Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
43 - 17
FT
26 - 31
FT
44 - 31
FT
33 - 57
FT
33 - 36
FT
22 - 18
FT
39 - 21
FT
34 - 15
FT
75 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
19 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
Wednesday
03:05
Thursday
23:00
International

Joe Marler candidly gives reason for 'slower than expected' recovery

By Josh Raisey
England’s Joe Marler looks on during the captain’s run in Auckland on July 12, 2024, ahead of their rugby Test match against New Zealand on July 13. (Photo by DAVID ROWLAND / AFP)

Joe Marler did not shy away from the truth recently when explaining why his recovery from a broken foot has been “slower than expected”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The England and Harlequins loosehead prop sustained the injury in the first Test between England and the All Blacks in July, with his club head coach Danny Wilson expecting him to be out for 12-14 weeks.

“It’s going to be a 12-14 week injury, it’s not a 12-weeker where he can come back in nine,” Wilson said in August.

Video Spacer

Jason Ryan and Ethan Blackadder respond to SARU’s apology over the haka interference at Ellis Park

The All Blacks accepted the South African Rugby Union’s apology over Saturday’s haka interference, but they still fired a dig at their hosts.

Video Spacer

Jason Ryan and Ethan Blackadder respond to SARU’s apology over the haka interference at Ellis Park

The All Blacks accepted the South African Rugby Union’s apology over Saturday’s haka interference, but they still fired a dig at their hosts.

“It’s an injury that will take that amount of time. That at the moment hasn’t changed, but I need to get to the bottom of it from today’s assessment because he’s had a bit more assessment today.”

As a guest on TNT Sport’s coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday alongside club and country teammate Marcus Smith, Marler gave an update on his progress with the new season fast approaching.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Sale
10:00
22 Sep 24
Harlequins
All Stats and Data

“Slower than expected,” Marler said when asked by host Jules Breach how the recovery was going.

“That’s probably because I’ve been non-compliant with the non-weight-bearing. I was supposed to be non-weight-bearing and in a boot for four weeks and I’ve been away for five weeks with my wife and four kids. So when they said you’ve got to be off your feet for four weeks sat on your bum doing nothing, I said ‘can you tell my wife that? Because that’s not happening.’

“And of course it was festival season, so I had to go to a lot of festivals. So it’s been a bit slower than expected. I’ll be back soon, let’s go with that one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlequins get their Gallagher Premiership season underway against Sale Sharks on September 22 at the Salford Community Stadium, and while the 34-year-old will miss that, he will be targeting a return before Steve Borthwick names his England squad of the Autumn Nations Series.

Related

Dan Cole hints at Steve Borthwick's next move after Felix Jones exit

England tighthead prop Dan Cole believes his head coach Steve Borthwick has a dilemma on his hands in deciding where to take the team's defence following the shock exit of Felix Jones. 

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea

2

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

3

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

4

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

5

‘I’m not gonna lie…’: Ex-All Black Brodie Retallick on playing the Boks

6

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

7

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

8

Kansas City Chiefs explain reason for releasing Louis Rees-Zammit

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

The Springbok supremo may make the most innovative use of the bench of any coach, in any sport.

FEATURE

Cathal Forde savours a decade of Bundee Aki and Connacht's new identity

The talented midfielder has gone from idolising powerhouse Aki to playing alongside him.

FEATURE

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

The Sharks hooker waited almost 1,000 days for his second cap, but can now stake a claim to a Scottish starting jersey.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eggchaser 1 minute ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

lack of humility by whom?

36 Go to comments
J
JW 9 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Hardly abominable, move on.


What happened to the jets though?

37 Go to comments
B
BH 9 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

The opposition players are allowed to do what they want, except stay 20m apart. Other than that, it's fair game. If they're so sensitive about watching it, they should go do something else. Or they should develop their own traditional dance in response.

37 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 12 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

If I had the answers, I wouldn't be debating you on a rugby thread but I think the big rocks are something along the lines of:


- Growth in Aussie game, this is a tough one to fix but we're wed to Aussie...need the broadcast numbers (and competitiveness in SR) to increase and with Lions then World Cup, there will be a lot of attention on the game and Wallabies competing/winning is essential


- Improving our pathways and making sure schoolboys and U20s structures are in place and thriving (removes the bleeding of players to league and northern hemisphere). A lot of these aspects are already in place albeit early days


- Figure out the heirarchy/structure between our NPC and super rugby - bring back proper tribalism into our comps.


- Incorporating Japan deeper to leverage their commercial opportunities, growth in their game internationally has benefits too and there League One is a great comp


- Northern American rugby rise and with it, commercial opportunities

26 Go to comments
G
GL 16 minutes ago
Scott Robertson’s selection nightmare before another shot at Springboks

BB to bench and Ratima to start

5 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 22 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

Welcome to country in Aus is 2000 times worse. Us Kiwi's sit quietly and show respect tho. Why even show respect to the refs? Why respect the laws of the game? Boring!

14 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 22 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Not what I said. Go read again and then tell me what your solutions are to the structural and financial problems in the SH. And then take into account what happens if I’m correct and the Boks also leave.


Ps hope is not a strategy…

26 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 22 minutes ago
The three key areas the Wallabies must get right in Argentina

That's 30% more capacity than last year

9 Go to comments
B
BH 22 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

This is a lie. Samoa, Fiji and Tonga often perform their own haka after New Zealand do theirs.

37 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 24 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Abs are doomed if they do or don't - we're basically in terminal decline if we're not head and shoulders above the rest of the world like we were for a ~10 year stretch? There are problems with our competitions for sure but they'll be resolved and we'll always compete at the top of the table. I think it's awesome that SA, Ireland and France are all strong now with thriving systems...great for the global game.

26 Go to comments
O
OJohn 27 minutes ago
The three key areas the Wallabies must get right in Argentina

Winning against a really hopeless Welsh team and Georgia is not much to rejoice about.

It was a good if not lucky win against Argentina but Aussies don't need a dull kiwi to teach them how to guts it out. Things are not looking good tho. We are playing at about 50% of our capacity and ability thanks to Schmidt.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 28 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

The players and the crowd can react to the haka however they want. The haka is a challenge, and they have the opportunity to respond. This is a key important part of haka in Māori culture.


However, the DJ playing music over the speakers was totally unnecessary and blatantly disrespectful. That should not be done ever again. It's not a part of tradition.

37 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 28 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

There is no excuse for your ignorance Steve. NZ IS Maori culture.

37 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 29 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Clinging on to semantics and dancing on a pinhead of stats won’t do you any favours here, and it’s typical of most kiwis on here. The trend is down. Period. Your league has serious structural and financial problems and no one has proposed any cogent solutions. The Boks are heading out and money will drive that, the urc was the test case and they’ve passed with flying colours. The move to biannual tests is already preparing the ground. Money talks, always has and always will.

26 Go to comments
B
BH 30 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Typical ignorant and arrogant comment from a hater. Go back to your cave.

37 Go to comments
O
OJohn 31 minutes ago
The three key areas the Wallabies must get right in Argentina

Where did I say they'd lose ?

Schmidt is free to choose overseas players but he refuses to put our best team on the field.

It's early days but it is clear the Wallabies are playing absolutely rubbish rugby no matter how you try and sugar coat it and it is clear from Tate McDermott's comments that they don't like it, like they didn't playing for that other dull kiwi Thorn. It's unAustralian.


Why so bitter ?


I love eggs.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 31 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Another pathetic comment from Terry The Tool.

37 Go to comments
B
BH 31 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Māori are the indigenous people of New Zealand so they 100% should have a first verse and haka used as part of the pre-match buildup. You sound like a typical Coloniser.


By having non-Māori perform the haka, it shows that NZ accepts people from other ethnicities, respects the indigenous people, and unites them as a team, which reflects NZ's society and cultural values.


And this is something other countries can learn from, especially countries that have been colonised. No other country in the world has made as much progress with their indigenous people's rights and values as NZ has.

37 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 32 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No thats not true. In NZ the pre game rituals of every nation are respected. Can you show me any examples where this is incorrect? In NZ Fiji, Tonga, Samoa have thier Haka's and its amazing to see both at the same game.

Best Ive seen was NZ v Fiji in NZ some years back but also was at the WC match in Brisbane between NZ and Tonga where the pre match rituals were great.

37 Go to comments
B
BH 34 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Typical sore loser attitude

37 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done' Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'
Search