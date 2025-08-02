Newcastle Falcons sign Scotland international Jamie Hodgson

Scotland lock Jamie Hodgson has signed a one-year deal with Newcastle Falcons for the 2025/26 season – the club have confirmed.

The move lands as Steve Diamond’s Newcastle continue talks over a potential Red Bull takeover, as first reported by RugbyPass.

The 27-year-old heads to Kingston Park after making 67 appearances for Edinburgh and have enjoyed a short loan stint at Bristol Bears.

He played four times in the Premiership for Bristol, getting a taste of English rugby in the process. The 6’6 lock he brings lineout presence and solid experience to a Falcons pack that is set for a major overhaul.

Hodgson came through Stewart’s Melville College and was born in Livingston and made his Scotland debut against Tonga in 2021 and has collected five caps since, along with age-grade honours at U18 and U20 level.

“I’m really excited to be joining Newcastle Falcons,” Hodgson said. “It’s a great opportunity and I feel like the club is heading in a really positive direction, both on and off the field. Playing in the Premiership is something I’ve always looked forward to. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to what the team is building here.”

Diamond, who coached Hodgson at Edinburgh during a brief stint as a consultant, says the Falcons are getting a dependable operator.

“He’s at a really good age, has great experience under his belt and is a very reliable lineout operator,” said the Newcastle boss. “Jamie’s also a Scotland international, which speaks to his quality, and I’m looking forward to working with him again in the new season.”

Earlier in the week they signed George McGuigan, who rejoins the club from Gloucester. The 32-year-old scored 48 tries in 165 appearances during his previous two spells at Kingston Park, having come through the academy.

They’ve also been rumoured to be interested in signing Wales superstar Louis Rees-Zammit, who is returning to rugby union from the NFL.

