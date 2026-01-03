Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

Pat Lam reacts as Bristol Bears beat their 'bogey team' to go top

By PA
Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks – Gallagher PREM – Ashton Gate

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam gave his players the target of being top of the league at the end of the evening and they delivered with a narrow 19-17 win over Sale in a titanic battle at Ashton Gate.

Bristol were never ahead until the 73rd minute with a yellow card in the 70th minute for Sale centre Rekeiti Ma’asi White proving decisive.

Kalaveti Ravouvou, Joe Owen and Matias Moroni were on Bristol’s try-scoring sheet with Tom Jordan and James Williams each kicking a conversion.

VIDEO

Tom O’Flaherty and Ernest van Rhyn crossed for Sale with George Ford converting both and adding a penalty.

Lam said: “We set out that was effectively to be a final and that we needed to win it to be top of the table as Sale are our bogey team and always seem to be up for this fixture.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Bristol
19 - 17
Full-time
Sale
All Stats and Data

“We knew Sale would be very physical and we had to stay in the fight especially when we lost Aidan Boshoff in the warm-up and then Lovejoy (Chawatama) and Zam (Louis Rees-Zammit) in the first half.

“We continue to be decimated by injuries and have had to endure that all season so we had to fight for every moment today.

“I thought we were hard done by in the first half as a few decisions went against us but we could see they were beginning to tire and were able to carve them up for the winner.

“With this win, we’ve put ourselves in a good place in the league.”

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson believed his side had missed opportunities to win.

Sanderson said: “It’s a tough one to take as we turned up with the right mentality and we were executing our game plan well.

“However we let them out of their half too easily as that resulted in swings of 60-70 metres and although we defended well, they were repeatedly knocking at our door and eventually it had to give way.

“Losing players to injury and enforced rest periods for some others upset our cohesion and that proved costly in the last 10 minutes, especially after the yellow card.

“A missed drop goal, a couple of key moments, they are fine margins as we keep losing by one score or less, it’s probably four times recently that this has happened.

“The result is a crying same as it’s put a lot of pressure on us in the league as now every game is almost a must win.”

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Rito Hlungwani rose from humble beginnings, overnight bus rides and amateur rugby to devise one of the game's most potent set-pieces.

4
LONG READ

‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Despite suggestions he needs to take a provincial job first, the Munster legend only wants to be coach of Ireland if he returns home.

38
LONG READ

Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Younger, fitter, referees with good communication skills are improving entertainment and helping foster more multi-skilled players.

28

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GG 15 minutes ago
'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Great article and such a lekker guy.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 19 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

There is a saying that too many cooks spoil the broth. Might the same logic also apply to coaches ??? The ABs backs certainly didn’t shine this season did they ?? To be fair the whole side was underwhelming and unless the various issues the team has are substantially resolved in the coming season there may well be further casualties in both coaching and playing personnel.

10 Go to comments
f
fl 37 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

“I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little”

Good Q. I don’t have any real insight into how coaching teams operate, but the impression I get is that a lot of the coaching is done by the players anyway. Plus you have analysts, and personal trainers, so in any team there’s a massive number of people who will be contributing towards the direction the team takes. I would imagine that with a smaller team of coaches, that process could become pretty chaotic pretty quickly. Players, analysts, personal trainers will all be running team meetings, scouting opposition players, and discussing possible tactical approaches, and if there’s just 1 or 2 coaches they’re not going to have any sort of handle on what’s going on?



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 50 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

At least 6

10 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Specifically for away matches, Home adv and ref interprets often go hand in hand [esp in Top 14], outside that gameplan!

28 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Lions to unleash South Africa U20 superstar Batho Hlekani against Lyon

Amen. Now or never. There’s still a window of opportunity to get into the 2027 squad. There will be a casualties this year. Some broken bodies after the ABs come through especially.

It’s the stocks in the youth that need to get tested this year. Bring it on.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

France?

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

Correct Finn. One could say say that the team of coaches is now as important as the team on the field.

I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little - but when the coaching team is good the rest falls into place on the field.



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

The best teams have the best coaches, but more than this, the best teams seem to have the most coaches. SA have 8 coaches, not including their ‘laws advisor’ and their S&C coach. England have 7 coaches, plus 2 S&C coaches and a ‘team manager’ who takes a really hands on role with player mentoring. From what I could tell NZ had 5, and are now down to 3.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

I’m sure Lol would never mention that Ed. 🤣🤣🤣

367 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

I think he knows the AB attack has declined and it couldn’t stay as it was, so when an alternative role was available (that works for him), he’s decided to leave before being pushed (that likely would have followed) and then trying to find a role that is right for him and his family.

I don’t think there is a big conspiracy here but it clearly says it’s not a happy camp within the AB coaching team, which matches the body language they are showing in games.



...

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

NB - we don’t talk about this very often but if you were to rank the impact of variables on an AWAY game, what would be your priority rating for the following that impacts games ie which order would you rank these variables?

- Climate conditions - (rain/cold)



...

28 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s fairly high and DoR’s are putting greater trust in some of these younger players, so fans are curious as soon as they come through.

Bath currently have some brilliant youngsters coming through, especially in the forwards. Last night at Castres (AWAY) we started Billy Sela (20 y/o) at tighthead, with Kepu Tuipulotu (20 y/o) coming off the bench at hooker.



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s not that ruthless at Academy level. Some clubs will run U16 & U18 teams but it’s mainly at 18 where they start paying you to be in the Academy (also links with University) when the key decisions are made. You see a few 18 year old hit the periphery of Premiership squads but is pretty rare, so it’s not a deliberate strategy actively being pursued.

It was harder for Academy players to get games between 18-21 and many are not playing enough games. They are training 5 days a week and playing about 10 games a season (that’s not enough).



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

French Top 14 are a step ahead of the Premiership on most fronts - better Government support, tv commercial rights, stadium infrastucture (larger), matchday attendance, playing squads. There is a lot to like and is the reason they are ahead.

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

U think my last paragraph sums it up pretty well. They made a decision ago, probably not understanding the unintended long term consequences and it’s made it very difficult to be able to go back the way things have turned out.

890 Go to comments
j
johnz 4 hours ago
'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

The unfortunate truth is NZR seems obsessed with creating a market in the US, when there is a ready and growing market in Japan.

I was taught a long way back, the first rule of marketing is go where there is existing demand. If you have to create demand for a product, nobody knows they need, you’ve already lost.



...

34 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

That’s where I learned how to open up a discussion - by watching him with Zelensky in the WH, then doing the opposite!

The last piece I wrote had almost 900 replies, so really I try to limit my involvements more now. Esp long convos with just one other poster



...

367 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

No idea Ed. Write an article about how he goes maybe?🤣

You usually go t1ts-up at the 6N, so what will yours be if SB picks Freeman or sticks with Dingwall?



...

38 Go to comments
A
Archibald 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Of course not. Deric Bellend isn’t man enough to admit that he’s made a mistake.

38 Go to comments
Close
