be the next cab off the rank behind Borthwick’s preferred three locks, and is stylistically similar to the trio, also being capable of shifting to the back-row. Off the back of three starts over the summer against Argentina and the USA, joining George Ford as one of two players to do so, he could well add to his 10 caps over the autumn, particularly if Borthwick opts to rest his Lions at some stage.

5. Charlie Ewels

After a redemptive summer, where the Bath star started in both victories over the Pumas, having received a red card in both of his previous two England outings. The 30-year-old may be a realist about those that are ahead of him and the next generation coming up, and even Borthwick’s predilection to player Chandler Cunningham-South in the engine room, but this was a summer where he showed he is still an option in white. Will he make England’s autumn squad? Possibly, but it would not be surprising if he missed out.

6. Arthur Clark

A debutant against the USA in July, and a strong debut at that, Gloucester’s Clark can expect to be in and around England squads over the coming seasons, but may not necessarily add more caps over the next year as England get closer to the World Cup. But the 23-year-old offers some real size and weight to the engine room, which could make him an attractive prospect against some opposition.

Work to do

7. Nick Isiekwe

An unused tourist this summer, Isiekwe’s Test career is in limbo. At the age of 27, he is not a newcomer to Test rugby, having made his debut in 2017. With 15 caps to his name, he has been given plenty of chances on the Test stage, but has never fully taken his opportunities. Of the players ahead of him in this list, only Itoje and Ewels are older than him, and with younger players coming through, it’s far more likely he is going to slip further down this list than climb up it. A huge campaign with Saracens is needed.

8. Joe Launchbury

Though not official, the 34-year-old Launchbury is effectively retired from Test rugby, and has been for a couple of seasons.

9. Harry Wells

Leicester’s Wells won his only cap against Canada in 2021, and, in truth, is not in the Test picture at all. He is an international, nevertheless, so he makes this list.