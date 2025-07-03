Owen Farrell reportedly enters Lions picture after Elliot Daly X-ray

Results from an X-ray on British and Irish outside back Elliot Daly’s arm are yet to be revealed, but the English veteran’s potential replacement is reportedly decided and on standby.

The Telegraph are reporting that England’s Owen Farrell is the next man up should Daly’s injury be as severe as feared – a broken arm.

Farrell, 33, would certainly fill the experience void Daly would leave in his wake, albeit in a different position.

The Lions are set to name their matchday 23 for their Sydney contest with the Waratahs on Thursday evening local time, and despite losing Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan on the morning of Saturday’s clash with the Reds, are feeling confident in their depth at fullback.

Following the Brisbane win and a conversation with Daly post-match, Lions head coach Andy Farrell said Keenan’s withdrawal was illness-related rather than injury-enforced, while recently crowned Top 14 champion Blair Kinghorn has touched down in Australia and is ready to take the field.

The Lions’ team naming for the Reds contest last week was accompanied by an injury update that revealed Tomos Williams’ series was over due to a hamstring injury, so Thursday’s announcement may well offer an answer to fans’ questions regarding Daly’s fate.

Should Farrell find himself on his way Down Under, he would likely join the Lions on their next stop in Canberra, where they’ll play traditional Super Rugby Pacific heavyweights, the Brumbies.

The 96-cap former England captain, who holds the all-time points record for his nation, would come in to contest the playmaking responsibilities with Finn Russel, Marcus Smith, and Fin Smith.

It will be his father whose favour he must win to earn selection ahead of game one against the Wallabies on July 19.