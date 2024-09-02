The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind
SA Rugby is “distressed”. That is the word used by the organisation’s CEO, Rian Oberholzer, who personally wrote a letter to the New Zealand Rugby Football Union to express just how sorry everyone was.
The cause of all this angst? It’s the only most egregious crime known to rugby. Something so despicable that surely the rest of the Rugby Championship, let alone next week’s Test between the All Blacks and the Springboks, might be abandoned in disgust.
I’m referring to the abominable treatment of the Haka before kick-off in Johannesburg on Saturday that has forever stained a century-old rivalry and besmirched the good standing of all South Africans.
Was all of the above a touch hyperbolic? Well, what about the reaction to the stadium DJ blasting house music while a gigantic aeroplane overhead combined with the capacity crowd to drown out TJ Perenara’s cries? Instead of the usual silence, the All Blacks were faced with a hurricane of noise.
Since then there has been endless hand-wringing, fist-shaking and tut-tutting on social media and beyond. Former Boks captain John Smit was incredulous as he expressed his “disappointment” and demanded for more “respect” in Cape Town. New Zealand’s coach Scott Robertson couldn’t fathom what he’d witnessed. Countless other pundits and punters have fallen over themselves, desperately seeking to prove that they are true disciples of rugby’s values.
Now don’t get me wrong. I love the Haka. Seeing it live should be near the top of every rugby fan’s bucket list. It sends shivers down the spine, conjures goosebumps on the arm and causes a quickening of the pulse that elevates contests against the All Blacks even before the opening whistle.
It is, of course, also steeped in a sacred context. The great Sean Fitzpatrick once became so angry with me after I branded the Haka a “war dance” that he threatened to end the interview if I didn’t immediately apologise and acknowledge what it meant to Maori history.
I get it. The spiritual significance cannot be understated. Every player who performs it must feel themselves tethered to an ancient past as they stand on the shoulders of giants who have come before them. Performing it while wearing that iconic black jersey must be one of life’s greatest privileges.
But that does not mean that every other culture, or indeed every other rugby nation, is compelled to regard the Haka in the same light simply because it is so important to New Zealanders. We live in a multicultural world, and the diversity of rugby is one of the sport’s most appealing traits. But that does not mean that one symbol, or one gesture, should be universally revered.
A Haka on home soil is a different matter. Showing it deference in Hamilton or Christchurch would be akin to saying grace before a meal in a Christian home even if you yourself were not religious. But if a guest came to your home and insisted on imposing their values and customs on your family, while expecting you to be obsequious to their ceremonies, don’t you think you’d at least have second thoughts about the character of your guest?
Would anyone in New Zealand rugby be compliant if SA Rugby expected three burly Zulu warriors to perform a war dance right before kick-off in Auckland? Of course not. Then why are we all expected to comply with the All Blacks’ apparent right to perform the Haka before kick-off in Pretoria, London or Sydney?
Maybe it’s for the sake of the spectacle. I remember speaking with Kobus Wiese as he recalled his encounter with Jonah Lomu at the 1995 World Cup final. As the All Blacks carried out their synchronised moves at Ellis Park they inched towards the Springboks line. Wiese responded and edged forwards himself. By the time the Haka was over, both behemoths were practically nose-to-nose.
Wiese, like Matfield, will likely disagree with the content of this column. “I hate it when fans boo or whistle or sing over [the Haka],” Wiese told me. Matfield added, “It’s genuinely one of the great things about our game.”
No arguments here, but that doesn’t add up to such yielding civility. Rugby is a game of respect but also of aggression and dominance. What’s wrong with meeting hostility with hostility? As long as no-one turns their back on the Haka then surely anything is fair game.
According to the New Zealand government’s own promotional website, the Haka traditionally “served to invigorate warriors as they headed into battle”. It might not merely be a war dance, as Fitzpatrick assumed I was suggesting, but it is at least partly a war dance. And if they want to intimidate and lay down a challenge then they should expect one right back at them on foreign soil.
A frothing crowd, a screaming Airbus overhead and the shrill blasts of Sister Bethina seems like an appropriate response to me. I hope that South Africans continue to show the Haka the respect it deserves by meeting with it in kind.
Hardly abominable, move on.
What happened to the jets though?
The players and the crowd can react to the haka however they want. The haka is a challenge, and they have the opportunity to respond. This is a key important part of haka in Māori culture.
However, the DJ playing music over the speakers was totally unnecessary and blatantly disrespectful. That should not be done ever again. It's not a part of tradition.
Bring on the challenge.
As a Kiwi I will always respect the haka as is my right, but seeing other countries respond to it bring enjoyment and energy to the contest.
For the Aussies David Campese famously got his team to carry on warming up during the haka, and regretted it in more ways than one, including apologising several years later.
The only All Black (and Kiwi) response should be fire in their hearts to make the opposition respect the haka on the field.
As Francois Pienaar famously said no one complains when the Fijians,the Samoans,the Tongans and the Cook Islanders perform their challenges before a test match. They complain about NZ because they win so damn much.
I think players should be allowed to do what they want during the Haka, kind of what Campese did back then without being stigmatized. I don’t think it’s fair to force the other team to watch you perform a provocative dance, some players might be OK but others not. Would love to see the other team clapping once as if they had watched a theatrical performance.
The opposition players are allowed to do what they want, except stay 20m apart. Other than that, it's fair game. If they're so sensitive about watching it, they should go do something else. Or they should develop their own traditional dance in response.
NZ rugby : participates in the cultural openings of their pacific neighbours, Australians and South Africans (including using "Zulu warriors" in the pre-game
This random writer : would NZ respect other cultures, I think not!
NZ has respected the Fijian, Tongan, Samoan haka's for ever. Not sure what you mean by your last comment. What is it you say NZR has disrespected?
NZ respects the "welcome to country" ritual etc
But it's always the Haka that is the final act before kick off - as if it's more important than the rest.
"Would anyone in New Zealand rugby be compliant if SA Rugby expected three burly Zulu warriors to perform a war dance right before kick-off in Auckland?"
The answer to this question is an unequivocal "yes"
No thats not true. In NZ the pre game rituals of every nation are respected. Can you show me any examples where this is incorrect? In NZ Fiji, Tonga, Samoa have thier Haka's and its amazing to see both at the same game.
Best Ive seen was NZ v Fiji in NZ some years back but also was at the WC match in Brisbane between NZ and Tonga where the pre match rituals were great.
Bullshit. Ioane made rude gestures at the Irish crowd after the final whistle in Paris. Can't even be complaint with basic decency expectations to opposition fans.
Met "IN KIND"???? Um, yeah, nah. Over-analysis article. Strip it back. Basic manners applies, doesn't it?
Protocol for haka, cibi, siva tau, sipi tau, riverdance, tango, etc, for tests outside the RWC is the hosts issue an invite, the team accepts or declines (as the ABs did in Wales 2004 or 05??), & for a tiny moment 23 players are at the "mercy" so to speak, of the host crowds. There is no requirement whatsoever for host nations to issue an invite. If they want the haka gone, it's gone.
Host crowds are of course free to respond how they like. But I can’t figure out why 60,000+ screeching Saffas, a (well timed?) plane flyover, & an enthusiastic DJ, combining to drown out 23 people doing a haka, is responding "IN KIND" to the challenge. It's not.
Next time, show us your manners Saffas. Gwan. You can do it.
Oh manners...? Come here with rude, insulting 'up yours' gestures, eye rolling and throat-slitting movements and you high and mightily demand 'manners'...?
How ironic...!
Rude, inappropriate, arrogant!
The dj was an idiot period. The airbus was pure chance. It should just be the crowd making noise or keeping it 🤫 but only if the other team can get to walk right up to the haka and get in the face of Nz. This stand there like statues or we will fine you is pure bs.
Pagan stuff
When I consider that Apartheid was one of the best things that happened to both NZ and Oz and hid the awful treatment of their First Nations (particularly the Aussies), I find it quite weird that after our revolution the former added a Maori first verse to their anthem and also went into extended versions of the haka, when they've only ever had a few Maoris in their team. And then they get all pissed off if it's 'desecrated'. Come on, this is the 21st century so it's way past it's sell-by date anyway.
There is no excuse for your ignorance Steve. NZ IS Maori culture.
Māori are the indigenous people of New Zealand so they 100% should have a first verse and haka used as part of the pre-match buildup. You sound like a typical Coloniser.
By having non-Māori perform the haka, it shows that NZ accepts people from other ethnicities, respects the indigenous people, and unites them as a team, which reflects NZ's society and cultural values.
And this is something other countries can learn from, especially countries that have been colonised. No other country in the world has made as much progress with their indigenous people's rights and values as NZ has.
I watched NZ be pulled apart into civil war because of the racist apartheid system of SA. People went to jail ,families were torn apart ,protesters were beaten in the streets so badly it took years for rugby union and NZers to heal from those wounds. To say years later that it was one of the best things to happen to NZ is frankly repulsive not only to NZ but also to the millions of South Africans who suffered under the brutal regime and bravely fought and died to end it.Let me be perfectly clear there was nothing remotely good about apartheid. Yes we as a nation have evolved over the last 40 years into a more culturally supportive country but remember my ancestors(I’m a Māori) started voting in the 19th century decades before most women in the West were allowed.
Sorry mate, can you decipher this nonsense please? Maybe wait till you sober up.
We would love to see 3 burly Zulu warriors run out before kick off in NZ!
Problem is they wouldn’t get their ‘roids through customs.
The murder rate in SA is well documented, I always felt the Kapo O Pango to be an insensitive choice of Haka when touring the Republic.
Rieko Ioane (when not abusing retiring Irish players) took time out after the final whistle to make hand gestures at the 60,000 strong Irish crowd in Paris. Apparently, he continued this theme on social media later that evening. Their crime was not being completely silent during the Haka, a small contingent sang 'Ole Ole Ole Ole'. (was this why Saffers sung that in Jo-burg, are they stealing that from us as well as Zombie? 😉).
I remember in 2013 that great NZ team came to Dublin and won with a last minute try/conversion. The Irish crowd sensed we were going to really have a go at them and psyched up howled and shouted back at the Haka as if they were personally threatened by it, a personal challenege to fight. I remember NZ players (McCaw) maybe saying they were perfectly happy with that, understood it and liked it. Remember the great challenges to it? France in 2011 after conceding the home colours to NZ? Aussies and Waltzy Matilda in 2003? Farrells unnerving knowing smile in 2019?
There was a F-up with the timing of the airplane and then the 'Lets go Lions, Lets go!!!! Mic guy'. Big fu**ng deal.
Stop with the pompous sh1t. Most kiwis saying they dont care and people are free to respond as they see fit.
Every. Damn. Time.
"We live in a multicultural world, but you shouldn't respect another's culture". Literally contradicting yourself here to produce engagement bait. Bit sad really.
Fiji, Samoa, Tonga all have their own "war dances" as well and the NZ crowd respects them. Glad to know you never reflected on what you wrote once, very nice.
Haka is precious to you, and has a long history in rugby, but it gets tired when u think u can rub everyone's noses in it, insisting on its cultural importance when e.g. Kapo haka is not even that old and Ka mate also gotten more explicitly violent in the last 2 decades maybe...all that posturing and puffing before also gets tired.
New rules:
1. do your precious haka, you've got 60 - 75 seconds so cut out the pre haka strutting and shouting...
2. no throat-slitting or body-tearing actions, no pulling out tongues either...it's rude and signifies a lifeless corps. Not appropriate.
3. Cut out the supposed cultural grandstanding.
To your first point, respect doesn't mean the same thing as reverence.
To your second point, I don't think that any Pacific Island nation should simply be granted the right to perform their war dance as the last act before kick-off when playing away from home.
Please stop being so self righteous about it. You can hardly expect an enemy crowd in Jo-burg or Dublin to stay silent in their own Castle when the invaders are indicating they are going to slit their throats?
It’s become cool to be outraged these days. The words disrespect gets bandied about ad nauseam.
If winning is everything, expect the boks fans in our stadia to make it as uncomfortable for visiting teams as possible.
But then again, ask the Portuguese how they were received in Bloemfontein?
There was no disrespect intended. Just poor timing on.
Congrats Daniel, you’ve just become the equivalent of Ben Smith for all NZ readers on here. I also couldn’t agree more (except for the DJing and the plane). I’m surprised he green lit this piece..