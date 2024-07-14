Select Edition

International

The bite don't match the bark

By Ben Smith
Dejected South Africa players Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx leave the pitch after the second test between South Africa and Ireland at Kings Park in Durban, South Africa. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Look, we get it. It’s a passionate nation that loves rugby. We love that. But what becomes increasingly apparent with South African rugby, at all levels, is that the bite doesn’t match the bark.

South African rugby is sold by all of its patriotic supporters as the greatest thing since slice bread. The hyperbole is extreme and pride drips with every comment posted on social media.

Let’s start with schoolboy rugby and go from there. We don’t need to even get into the women’s or sevens, because South Africa hasn’t delivered anything in those.

We hear how tough South African schoolboy rugby is and we keep getting told how nothing compares.

Yet when it comes to global schoolboy titles, New Zealand leads the way with nine Sanix titles, the Japan-based tournament that has been running since the year 2000, and two World Schools titles, the new tournament launched in 2018.

Hamilton Boys holds four world championships, the most of any individual school. Yet, if we are lead to believe, South Africa has the best schoolboy teams.

But apparently once they get to U20 level, they can’t keep up with their global rivals.

South Africa have hosted the last two World U20 Championships but were grouped in this year’s event, beaten handsomely by Argentina and then beat on the buzzer by England. They were beaten again by Argentina and will now play for seventh place. Last year they made the semi-finals but lost to Ireland 31-12.

The South African U20 side has won the tournament just once, in 2012, now 12 years ago. They’ve been perennial semi-finalists, finishing third on nine occasions.

Somehow the best schoolboy talent in the world consistently falls short in the two years after they graduate high school.

Once they make it professionally, it is a similar story. At domestic level in Super Rugby the South African teams pulled in three championships in 24 years of competing.

The great Bulls side under Jake White won in 2007 and then back-to-back in 2009 and 2010. But even the Australians managed more championships, with four between the Brumbies, Reds and Waratahs.

New Zealand teams dominated the competition taking every other title, the Crusaders the pick of the bunch.

Since leaving for greener pastures in the United Rugby Championship, the South African teams have hosted the final three times in three years, with just the Stormers winning one title.

In a bid to go back-to-back, the Stormers fell to Munster at home in 2023 and this year the Bulls lost to Glasgow Warriors in a mammoth upset.

But the fact remains, just like the U20 side, South African teams have just one title in the last 14 years of club competitions.

The Sharks took home the Challenge Cup this season but that doesn’t count, it’s Europe’s division two competition and effectively a mickey mouse plate competition.

Europe’s elite play in the Champions Cup, the likes of Toulouse, Leinster, La Rochelle. South Africa’s best have been granted entry but haven’t come within a stone’s throw of winning.

Now we get to the Springboks. The four-time Rugby World Cup winners.

We’ll start with the results outside of World Cups.

There have been some great teams, the 2009 Springbok side is the best of the modern era.

But those have been few and far between as they have captured just four SANZAAR titles in 27 years of competition in the Tri Nations since 1996 and the Rugby Championship since 2012.

They hold more wooden spoons than any of their rivals, with Argentina closing in quickly.

The Springboks have generally held dominance over the Northern Hemisphere teams but that is slipping away, as it is for New Zealand and Austraila as well.

The four World Cup wins can be broken down in isolation and become far less impressive on inspection.

The 2007 side won the title without beating a top four opponent. The 2019 side beat Italy, Japan, Wales and England, basically half a Six Nations campaign.

And the 2023 side got the gift of all gifts, the ultimate charity in the form of an opposition red card in the first half. And yet they just scraped by one point.

Since claiming back-to-back World Cups, despite winning no Rugby Championships in between and running at a mid-60 per cent win rate, we’ve had to listen about how the Springboks have global supremacy.

And here they finally are, against Ireland at home, the back-to-back Grand Slam winners who have put the runs on the board despite failing again at the quarter-final stage of the World Cup.

Ireland have a home winning streak of 19 in a row, numbers South Africa could only dream of. They put 17 Test wins in a row together, just one short of the record.

And they were sent to South Africa for Two Tests to find out who the real deal is.

The Springboks edged game one 27-20 on the back of two huge plays by James Lowe. He was potentially in touch when he assisted for the wrong team, handing Kolbe a try, and his blazing solo was called back on an obscure ruling.

The first Test was decided by small margins could have been 27-20 to Ireland. The second Test was again a close affair, with an incredible Ciaran Frawley drop goal snatching a 25-24 win at the death.

So they couldn’t be separated, sharing the series 1-1.

By beating South Africa on home soil and levelling the series, Ireland have now claimed three of the last four in the recent years since 2022. Going back to 2016 when they last met was in a different era. But that’s now a 75 per cent win rate for Andy Farrell over a team that supposedly has ‘global supremacy’.

If you give it out, you have to take it. Fair’s fair. Because quite simply, the bite don’t match the bark with South African rugby.

The old adage goes when a clown is crowned, he doesn’t become a King. The palace becomes a circus.

If South African rugby wants to be the King of global rugby, then production at all levels over the long-term is required.

And that means beating the Irish when they are put right in front you at home. It means winning more U20 titles. It means winning more club titles.

It’s time to dial down the barking or increase the bite. The former is the right thing to do until the latter happens.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MattJH 29 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes' reaction to France U20s putting 55 points on New Zealand

Tough watch at 5am for a NZer! French lads just a better team on the day.

3 Go to comments
M
MattJH 38 minutes ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Need to start Cortez immediately. And now Finlay’s injured I guess Noah Hotham gets a spot on the bench. The All Blacks will need to watch themselves against Fiji, they aren’t going to be a simple go through the motions and get a win sort of team.

1 Go to comments
B
Bret 57 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes' reaction to France U20s putting 55 points on New Zealand

Turlough alert - this is a Kiwi coach that has accepted defeat in a humble, fair and respectful manner. Screenshot it, save it, upload it to the cloud, remember it forever…since you have a chip on your shoulder against Kiwis that is the size of Mount Everest (ironically first climbed by a Kiwi).

3 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 3 hours ago
Jono Gibbes' reaction to France U20s putting 55 points on New Zealand

N.Z. Under 20'‘s concede 7 tries to France Unfortunately New Zealand Rugby has lost over 25% + of players between 12-18 over the last 3-5 years, possibly more. Poor administration and a Shocking Public Perception about the NZRFU has finally caught up with these dinosaurs. 66% of N.Z. Population lives North of Hamilton and 52% of Auckland population are Asian, who would rather play football. Rugby is dying while other Sports are growing. The rules need to change around the collision/tackle but personally I think the absolute “Arrogance and Stupidity” that the NZRFU has demonstrated over the decades, “with their jobs for the boys attitude” has led to their demise. A Professional Players Union that can somehow “Disassociate itself from the “Old men with bad breath and dandruff” that is the NZRFU, will be a huge challenge. Personally I think it’s far too late to recover and rejuvenate interest in Rugby by young players. Rugby is booming in France and that’s the difference. A booming Professional domestic League. NZRFU are “Not fit for purpose” and have no idea about commercial reality My kids generation would rather their kids don’t play Rugby. Very aware of CTE and the NZRFU arrogance and stupidity, in denying its existence. Finally, the NZRFU have managed to cover up ”Numerous serious crimes over the decades, committed by players, coaches and administrators simply because the tentacles of their “Power and Influence” have reached all sectors of New Zealand Society, including the Judiciary, Politicians, Police and Big business. Denying CTE even exists is a “no brainer for them”

3 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 4 hours ago
'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

BB has always been a super sub . should of been used that way since 2016

15 Go to comments
A
Ardy 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt hails Filipo Daugunu as Wallabies’ ‘difference maker’

It was Daugunu’s night with that weather made it extra special for him and Australia. I think Valetini has found his correct spot at 6. Charlie Cale didn’t do enough at 8 to warrant another start and I found that disappointing. A win is a … and we can move onto Georgia who will not be easy beats and a great test for the forwards. Lots of work on’s Ha! there is nothing but work on’s big road before we are competitive against AB and SA.

2 Go to comments
C
Cheers 4 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

I’ll take “Things That Didn’t Happen” for a million dollars Eddie

44 Go to comments
T
Turlough 6 hours ago
Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

One other talking point is the use of the song Zombie. SA sung it when they won in Pretoria. Irish fans sung it yesterday. Is this fixture also for the rights to sing Zombie?

9 Go to comments
j
john 7 hours ago
'We've got to be really careful of that' - Alun Wyn Jones' Wales warning

For gawds sake Wales grow up and get a welsh coach. You’re pathetic.

1 Go to comments
j
john 7 hours ago
Joe Schmidt hails Filipo Daugunu as Wallabies’ ‘difference maker’

Daugunu is a fabulous player, except for the silly mistakes he makes.

2 Go to comments
I
Izak 8 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

The semi-final a referee disgrace. The referee tried his best to keep NZ in the game. After the head clash by the NZ wing, the play was brought back, but the wrongly yellow carded French player was not brought back on the field. A lot of very poor descisions in favour of NZ. 😭

2 Go to comments
T
Toaster 8 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Poor article and absolutely zero in it Kolbe fell before anyway and Doris stood his ground

9 Go to comments
B
Bryan 9 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Backhanded compliments come across as a little bitter to me, which surprises me from Dobson.

173 Go to comments
T
Turlough 10 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

NZ scheduled to play England, Ireland then France in the Autumn. Oh dear! Italy booked in the 4th week just incase a wooden spoon is on the cards but Italy owe NZ too. Razor will be the new Fossie!

33 Go to comments
J
Johnny 13 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

He clearly dives/throws himself to the ground after he passes Doris. Bad form and poor sportsmanship after two brilliant tests. Keep that stuff between the Spanish and the English at the euros tonight. Abit too much of it has crept into rugby in general the last few years. Clamping down on it, rather than embracing it like football does is the only way to eradicate it.

9 Go to comments
F
Flankly 13 hours ago
Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Ruck integrity in the second test was so much better than the first. Credit to all involved, including Dickson and the Ireland team. It led to a compelling game. The lack of Bok tries is a big deal. It is supposed to be a team with an improving attack, but as with the first test they struggled with the tries-per-22-entry stat. Of course much of this is about great Irish defense, nonetheless Rassie and team really need to figure out what is going on and how to fix it. In minute 77 the Boks were two points up with possession on the Irish 22, but they could not close out the game. Again, credit to the Irish, as they executed brilliantly from there on to win the game. This is what great teams do. But the Boks really need to look at how you can lose the game from that position, regardless of the opposition. The turning point was Herring stripping the ball in the Van Staden tackle, with O’Mahony’s help. The Boks simply cannot allow that to happen under the circumstances. Congrats to Ireland. Good win.

9 Go to comments
R
Robert 13 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

How can this incident even be a talking point ffs any rational person watching the game could see very easily that it wasn’t anything other than last gasp desperation.

9 Go to comments
R
Robert 13 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

As a dedicated bok supporting japie I think that what the entire island of Ireland have brought to the world of rugby especially in the last decade should be given a standing ovation. I have a nagging feeling that they played the better rugby these last 2 tests they attacked well broke through our first line of defence many times with short inside passes and defended even better. Maybe Rassie needs to take another learning tour over there or maybe it’s time to bring back Nienies with all he’s learned since the WC. We need to work on these expansive tactics a lot more we couldn’t even score 1 try ffs. Having said that we’re still a bit disjointed but will improve with game time and oil on the springs. What a fantastic tour from the emerald warriors such a pity there wasn’t a decider but my blood pressure couldn’t take it.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 13 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Well, I wouldn’t have Doris on the field for that croc roll more than anything else. I wonder why a croc roll - which has obliterated many a knee - isn’t a red card offence? Why ban them if you can get off with a yellow? A horrendous method of clearing a ruck which I was hoping we’d never see again.

9 Go to comments
T
Turlough 15 hours ago
Nathan Michelow: 'It's one that we all want to smash them in really'

“After the Six Nations one, this is definitely going to be a personal game for a lot of boys, myself included, and one that we all want to smash them in really” I like England, but if the group psychology is to ‘smash Ireland’ then that may be a weakness. Ireland are a very very resilient team. They won’t be smashed. If Ireland get ahead what will England’s new group psychology be and will they be able to reset it on the hoof? If they can’t reset then the natural group psychology will be the negative: ‘we got this wrong’.

2 Go to comments
