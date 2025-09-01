Ranking England's fly-half options ahead of the new season
Of all the positions on the field for England, the most intriguing heading into the new season is surely fly-half.
The No.10 not only has depth, but there is a credible case that up to four of the candidates deserve to start when England get their Autumn Nations Series underway against Australia in November.
The reality is, Steve Borthwick will face some blowback with whomever he selects, which is an occupational hazard with being the head coach of any team, but the fly-half selection tends to evoke the most vociferous response.
So here is what the England fly-half hierarchy could well look like after a pivotal summer.
1. George Ford
It may be strange that Ford tops this list, considering three of his England rivals represented the British & Irish Lions this summer, but it is impossible to overlook his performances against Argentina in July. Not only did the 32-year-old become a centurion and captain his country (alongside Jamie George in the first Test) to back-to-back wins over the Pumas, but he was imperious in both Tests. Some may say that this selection is not a look to the future, but the main question that has to be asked regarding Ford is whether he can still start for England in two years’ time at the World Cup? Judging by what we have seen this summer, the answer would be absolutely.
2. Fin Smith
This summer may not necessarily have been a backwards step for Fin Smith, but maybe not one where he made any progress. The 23-year-old entered the summer as England’s first-choice fly-half, and, of course, was a Lion, but a quiet tour, where he didn’t feature in the series against the Wallabies, possibly meant Ford just snuck ahead of him. Borthwick may well revert back to the Northampton Saints star, but it is hard to ignore Ford’s exploits.
3. Marcus Smith
Marcus Smith seems to be drifting further and further away from that England No.10 shirt and into the role of a utility player. That worked to his advantage with his selection for the Lions, and indeed his place on the bench in the first Test, where he had a cameo at fly-half. However, he was not handed a single start by Andy Farrell in his preferred role at No.10 all series.
4. Owen Farrell
England’s former captain and fourth-most capped player could well be at the top of this list come the end of the season, only time will tell. But for now, Ford and the two Smiths have surely done enough to earn Borthwick’s trust and selection for the time being. Farrell was drafted into the Lions squad, and did play in the Test series against the Wallabies, but it must be noted that he has returned to Saracens on the back of a nondescript season for Racing 92. Then again, the 33-year-old may have enough credit in the bank with Borthwick to return to the fold. All four options could be in England’s autumn squad, but we will have to see how Farrell’s season starts with Saracens.
5. Charlie Atkinson
Gloucester’s Atkinson will know he is competing against four players, three of whom are Lions and two who have over 100 caps for England, meaning the chances of making a squad, let alone playing for England, are slim. He did make his debut against the USA in July, 20 minutes from the bench, but the gulf between the 23-year-old and England’s top four options is vast currently.
One frequently reads that rugby is in desperate need of a higher profile and pizazz.
Reading articles like this advocating Ford as no 1 , well, I can hear the groans all round the country. Lets face it Argentina were definitely not the same team that beat the All Blacks. Also ,either of the Smiths would also have played even better than Ford against that lot , but of course they were away with the Lions . He and Owen have had their time and lets be honest , have not been very good at it . Read the Sunday morning papers after yet another damp squib back line during their 10 year tenure .
Any other sport would have both Smiths in the news , especially Marcus , and putting Rugby on the front pages. I know who the fans want and it aint Ford.
I actually think the biggest decision for ENG is if they maintain the 6-2 bench, which I think they need to. However, this really restricts who you can put on the bench in the back line.
In reality, a 6-2 means a replacement scrum half and a utility player to cover the back line, which suggests it’s one from Farrell, Daly or Slade (once Lawrence returns). Very tricky decision given the range of options between the 3 (I also think Marcus & Ford will be squeezed out by this decision).
why not 7:1?
I think JVP could be trained to cover 10, although that wouldn’t be necessary if Furbank is in the XV, and England have a surplus of back rowers who should be able to cover 12 (Earl, Pollock, CCS, Hill).
For goodness sake Farrell is and very,very limited player and Ford is just a bit better. No Farrell or Ford.
did you not watch any of England’s last 4 games against Argentina?
Selection hasn’t been a strength for Borthwick and his coaches throughout his tenure and he finally has the majority of his players back, with the toughest selection decisions ahead.
Martin vs Chessum is key and if he picks Martin, does he play Chessum at 6 to include him, or leave him on the bench as an impact player (which he did well last year).
Tom Willis is a cert at 8, as will Tom Curry but finding the right balance and where to play them will be key. Probably looks like it will be Curry x2 but Chessum & Pollock at 6 will be the dilema.
Then we have 10,12 & 13 (assuming Lawrence is still injured) and whilst I think Freeman & IF-W are the favoured wingers, who do you play at 15 and becomes a decision between Furbank, Daly, Freeman & Smith at 15, so there are a lot of decisions than will need to be answered this Autumn . . . . and Borthwick hasn’t always been convincing with some of his decisions in the past, so the AI will be a fascinating selection.
I would like to see a horses for courses approach. Power game of the 3 6s like Itoje, Martin and Chessum as 4,5 and 6 against teams like South Africa (fight fire with fire) or Ireland (historically struggled with power game - see 2024 as one example). Playing like that against this Australia team too maybe? The 3 7s against Scotland and France. New Zealand I am not sure on but that would be my hope. Martin hopefully stepsup this season, he has had games since his debut where he makes an impression but then doesn’t follow it up.
Borthwick by design or luck has a very good squad of players now, the depth is everywhere really.
Genge, LCD, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Chessum, T Curry, Willis, Mitchell, F Smith, Freeman, Atkinson, Slade, IFW, Furbank
George, Baxter, Heyes, CCS, B Curry, Pollock/ Earl, JVP, M Smith
Would be what I hope starts v Australia, but even then I feel Roebuck, Dingwall, Coles, Underhill, Ford and the other of Earl or Pollock are unfortunate to miss out.
Its a shame the England A game is the same weekend as the Fiji game, as they could have had the same team play together for those two matches to help build the squad further.
4 very different players, who all have very different strengths and weaknesses.
Fin Smith is the best distributor, releases the ball early and appears to get the most from the players around him by giving them more space, whilst also having a strong defence and an improving kicking game and would be my pick for the future.
Marcus has an outstanding running game but over played this last season and became predictable. Needs to bring more variation to his play but was starting to show flashes of his old self during the Lions and will have benefitted from 10 weeks of solid rugby, with little off field distractions.
George Ford has the best tactical kicking game and is good in attack but brings a weakness in defence that is not easy to overlook at this level.
Owen Farrell brings drive, has the best place kicking of the lot and is strong in defence but “time is against him” and he’s never really had the pace to make him exceptional at this level, which will continue to get worse.
Personally, I hope they stick with Fin & Marcus Smith, with the ability to bring either Ford or Farrell in to cover injuries and help guide the youngsters through.
I just hope Borthwick doesn’t fall into the confusion of picking Ford & Farrell together and block the youngsters of Fin Smith & Atkinson together, given Borthwicks premium he places on “experience”.
I am not too sure many of us would like to see Ford, Farrell, Slade in our midfield in the Autumn Internationals and it would be a backwards step for this team IMO if we did but there is a greater chance of that happening than people would like to admit.
Nonsense.
Whatever Steve Borthwick picks, the English media will focus on the ones who are not playing as opposed to the ones who are.
I think if he picks Fin Smith, not many will make comment and people will see he has finally decided the future at 10.
If he shows a similar level of confusion as he did this time last year and picks George Ford, or Owen Farrell, there will be a frenzy.
I think the main point is finalising his attack coach, which will then dictate which 10 we start with. There’s actually some big decisions to make in the back line and England don’t have the best track record of dealing with that level of confusion in recent years.
Good list - I get the point is to just include already capped players, but Ciaran Donoghue might also be a contender.
Donoghue a better 15 than he is a 10, as he gets to use his top end pace to maximum effect with a bit more space.
Bath will play Russell as first choice 10, with Carreras filling on when he doesn’t play, so I think Donoghue will struggle for games at 10 but he, Sam Harris, & Arundell will also be looking for games at 15 next season.
After the summer tour to Argentina and the series win, George ford is surely in pole position for the Autumn internationals, with finn smith the bench option.
Marcus Smith clearly doesn’t row borthwicks boat at flyhalf and Farrell is definately yesterdays man.
If that’s your logic, then surely Atkinson is also “nailed on” . . . . And I just don’t think that’s how it works at this level.
Borthwick and his coaches have struggled with selection throughout his tenure. There are some really difficult decisions to make in this next squad at 6 & 7 (combo), 10, 12, 13, wing and full back.
Marcus clearly floated Farrell's boat ahead of Smith & Ford.
Ford is a backwards step who had held England’s rugby style back for long enough. Either of the Smiths is a step forward.
Marcus doesn’t row anyone’s boat! He’s not a very good fly-half.
I do think Fin did enough in the 6N to deserve the 10 shirt back in the autumn. He’s not far off Ford’s level in attack but is much better in defence. If he hadn’t been selected by the Lions he would probably have been just as good as Ford against Argentina. I find it odd that Ford’s excellent performances in the summer have led people to decide he’s the incumbent, when they haven’t come to the same conclusion WRT Seb Atkinson.
Does Finn Smith tickle his fancy?