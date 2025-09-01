Ranking England's fly-half options ahead of the new season

Of all the positions on the field for England, the most intriguing heading into the new season is surely fly-half.

The No.10 not only has depth, but there is a credible case that up to four of the candidates deserve to start when England get their Autumn Nations Series underway against Australia in November.

The reality is, Steve Borthwick will face some blowback with whomever he selects, which is an occupational hazard with being the head coach of any team, but the fly-half selection tends to evoke the most vociferous response.

So here is what the England fly-half hierarchy could well look like after a pivotal summer.

1. George Ford

It may be strange that Ford tops this list, considering three of his England rivals represented the British & Irish Lions this summer, but it is impossible to overlook his performances against Argentina in July. Not only did the 32-year-old become a centurion and captain his country (alongside Jamie George in the first Test) to back-to-back wins over the Pumas, but he was imperious in both Tests. Some may say that this selection is not a look to the future, but the main question that has to be asked regarding Ford is whether he can still start for England in two years’ time at the World Cup? Judging by what we have seen this summer, the answer would be absolutely.

2. Fin Smith

This summer may not necessarily have been a backwards step for Fin Smith, but maybe not one where he made any progress. The 23-year-old entered the summer as England’s first-choice fly-half, and, of course, was a Lion, but a quiet tour, where he didn’t feature in the series against the Wallabies, possibly meant Ford just snuck ahead of him. Borthwick may well revert back to the Northampton Saints star, but it is hard to ignore Ford’s exploits.

3. Marcus Smith

Marcus Smith seems to be drifting further and further away from that England No.10 shirt and into the role of a utility player. That worked to his advantage with his selection for the Lions, and indeed his place on the bench in the first Test, where he had a cameo at fly-half. However, he was not handed a single start by Andy Farrell in his preferred role at No.10 all series.

4. Owen Farrell

England’s former captain and fourth-most capped player could well be at the top of this list come the end of the season, only time will tell. But for now, Ford and the two Smiths have surely done enough to earn Borthwick’s trust and selection for the time being. Farrell was drafted into the Lions squad, and did play in the Test series against the Wallabies, but it must be noted that he has returned to Saracens on the back of a nondescript season for Racing 92. Then again, the 33-year-old may have enough credit in the bank with Borthwick to return to the fold. All four options could be in England’s autumn squad, but we will have to see how Farrell’s season starts with Saracens.

5. Charlie Atkinson

Gloucester’s Atkinson will know he is competing against four players, three of whom are Lions and two who have over 100 caps for England, meaning the chances of making a squad, let alone playing for England, are slim. He did make his debut against the USA in July, 20 minutes from the bench, but the gulf between the 23-year-old and England’s top four options is vast currently.