Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Saturday’s Test match between Ireland and South Africa in Durban produced a dramatic finish for the ages that saw the series drawn, ensuring the debate around who is the ‘best rugby team in the world’ lives to fight another day.

The match ended with a last-minute drop goal by Ireland’s Ciaran Frawley, securing a narrow 25-24 victory for Andy Farrell’s men, who had been beaten seven days previously in Pretoria.

Frawley – playing in just his sixth international match – delivered the decisive blow with a drop goal in the dying seconds. The remarkable kick followed a similar drop goal, just ten minutes before the final whistle.

The Dubliner’s contributions were no doubt instrumental in Ireland’s triumph over the world champions and a wider conversation is likely to be had about why he remains on the replacement bench for both Leinster and Ireland.

If there was one slight bone of contention between some Irish and South African fans, and it was in that final play leading up to Frawley’s fateful drop goal. A small number of fans took issue the role of Caelan Doris in the final play and argue that the Irish No.8 leaned to the left and obstructed the onrushing Cheslin Kolbe, preventing him from charging down Frawley’s drop goal attempt.

According to that take, Doris’ positioning granted Frawley the necessary time to secure the winning points.

Deserved win for Ireland 👏 Boks should have closed the game out with the attacking line out at 78 min 🤦‍♂️ No strong thoughts on this – but Doris looking Kolbe in the eyes and swaying left 👀 quick call from TMO#SAvIRE #Springboks pic.twitter.com/jgqGqUUBLH — OneMorePunt (@OneMorePunt) July 13, 2024

Far, far more other accounts instead took Kolbe to task for what was perceived by many as a performative dive executed in a vain attempt at milking a penalty from Dickson and his TMO team, who did review it.

Rugby Youtuber Andrew Forde wrote: “As a complete neutral individual who didn’t care whoever won and enjoyed an amazing test match… Kolbe is seriously looking for that, no foul imo.”

Another poster on X – a South African one at that – wrote: “Have a look at other angles. Kolbe started slipping and falling way before any contact. And would not have been in time for a charge down anyway. Boks were terrible and in the end lost by a moment of brilliance against the 2nd best team in the world. At our worst test venue at home.”

Other Bok fans also suggested there was little in the incident, one writing: “As a Bok supporter, there’s nothing in that. Smart play by Doris and Bealham positioning themselves there. Irish played smart and protected their backs the whole game with kicks. Osborne was sublime….again. Well deserved win.”

Some fans were more forthright, bemoaning the increasing amount of what is being dubbed ‘simulation’ in rugby. “Kolbe is an awesome player but he really let himself down with that pathetic dive before Frawleys drop goal!”

Others made fun of the attempts to claim that the slight sway from Doris amounted to a foul. “If you slow it right down you can see Doris deliberately increasing his blinking rate thereby causing the draught necessary to knock Kolbe over – clear yellow card offence.”

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus didn’t take issue with it either, saying after the game: “At the end, it was a really good drop goal, well executed and we couldn’t stop that.”

Doris gave his take on Frawley’s drop goals: “We got it back on track… Ciaran deserves massive credit. The first drop goal, I thought the ball was going to me, I see it going in behind to him and he slots it.

“And then the composure he had, first of all going for the cross-field which didn’t come off and then he kicks it again and I think, ‘What are you doing kicking the ball away?’ A perfectly weighted kick, we tackle them into touch and just the composure he had throughout and the confidence to go for that last kick, credit to him. I thought it was class.”