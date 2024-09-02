Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
43 - 17
FT
26 - 31
FT
44 - 31
FT
33 - 57
FT
33 - 36
FT
22 - 18
FT
39 - 21
FT
34 - 15
FT
75 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
19 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Thursday
23:00
Friday
03:05
Friday
09:00
Friday
11:15
Friday
22:05
Friday
22:05
International

No horror flashbacks for Wallabies clutch hero

By AAP
LA PLATA, ARGENTINA - AUGUST 31: Ben Donaldson of Australia kicks the ball and scores the last penalty of his team to win the Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia at Estadio UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi on August 31, 2024 in La Plata, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Ben Donaldson says he didn’t have any flashbacks to Italy when called upon to kick the Wallabies to victory over Argentina, and credits the 2022 miss for his Rugby Championship success.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he did in Florence almost two years ago, Donaldson entered the game in La Plata in the final minutes and was called upon for a crucial play, with a penalty kick on the buzzer.

With this shot much easier than in the Italy game, the 25-year-old playmaker made no mistake to steer Australia to a 20-19 victory, which was their first in the four-team tournament.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Donaldson said he welcomed another opportunity to be a match-winner, and didn’t give his wayward kick against the Italians a thought.

“I didn’t go back to the Italy game,” Donaldson said.

“There’s always pressure in those moments, they’re big moments in Test match footy, but as a player, as a kicker, you thrive for those moments, they’re the moments you want.

“I’ve said to people before, I’m probably lucky that I went through that moment in Italy, I think it’s made me grow as a player and as a person.

“We do a lot of work throughout the week, put ourselves in moments as kickers, so when we come to the game, we’re ready for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Points Flow Chart

Australia win +1
Time in lead
58
Mins in lead
12
72%
% Of Game In Lead
15%
39%
Possession Last 10 min
61%
0
Points Last 10 min
3

The Wallabies spent a quiet day savouring the win over last year’s World Cup semi-finalists, with Donaldson unsure if it would be a “turning point” after two heavy defeats to South Africa to open the Rugby Championship.

“It’s hard to say, to be honest, it’s just a win,” he said.

“Any win away from home is huge, especially against Argentina – the crowd was pretty hostile, the weather conditions were tough, but the boys put in a great shift.

“We’ve got a long way to go as we probably weren’t at our best again.

“So turning point, yeah, not too sure, but we’re definitely going to take some confidence out of that game and momentum and springboard into this week and then into the two All Blacks games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tourists have moved on to Sante Fe in northeast Argentina, where the teams will play on Saturday afternoon (Sunday 5am AEST).

Player Turnovers Won

1
Carlo Tizzano
2
2
Marcos Kremer
1
3
Marika Koroibete
1

After pouring rain in the last two Tests, in Perth before La Plata, the forecast is for 27 degrees and sunshine.

While they smartly played to the conditions and demonstrated their improved handling and defence under new coach Joe Schmidt, Donaldson said a dry track would allow them to add more variety to their attack.

But he warned that the Pumas, who put 38 points on New Zealand to win their Rugby Championship opener, would be able to do the same.

“As backs, we’ve had some set plays there for a while, but we haven’t really got through many of them, obviously with the weather as Perth was pretty horrendous weather, as was the other night.

“Hopefully this week it’s some nice weather and we can showcase our skills but then off the back of that, Argentina have some silky backs as well, so we’re going to have to be on our toes with them.”

Recommended

The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

OPINION

Joe Marler candidly gives reason for 'slower than expected' recovery

Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

FEATURED

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

2

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

3

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

4

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

5

‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea

6

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

7

The reality of Tadhg Furlong's IRFU contract negotiations

8

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

The Springbok supremo may make the most innovative use of the bench of any coach, in any sport.

FEATURE

Cathal Forde savours a decade of Bundee Aki and Connacht's new identity

The talented midfielder has gone from idolising powerhouse Aki to playing alongside him.

FEATURE

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

The Sharks hooker waited almost 1,000 days for his second cap, but can now stake a claim to a Scottish starting jersey.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JK 7 minutes ago
NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

Slow and white with little football know how...

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 13 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Steve loves a good sheep reference. As the saying goes, where there's smoke there's Steve & a sheep.

56 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 14 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Now you’re talking, agree with exactly all of that. The problem is that there’s not much sign of progress on pt 1 (an absolute essential just to stand still), pt1 needs pt 4 to underpin it, which is a 10 yr project that is going nowhere fast currently and pt 5 is a 20 yr project that may or may not ever succeed.


The crazy part for me is how few kiwis can see it…or perhaps they just prefer the ostrich view?!

37 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 15 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Ewe! Leave me out of your lamb love life bud.


And try not to confuse a simple (admitted & apologized for by SARU) lack of respect, with made up (by you) false accusations of cultural desecration, the ongoing impacts of colonization, the progress or otherwise of tinorangatiratanga, etc etc blah blah blah.


Such overreach merely heightens your obvious ignorance.

56 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 21 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

World beaters…until they choke at ko stage!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 22 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

I think Louw will start soon [or Hanekom] and surprised Thomas the Tank has not yet moved past Koch.

70 Go to comments
N
NB 23 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

I think SFM is still at the stage of proving he's a better option than Manie.

70 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Yep Moodie is a must, adds a real point of diff with his size on the wing or at 13.

70 Go to comments
N
NB 25 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Are they using Hendrikse to cover 10 too atm?

70 Go to comments
N
NB 25 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Great mind alliance eh GVF?

70 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

IIRC he played all across the B/R for Free State?

70 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Always liked him as a player Graham. He was a little like Bobby Skinstad played the game very differerntly for a Bok back-rower of the era.

70 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

...and get paid Bull!

70 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Theya re building roughly the same number of rucks as NZ too, so no longer satisfied to go on the defensive so quickly...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

He has 10 interchanges durign the game - if that was cut to 6 as I suggested in a previous piece [but with 18 blokes available] he'd have to think more crefully....

70 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

I don't see Rassie as a man afraid of baldness Ed🤣

70 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Rassie though it out, gave himself some time and space to change it up...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Tbh coaches have done this ever since time began. We knew Kevin Morgan was unlikely to make the starting side in the Grand Slam game in 2005 but picked him so Ireland did not know what was coming....

70 Go to comments
O
OJohn 31 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Maybe they do as they are similar personalities ......


And other teams do but nobody does it so obsessively and monotonously like the kiwis.


The Wallabies are playing at no more than 50% of their capacity or ability. It was complete rubbish, unless you lower the bar to a goanna's armpit.

70 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Yes he does get it wrong, but it doesn't bother him as said.


He could have done without switching the lineout skipper around so frequently but eventually he found his ideal back five by doing so. Luck follows the brave.


I don't mind his use of 6/2 or 7/1, it can just as easily come back to bite you!

70 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance
Search