My single biggest issue with Owen Farrell call – Andy Goode
Andy Farrell’s decision to call up his son as a replacement for Elliot Daly was always going to polarise opinion among fans, let’s hope it doesn’t do the same within the squad.
Ultimately, the British and Irish Lions head coach will be judged on whether he wins the Test series or not and if this ends up helping him do that, then he’ll be proved right but I think this is as big a call as Warren Gatland dropping Brian O’Driscoll for the final Test in 2013.
If you’re Fin Smith or Marcus Smith, it isn’t going to fill you with confidence that another fly half is being added to the group in place of an outside back and it didn’t look too bad but maybe Farrell senior does think even more cover is needed in that position after Finn Russell had ice on his wrist following Wednesday’s game against the Reds.
Equally, Sione Tuipulotu and Bundee Aki will be looking over their shoulders as the boss has said the Lions were “a little bit vulnerable in and around 12” and England’s all-time leading points scorer does provide a different type of option in that role.
It’s his prerogative to call up whoever he wants in whatever position he wants, South Africa did call up Handre Pollard to replace Malcolm Marx at the last World Cup after all, but the likes of Blair Murray, Darcy Graham and Freddie Steward will all be scratching their heads.
Tom Jordan has every right to be even more frustrated as someone who has been tearing up trees at international and club level at both fly half and inside centre in the past 12 months.
Meanwhile, Owen Farrell hasn’t played for over two months since he went off early in Racing’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Lyon and had a very difficult campaign in Paris that was beset by injuries and poor form and will doubtless have been a humbling experience.
He has subsequently agreed a deal to return to Saracens and I’ve heard that those negotiations did include some tough conversations around his conduct and demeanour and the effect that has on those around him.
Ultimately, he’s a born winner and drives standards and will have learned a lot from his experience in the French capital, as well as all the many highs and few lows at Saracens, so hopefully he has nothing but a positive influence on others moving forwards.
Some people will say Farrell junior’s selection is nepotism but both father and son will be well aware that is the case, be prepared to deal with that criticism and no doubt point to all the trophies and accolades he’s won over the years.
I have to say I don’t think he’d have been called up if Gatland was coach, or Steve Borthwick or Gregor Townsend for that matter, but that’s inconsequential as every head honcho should have the right to pick whoever he thinks gives him the best chance of success.
You can’t argue with the fact that Owen has won a Lions tour and no other player in this squad can say that but he hasn’t played international rugby for almost two years and has presumably been training on his own in recent weeks.
He’s a consummate professional but he’s going to have to go some to prove he’s fit enough to feature in even the third Test, let alone the first in just over two weeks’ time.
This is obviously not a selection based on form, it is clearly based on experience and leadership credentials so maybe that’s something the head coach thinks is lacking a little bit after working with the squad for a few weeks.
Maybe he wants to shake things up a bit and we’re unlikely to hear what players really think about it even after the tour, directly at least, but I think it’s bound to have ruffled a few feathers.
Andy Farrell has said he has loads of cover at full back but neither of the most obvious options in that position, Blair Kinghorn or Hugo Keenan, have featured yet on tour so another player comfortable at 15 would have been a more logical choice.
Logic doesn’t have to come into though, it’s all about winning and maybe it’s written in the stars that Farrell junior kicks the winning penalty or drop goal in the third and final Test in Sydney on August 2.
Any coach in sport is judged on results and it definitely isn’t based on form but whether this selection centres around nepotism, historical achievements, big game mentality or anything else will be immaterial if the Lions win the series and Owen has a hand in it.
Gatland would have been hounded for dropping O’Driscoll if the Lions had lost the third Test in Sydney in 2013 but the series was won and the decision is looked upon more favourably as a result, hopefully Andy Farrell is vindicated too over the coming month.
What I got from his interview with Big Jim is that he is maybe a little more self aware now and like a lot of dudes who get “ second” chances just happy going for the ride probably can keep standards in his sleep, hope the boys welcome him with open arms from what I have seen on their socials I would think that highly likely and I can’t wait to see lil Faz play some bball too 😂I will bet cash money his demeanor on the field when we see him will be visibly different to before far less intense and maybe for the better
If you were In the lions squad on form & merit, if the sons coach suddenly turned up and started giving you lessons in “Motivation” I think you’d be well tempted to tell him to bugger off!!
The problem with calling up another fullback is farrell snr only has 3 games left to bed in 2 new fullbacks as it is. How is he supposed find game time to settle in a third before the tests
Spot on. Nobody is talking about this
Farrell is; Arrogant - Extremely Talented- Dominant - Tough - Controvesial - WINS key moments - Maybe he could come to the CRUSADERS - That’s one POM, who would fit in really well and he’s got real balls - Hope he has a great tour!
“He has subsequently agreed a deal to return to Saracens and I’ve heard that those negotiations did include some tough conversations around his conduct and demeanour and the effect that has on those around him.”
Interesting. This is the thing with Faz. He obviously drives standards but his voice clearly dominates the dressing room and drowns out other voices. I feel he brings the best out of people in terms of fronting up and brings the worst out of people in terms of creativity and instinct. Every 9, 10, 12, 13 who's played inside or outside of him for England has looked cowed.
I will never forget when Cips was pulling up trees and could no longer be ignored, he forced his way into the team for the third test against SA and Faz spent the whole game at first receiver and Cips barely got the ball in his hands. Then at the death Cips finally gets the ball and puts in a worldy kick to send May in the corner while Faz is jumping up and down screaming at him. I've never drank the koolaid. I appreciate Faz does some stuff at a world class level and he's a born leader but he's myopic, uncreative, lacks a running game and kicks away far too much attacking possession.
If he comes back into England contention it will muddy the waters and delay the development of Fin Smith. Inevitably Borthwick will put Faz at 12 and Fin will struggle both to express himself and to play with a 12 that doesn't fix defenders and will relentlessly grubber kick it away in areas of the field where we should be holding possession and building multiphase pressure.
As for his Lion's call up it's hard to say it's not nepotism given he has absolutely no form whatsoever.
The thing is he was very creative at club level and earlier on in his England career, highlight reel stuff. When he was the face and enforcer on the pitch its easy to put that down to him but dont forget he was following a poor coaches system.
Frankly a ridiculous decision, simply based on the form and playing time. There are a number of better and fitter players in the position vacated by Daly. Tom Jordan and Darcy Graham must be fuming.
A change in tactics, then? Farrell often kicks the ball away after two or three phases of possession which would contrast with what keeping ball in hand in the last 3 matches.
Or is this decision just to further motivate the other players?
Clearly Russell and Fin Smith are the only fly-halves with any hope of starting in the tests.
Andy Farrell’s game plan clearly calls for a Sam Prendergast impersonation when in possession. Russell is great at that. Fin Smith is great at that. Owen Farrell probably could do that if needed to but it wouldn’t be his natural game. Marcus Smith is incapable of it.
Farrell is probably in the squad mainly for his leadership, rather than what he can do on the pitch, but if he gets any significant game time it will probably be either as a sub, or as a centre.
Centres can basically be asked to do four things when in attack; (1) act as playmakers, (2) join forward pods, (3) run crash balls, (4) act as strike runners. Farrell is great at (1), surprisingly adept at (2), not great at (3), and inept at (4). But his dad’s system seems to mainly require a combination of (1) and (2) from his centres.
“Conversations around his conduct and demeanor”, means he’s been a D🤕. Surprised?
I don't know Owen Farrell but everything I have ever seen of him (all on TV to be fair) screams that he is a total knob. Just one man's opinion. (But Sarries maybe agree…)
I fail to see how this could have any effect on the Lions steamrolling everything and anything Australia can put in front of them.
They are far too good.
God bless Australia
It is obviously not a like for like replacement. Farrell brings a wealth of experience, undeniable talent and drive to succeed at levels far above the average. Was he just the next cab off the rank in terms of standby backs or has Farrell Snr identified something missing within the camp, or, heaven forbid, Russell or Smith(s) are carrying an unreported injury.
I don’t think Faz Jnr is likely to play in the test matches. I believe his return to Saracens is on some sort of player to coach transitional arrangement, and I think his call up here is similar. The Lions defence has looked loose so far, too loose, and whilst some might criticise his tackling technique, no team with Faz Jnr in it has ever been called “loose on defence”. I think he’s been called up to inject intensity into the training drills, and act as a quasi coach as much as anything. If I am right, suggests more that Faz Snr’s coaching team haven’t quite found the chemistry with the squad yet, rather than being a slight on other back three players who might have been called up to replace the experienced, unfortunate Elliott Daly.
A slightly skewed interpretation of replacing like for like, but if Farrell Snr was to bring in any of the aforementioned possible replacements, then the squad would be missing out on a huge amount of Lions experience after Daly has dropped out of the squad. Steward and Murray wouldn’t be close to the coach’s thinking (one has been proven to be a liability in international defence, the other is just not any where near Lions test match standard) and Graham, despite being an excellent player, doesn’t offer what they are losing with Daly going ie Lions experience, positional flexibility and a kicking game. Jordan (and possibly Osbourne) are probably the most unfortunate, but I would still pick Farrell Jnr over those two based on what he has already achieved as probably the best England player of the last decade and as a Lion on the last 4 tours.