Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 26
FT
7 - 59
FT
77 - 17
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
13:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:35
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
International

The November fitness race injured Joe Marler is facing with England

By PA
England prop Joe Marler (Photo by Koki Nagahama/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Joe Marler will miss the start of Harlequins’ season with the broken foot sustained during England’s summer tour to place doubt over his availability for the autumn. Marler limped off 17 minutes into the 16-15 defeat by New Zealand in Dunedin on July 6 and was replaced by his Quins teammate Fin Baxter before being ruled out of the second Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran prop was wearing a boot to protect his left foot at the club’s open training session at the Stoop on Wednesday afternoon and head coach Danny Wilson revealed he will be unavailable until October.

“It’s going to be a 12-14 week injury, it’s not a 12-weeker where he can come back in nine. It’s an injury that will take that amount of time,” Wilson said. “That at the moment hasn’t changed, but I need to get to the bottom of it from today’s assessment because he’s had a bit more assessment today.”

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

If the worst-case scenario unfolds, Marler will sit out the opening four rounds of the Gallagher Premiership, at which point Steve Borthwick will be naming England’s squad for their pre-autumn training camp in Girona. It would leave the 34-year-old with little time to prove he is ready for international rugby ahead of the All Blacks’ visit to Twickenham on November 2.

Present at Harlequins’ open training session was Leigh Halfpenny, Wales’ Test centurion who was a surprise signing in July having completed an injury-hit spell at the Crusaders in New Zealand. Halfpenny, widely regarded as one of the game’s great full-backs, is determined to claim a starting place as well as passing on his knowledge.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Sale
10:00
22 Sep 24
Harlequins
All Stats and Data

“Primarily I want to play and push for the position. That comes through earning the right and working hard because there’s great competition in the back three,” the 35-year-old said. “But alongside that it’s about helping the younger lads wherever I can and I’m really happy to do that.”

Related

The afternoon Rob Baxter call to Steve Borthwick about new PGB deal

During his 40-minute media briefing, the long-serving director of rugby willingly embraced questions regarding the proposed new PGB deal.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The four South African players on Steve Borthwick's England radar

2

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

3

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

4

Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town

5

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi walk out with UFC champ before title fight

6

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

7

Wallaby Sam Talakai agrees URC switch after Rebels' demise

8

Premiership club confirms signing of Stormers prop Kwenzo Blose

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The former Scotland captain has been offered a chance of redemption in France like many 'bad boys' who have gone before him

FEATURE

Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever

With Premier Sports strengthening their position as the home of rugby, rugby fans are voicing their dissatisfaction at added costs

FEATURE

'Heady days for Springboks but depth boasts need more scrutiny'

The world champions have a vast slew of talent, but will there really be much turnover in personnel?

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 10 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Can’t does not equate to won’t. As I said, the answer to your question is obvious to any impartial observer.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 18 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The only point I am “blindly defending” is due process under the rule of law. There is very good reason why no one person can operate as ‘judge, jury and executioner’.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 27 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

So you state in the strongest terms that I should 'lawyer' up over 'defamatory' comments. When I asked you to identify the exact sentence or phrase at issue, you cant!

Ive reflected: youre full of sh1t.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 28 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The nonsense is all yours. Pleading guilty to breaching a court order through making repeated contact (contact not initiated by a defendant) does NOT equate to pleading guilty to sending abusive messages. Nor is it a basis upon which to label a person guilty of domestic abuse, particularly where a not guilty plea has been entered for that same charge and a trial is pending.


As for conflation, I think the article makes the differences in circumstances clear enough for any sensible reader to distinguish.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

As well as the Ireland Drawgate committee and The Bought and Sold Barnes Brigade.

24 Go to comments
T
Terry24 45 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Stop talking nonsense. He has already pled guilty to sending her abusive messages.

They also arrested him at her house in February. There is plenty of evidence of domestic violence. He is guilty of one charge and awaiting a ruling on another.

There is no doubt he has committed domestic abuse against his wife. The only question is whether he will be convicted in the second charge.

Montpellier should not be giving him any contract. It is disgraceful for RugbyPass to conflate a decent man like Trevor Brennan with someone who send his wife continuous threatending text messages like Stuart Hogg with plenty of evidence of sustained domestic abuse over 7 years.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 52 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Yes he has. He pled guilty. Can you stop blindly defending him now?


"Mr Hogg spent a night in police cells before an appearance at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to repeatedly contacting his wife Gillian. Sentence was deferred until the outcome of a domestic abuse trial later this month, which includes a charge of stalking and controlling behaviour towards his wife over a seven year period."

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The answer is obvious to any impartial party. I will leave you to reflect on that for yourself.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

So what you’re saying is that there is actually no need for a fair trial, that guilt has been established beyond all reasonable doubt and the judge should simply move to pass sentence?

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

You are implying I made a a defamatory and false statement and that I am vulnerable to libel law which is a threat. Which statement of mine do you believe was defamatory, to whom do you believe I was being defamatory to and why?

22 Go to comments
E
Eddie VH 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

A most excellent comment.!

24 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Hoggs wife and other witnesses has said that Hogg terrorized her over a period of 7 years. She had not pressed charges in that period. Since then he kept sending her a series of abusive and threatening text messages, and turned up at her house intoxicated and threatening her. The messages were read out in court. He was arrested at that point and spent the night in jail. He was later told he only got bail because it was his first offence. Obviously it would be extremely difficult for his wife to press charges against a 'national hero' like Hogg in the intervening period. The fact that Hogg's wife had to contact him about 'Financial arrangements' does not shine well on Hogg either and financial abuse is another way to get at/abuse someone.


The decision on whether Hogg gets to see his kids should be based on whats best for the kids. Having a relationship with a father is not always in the best interest of the children in every situation. Hogg has publicly expressed sorrow but his thanks and contrition have never been to his wife indicating that he has not changed his attitude towards her.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

So we can safely assume that the Joe Schmidt Wallabies will beat Argentina and the All Blacks by more than the Eddie Jones Wallabies can we ......?

Asking for my imaginary friend

14 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

No threat whatsoever, simply an observation that libel laws exist to protect people from defamatory and false statements. Innocent until proven guilty exists for very good reason.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Why, Hogg has no criminal record for domestic abuse as things stand.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

How do you have any way of knowing what has happened behind the closed doors of a marriage? Courts impose orders like this with the express intention of de escalating situations. Unfortunately having young kids in the middle of this makes the whole picture difficult, unless you are one of those medieval baying mob rule tossers that are happy to dispense with any semblance of justice?? And ofc, HOGGY should just be banned from any contact with his kids???


My take fyi, is simple: let the law courts do their job and provide all parties with appropriate opportunity to make their case before reaching a fair and balanced judgement. Period.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

That's a pretty threatening post you've made there. Why is that you think I would need a lawyer?

22 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Yes and he's right, too much jostle for space.

289 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Especially given Altrad's criminal record.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

You cannot get a court order with justification. There is no doubt that Hogg committed domestic violence over a 7 year period. His recent breaking of the court order was a another well publicised exampled of a domestic violence incident.

His wife has been terrorized for 7 years. Poor Hoggie's 'difficulties' are miniscule compared to the fear and violence he has dealt to his own wife, undoubtedly witnessed by his children over all that time. HIs difficulties are entirely caused by himself.


Your 50:50 'two sides to every story' is an old misogynistic take on domestic violence. Are you suggesting Hogg's wife is in some way responsible, 'had it coming', perhaps you believe she also might be guilty of crimes? Really interesting to hear where that take came from?

22 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain
Search