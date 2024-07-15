Select Edition

International

'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

By Ben Smith
Ireland players celebrate after teammate Ciarán Frawley, hidden, kicked their side's winning drop goal in the last seconds of the second test between South Africa and Ireland at Kings Park in Durban, South Africa. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Two years after coming away with a 2-1 series victory in New Zealand over the All Blacks, Ireland claimed a historic drawn series 1-all with the Springboks in South Africa.

The 25-24 win in Durban in the second Test will go down as one of the great wins in Irish rugby history, with Ciaran Frawley becoming a folk hero with two long-range drop goals in the final 10 minutes snatching the win.

Australian coach and Irish TV pundit Matt Williams weighed in on the result and what it meant for Irish rugby, with the performance showing the true character of a side that has been written off many times.

“It’s hard to compare with the past, but obviously when you win a three Test series in New Zealand, you’ve got to defend well and be physical,” he told the Virgin Media Sport podcast.

“That defensive effort to keep South Africa to zero tries, it was a brilliant, brilliant effort.

“There’s an old saying, champions get up when they can’t. There were 101 reasons before the game, during the game, for Ireland to lose that game.

“We can pick it apart with moments here and there, but ultimately that comes down to character.”

Williams revealed he doubted Ireland’s ability to bounce back from the first Test loss and picked South Africa to win.

But Andy Farrell’s “courageous” Ireland team defied the odds after a season of provincial heartbreak to finish a mammoth season on a high.

“I thought South Africa would win the game because Ireland were tired, but these guys have proved us wrong in the past. And again, how wonderful to be proven wrong but such a courageous bunch of players who did something phenomenal,” he said.

“At the end of a 13-month season, to lose the first Test, to have the heartbreak at the provinces they’ve had, the heartbreak of the World Cup, to be beaten at Twickenham, to lose semi-finals of the URC, Leinster lose the final of the Champions Cup.

“To lose the first Test at altitude, and then to come and find a way, just find a way somehow, and they did it.

“That to me is why we can talk about the individuals involved, and no doubt the drop goals were extraordinary, but there were so many other things in that game that were just ‘we will not yield, we will not quit, we will not say the world champions are better than us, we will fight’, and thought it was absolutely inspiring.”

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SadersMan 22 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Data is a small part of the picture. It excludes the intangibles. Ultimately, we regard South Africa as the benchmark foe, always have, always will. As an observer, it’s clear to me that Rugby in South Africa is an all embracing movement rather than just a sport. They truly play for all of their people, not just the privileged. Who can forget Mandela in 1995? To nitpick & mischaracterise statistics as this article does misses the point in my opinion. Rugby gives plenty to South Africa. All power to them (but not at RWC2027 in the Final v NZ lol).

111 Go to comments
W
William 27 minutes ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Correct analysis of Perofeta’s bungling of the try opportunity Ben. Never ‘fixed’ Steward as he came across in defence and passed too early. Steward didn’t have to break his stride and simply moved on to pressure Telea. Never scanned the easier option of passing to the two supporting players on the inside. Beauden Barrett showed how it is done when he put Telea in for his try. Another point from the game is that the rush defence is hard to maintain as the number of phases increases. From scrums the defensive line only contains backs who all have roughly the same pace. Once forwards are involved, the defence has players with variable speeds often leading to a jagged line. It also tends to lose pace overall giving the attack more time and space. Beauden Barrett’s break to set up Telea’s try came because Baxter went in to tackle McKenzie and Steward went out to cover Telea. Barrett has a massive hole to run through, then commits Steward by passing as late as possible and Telea scores untouched. Another comment I would make is that Ben Earl is a good player and generally an excellent defender but he made three significant misses in the series, two of which led to All Black tries. Got stepped by Perofeta in Dunedin for Savea’s try, missed McKenzie in Auckland leading to what should have been a certain try being set up by Perofeta and was one of the tacklers who couldn’t stop Savea in the leadup to Telea’s first try. Perhaps he should contact Owen Farrell to pick up a few tips from ‘tackle school’.

44 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
Black Ferns’ ‘point of difference’ explained after big win over Wallaroos

Get real. The only point of difference required to beat the Wallaroos is to turn up. England, Canada, & France, are a difference kettle of fish. Nothing gets done unless it’s firstly done by the pack. We have yet to see a settled, balanced, front row, a proper big athletic body at lock (a la Chelsea Bremner), a proper big athletic body at 6 (a la Alana Bremner) & our young halfs under proper stress. We’ll get embarrassed at Twickers if we don’t balance the pack.

1 Go to comments
a
andy 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Apples for apples. Under the same criteria across all levels of rugby, Ireland can hardly claim the crown either.

111 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

I’d be happy to see Sam Cane competing for the #7 jersey, injury free. His standard though needs to be at RWC QF level, otherwise, move on. And his head needs to be in the game, no stupid cards - red (RWC23 F), yellow (SRP23 F), for example. Thankfully at RWC23 QF he was subbed off before the final 37 phase play. A fizzing Sam Cane could be an invaluable asset for the ABs in the TRC, the BC & the NH EOYT. And with retirement imminent this season, he may even join the ABs 100 Club.

16 Go to comments
W
Wonton 1 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Sam Cane would be a big backwards step. It’s time to move on. His defense makes him an actual liability after he got carded in the RWC final and the Super Rugby final. Papali’i did well at the breakdown and unlike the other options at 7 he’s usually fit. He plays through to the last minute of the game. Cane doesn’t have that durability. Lakai needs to work on his breakdown. Papali’i, Jacobson, and Blackadder are all better in that regard than Lakai.

16 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon signs historic contract extension

This is the type of contract you offer to a real superstar like Vaha'akolo. A youngster on the way up you want to keep. Rather than to a hardworking 27 year old battler in a position where for me, she’s neither a standout nor an automatic starter. Another of Bunting’s weird decisions (but not as dumb as making Maia Roos skipper v USA when she’d never led at club, province, or super levels).

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hours ago
All Black spotted in Origin camp as NSW seek edge

EX- All Black. Id love to know what he will teach the League boys in 1 session tho. Maybe how to sign a big OS contract then whinge about NZs selection policy???

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

ABs are not spoilt for choice for really big men. Lord is still coming back from injury. I suspect gaining so much weight quickly has made it tough on his frame. Darry while not an outstanding candidate maybe should be given a shot this year. Big hope is Fabian Holland when he becomes eligible next year. NZ does not produce too many 2m plus locks and policy over the years has not encouraged the type to be pressed into service. Pari Pari Parkinson at one point might of been a candidate but he is very inconsistent and disappears at times.

118 Go to comments
G
Greg 3 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Well reasoned, Nick. Barrett and Tuipolotu are both 4s, power locks, like Martin for England. Itoje is a line-out freak, and we shouldn’t be deflected by his prowess from our need to find a 2 metre plus #5. We have prospects: Josh Lord (who now weighs a hell of a lot more than 110kgs) Sam Darry ( who formed a great partnership with Tuipolotu for the Blues) and in 2025 Fabian Holland (who maybe the best of them all, 2.04 but plays like a 4, big tackle and turnover count). We need to blood someone for the RC, either Lord or Darry (I see they’ve both been part of the ABs camps this past few weeks) and pair them with Paddy. Which would leave Scooter as our ideal solution for another problem: #6. People have got to move on from 2019, where Scooter was thrown in at the deep end with sweet fa prep by Shag, who had lost his nerve by then.

118 Go to comments
J
Jeffrey 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

The Ben Smith who wrote this article is NOT the Ben Smith who played for the All Blacks. The Ben Smith who played for the All Blacks is indeed a very humble man and a really nice bloke.

111 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Cane is the best option at 7 until Peter Lakai is ready… but he’s retiring. They have to balance best player with a tonne of experience vs growing players who will be there next year and beyond. I expect they’ll use Cane primarily against the Springboks/France/Ireland/England unless someone else can put their hand up in that time.

16 Go to comments
B
Blair 3 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

I think all the decisions here are based on needing to win every test match which has been the historic ABs mindset. I think we need to take a leaf out of SAs book and at least have half an eye on the WC in 4 years. I like keeping BB on as a super-sub. Our emerging players will never get any good game time if BB starts, because in close fixtures against tough opposition we’re not going to want to sub them on and take off our best player. Plus limiting his minutes somewhat should hopefully aid in keeping him fresh for ‘27. Same goes for Sam Cane, he’s a great player and sadly has been ripped apart by the NZ rugby media, but he won’t make it to ‘27 and the drop in quality from him to Dalton is no where near big enough to warrant taking a step back in terms of player development. Personally my favourite loose trio in terms of balance will be Barrett, Savea, Satiti but that definitely hinges on the depth we have at lock moving forward

16 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
England scrum their way to U20 final with deserved win over Ireland

Have watched all englands matches some very promising props that will soon make full england team

1 Go to comments
d
dave 4 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Interesting regarding Cane. So many Kiwi fans love to loath him but there haven’t been many better defenders in the ABs recently years. I disagree with Paul’s preferred back three. I suspect Razor will be fizzing to use Jordan at fullback, not wing.

16 Go to comments
C
CraigD 4 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

As a SA fan think Ben brings good debate. The only problem he does not mention Transformation and Development and Craven Week is a fine example. We have a big untapped player market which we working on for now. So Ben you don’t know what we know.

111 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 4 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Blackadder is not long term answer at 6, a journey man. Hopefully Frizzell rejoins the fray. Midfield needs to be sorted. Rieko’s pace needed on wing. We need a more elusive player at 13 who can operate and create space in tight situations. Reiko is too direct at 13. ALB fits the mould. Proctor worth a look

16 Go to comments
A
African 5 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

All blacks were at their best with read as 8th man. A skilled link player. Sotutu brings the same skillset. Hitting hard is not enough, you need nous as well

16 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 5 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Cane back??? That would be about as stupid as you could get. Hes retiring, we need to settle on our long term 7

16 Go to comments
R
Rory 5 hours ago
Rikki Swannell: 'It was the most visceral reaction I’ve ever seen or heard in sport.'

Hugely looking forward to the sevens in Paris. Too bad only on TV.

1 Go to comments
