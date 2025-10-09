Northern Edition
PREM crowds show early promise from last season with derbies upon us

Bristol attracted the biggest home attendance of the Gallagher PREM 2025/26 season so far when over 20,000 fans watched their Round 1 win over Leicester Tigers (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Lies, damned lies, and statistics. American author Mark Twain wouldn’t have had rugby in mind when he popularised that phrase. However, you can easily apply it to how 2025/26 Gallagher PREM attendances can be framed, two rounds into the 18-game regular season.

Each of the 10 clubs has had their first home game of the season, and five have attracted bigger gates than 12 months ago, four are down, and one has stayed the same.

Accumulatively, 3,171 more spectators attended their club’s first home game this season compared to 2024/25, which is a 2.7% increase year-on-year.

Newcastle’s first home crowd almost doubled following the Red Bull takeover, with 10,210 fans watching their defeat to Saracens, as the league kicked off on a Thursday night for the first time in its history. In 2024/25, Newcastle, then known as the Falcons, got barely over 5,000 for the visit of Bristol.

And Bristol also managed to pull in far more punters (3,687 to be precise) for Louis Rees-Zammit’s try-scoring league debut for the Bears, against Leicester. The Bears kicked off this campaign with a home crowd of 20,976, the best in the first two rounds of the PREM, whereas 17,109 attended the clash with local rivals Gloucester the previous September.

PREM attendances – first home fixtures

Club24/25Fixt25/26FixtDiff
Bath12959Noton14509Sale+ 1550
Bristol17109Gloucs20796Leic+ 3687
Exeter9755Leic7791Nwcstle– 1964
Gloucs11148Sarries11174Noton+ 26
Hquins12258Nwcstle12722Bath+ 464
Leic17898Bath16967Hquins– 931
Ncstle5116Bristol10210Sarries+ 5094
Noton15153Exeter15153Exeter0
Sale7754Hquins5050Gloucs– 2704
Sarries8660Sale6609Bristol– 2051

Bath, Gloucester, and Harlequins were the other clubs to experience an increase in attendance, while Sale, Saracens, Exeter and Leicester all suffered attendance drops.

The Sharks were the worst affected of the lot, with the newly-named CorpAcq Stadium less than half full for their first home game against Gloucester, one of the better-supported away teams. Owners Simon and Michelle Orange, along with Ged Mason, will be hoping that Derby Weekend, which pits them against fellow northerners Newcastle Red Bulls, will deliver a quick antidote.

Saracens’ rebrand as ‘The Original Team in North London’ has been very well received stylistically. But will it translate into something tangible, such as increased gate receipts? Obviously, it’s still early days, but a crowd of just 6,609 against a team as entertaining as Bristol is very disappointing.

While the picture looks largely positive when comparing home games from last season to this, taking corresponding matches into consideration paints a different picture.

Sometimes it can be disingenuous to do this, as in one season, Leicester and Bath, for example, might play each other over the festive period, when attendances are traditionally high, or they could meet late in the season when play-off places are at stake.

Alternatively, the fixture might fall in the first week of January, a typically unpopular slot for fans who are spent up, financially and emotionally, after Christmas.

However, putting this to one side, comparing like-for-like fixtures after two rounds isn’t as positive as the first home gate scenario, especially for the backers of Exeter, Leicester, Saracens, and Gloucester, who’ve experienced significant drops. Using this metric across the league as a whole, there has been an 8.6% decline in attendance from last season to this one.

Tigers got nearly 26,000 for their home game with Harlequins in Round 15 last season, but only 16,967 in Round 2 this term. The push for the play-offs was obviously a significant driver in helping to swell the crowd to near capacity back in April. But questions will be asked as to why on earth 8,882 punters have gone missing at the start of a new era under Geoff Parling.

However, with Derby Weekend almost upon us, Lions stars making their first appearances of the campaign, and advance ticket sales for the Premier League final at record levels, the signs are that things will pick up quickly as the season’s narrative unfolds.

PREM Attendances – corresponding fixtures

MatchRd25/26Rd24/25Diff
Sale v Gloucs1505036264– 1214
Hquins v Bath112722512312+ 410
Ncstle v Sarries11021076187+ 4023
Noton v Exeter1151532151530
Bristol v Leics1207961416012+ 4784
Bath v Sale2145096145090
Exeter v Ncstle27791139981– 2190
Leics v Hquins2169671525849– 8882
Sarries v Bristol266091010100– 3491
Gloucs v Noton2111741816115– 4941

*Attendance figures from PREM Rugby, except Saracens v Bristol, which was sourced from The Rugby Paper.

Comments

3 Comments
U
Uther 5 days ago

I am not sure that all those numbers are 100% accurate.


For example, Gloucester vs Northampton seems to have attracted 13.862 fans and not 11.174 (Number provided by The Times).

The same goes for the Sale vs Gloucester game where officially 6.256 spectators were recorded and not 5.050 as indicated (Number provided by The Telegraph but it seems that there was a lot of giveaway).


I noticed that the source for those numbers is the Prem itself but they are not publicly released by Prem (Or I am too dumb to find them).

As Prem website and app is full of interesting informations, attendance is never recorded.

It wouldn’t be that much difficult to add this information.

K
KE 5 days ago

Strange conclusion based on the numbers presented. 5 up 4 down 1 flat is about as inconclusive as it gets.

Its all driven by the Newcastle attendance not exactly a suggesting a bright new dawn for the entire league.

P
PMcD 5 days ago

So attendance are up by 3,100 fans (+2.7%) after the first home game for Newcastle Red Bull added 5,000 more and Bath & Bristol added 1,500 and 3,000 over last year, so the rest of the league are down 7% after you strip out Bath, Bristol & Newcastle.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 15 minutes ago
There is no reason why All Blacks can't go unbeaten on tour

From an England perspective, our team should be better than the team that lost to the ABs thrice last year. England have played relatively well this year, some of the positional weaknesses have been improved and England have some very promising strength in depth in a few key positions. There’s also optimism in the back room personnel that have been brought in too.

First 2-years under Borthwick were characterized by dull tactics and a bench that added little and we should see improvement in both these areas in the AIs.



...

9 Go to comments
B
BA 20 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

It’s quite something that Manie was able to make that backline work in 2023 pre Tony Brown. You just have to watch a game where Pollard was 10 in that era to understand how much of a backline mastermind Manie is.

Regardless of whether Sacha looks good or not his backline is locked out of the game. We saw this in the 2 Argentina tests where you wouldn’t know that Cheslin and Hooker were our wingers. It’s nice when it all comes off but on days it doesn’t the team can’t really do much when he is not giving them space to take charge of the game.



...

47 Go to comments
B
BA 27 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Nice article but for me the quadruple threat for a 10 is:

1. Being able to tactically kick well



...

47 Go to comments
Z
ZGF 45 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Look i hear you, but when specifically, I happened to watch all his games. Hes very tactical with both. In fact hes probably the most tactical kicker around with regards to how he uses kicks. Flat, high, not just for distances but bounces and his artillery for it is kinda scary. Personally I can see it being too showboaty at times and might not bring in others around him effectively. Yet.

But on the kicks ive seen in all his last games since 2023 Dec, kids probably ahead of anyone.



...

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs loss against Australia also came with Manie at 10.

47 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

Ooh the truth hurts doesn’t it. Whatever you think you wrote, it was misogynistic in the extreme and it’s thanks to people like you who still haven’t worked out in their extended years that for way too long the other gender have had to suffer twisted logic like yours to justify such ridiculous comments.

6 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Who said he was?

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England RWC No.10 battle grows clearer as George Ford decides his future

R360 are very good at making suggestions they have signed all the best players but that facts are starting to stack up against them.

Number 10 is the highest paid position in the Premiership and Finn Russell, Fin Smith, George Ford & Marcus Smith have all signed long term contracts and are most likely the exempt player at each of their clubs.



...

1 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs two biggest wins ever against ABs came with Manie pulling the strings.

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

but the SBs look better when SFM plays

47 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

47 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

When Sacha plays well, Sacha looks good. When Manie plays well the Sprinboks look good. SFM not the complete player until he learns that rugby is a teamsport.

47 Go to comments
D
Diarmid Encore 2 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/rob-baxter-delivers-blunt-message-to-chiefs-stars-nearing-end-of-deals/

IMO Henry Slade is one of the best rugby players we’ve ever seen. He’s got the whole tool box and has been plying his trade for a decade now. A massively underrated individual.

1 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

I’m not sure SA would agree. Man for man, they have higher muscle mass to body fat ratio than NZ rugby players. And few could dispute they are leading the way in fitness and physicality

I’d counter that it’s “easy” to put on too much bulk. A guy like Pledger is naturally a skinny guy, not unlike myself. I tried my hardest to put on bulk through my late teens and twenties, with enormous amounts of time in the gym. I can assure you it was anything but easy. I doubt Pledger would have the ability to look anything like Schwarzenegger without an awful lot of PED help.



...

38 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
All Blacks XV selectors resist the 'hype' with Dylan Pledger omission

Ooph, this is so true.

But I don’t think seeing how he goes in Super first is the worst idea. Erasmus bringing some really young guys into training to see the level required but making it clear they are not in the squad is the best of both worlds



...

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

No way os Razor anything like doing the right thing by NZ rugby. He is loyal alright. Loyal to Crusaders. You yalk about a 10 going thru to the Liona but it can’t be BB or Mounga and Dmac will be 34.

RAzores is failing to spend a minute on developing a new 10 or two.



...

44 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

It always is. Also he only runs sideways apparently.😁😁😁

44 Go to comments
K
KE 3 hours ago
Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

Gareth Steenson guiding Exeter to the title should have him somewhere near top 10

1 Go to comments
P
PW 4 hours ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who has read my column this month. Cheers, Paul

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 4 hours ago
England handed mixed news over availability of Curry brothers

The 3x7’s is SB’s favoured game plan to beat the opposition to the breakdown.

If you look at the central contracts he gave them to Curry x2, Earl, Pollock & Willis. There were no contracts for CC-S or Hill which suggests the others go into the squad of 36 ahead of them and they will be more peripheral.



...

11 Go to comments