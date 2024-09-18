Northern Edition

International

Martin Johnson's advice to Andy Farrell over Lions captaincy choice

By Josh Raisey
Andy Farrell, Head Coach of the British & Irish Lions looks on during the British & Irish Lions Head Coach Announcement for the 2025 Tour to Australia at Howden on January 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

With Andy Farrell taking charge of the British and Irish Lions next year, the chances of the side being captained by an Irishman are high, and understandably so.

Not only are Ireland the dominant force in northern hemisphere rugby currently, but their players will have a closer relationship with their head coach Farrell.

But former Lions captain Martin Johnson has recalled the 1993 tour as an example of how Farrell may want to look further afield when choosing his skipper next year who will lead a team that will likely be laden with Ireland internationals.

Joining Dan Cole and Ben Youngs on the For the Love of Rugby podcast recently, the Lions and England legend explained how the team that ran out for the first Test against the All Blacks in Christchurch in 1993 had eleven Englishmen, seven of which were in the pack, but were led by Scotland’s Gavin Hastings.

England had won back-to-back Grand Slams in 1991 and 1992 and were in a similar position that Ireland find themselves in now, but Johnson described how Hastings was a “fantastic Lions captain”.

“I always think Will Carling was a little bit unlucky not to be a Lions captain,” Johnson said.

“He won two consecutive Grand Slams and wasn’t a Lions captain. Gavin Hastings was and he was a fantastic Lions captain and totally worthy. But to do that and not be a Lions captain is a bit unfortunate.

“I think at that time England were a little bit in the ascendency. In my [Lions] debut, there were seven English forwards in that team, the halfbacks were English, there were maybe eleven Englishmen in that team, but it was a Lions team so having a Scottish captain worked. So maybe not having an Irish captain works.

“You’ve just got to pick the right guy- if you go on a Lions tour and you’re a bit ‘he’s not…’ don’t go on a Lions tour. You’ve got to go and say ‘I’m a British Lion, I’ve got a chance to make history, do something very special, have a time I should always remember, hopefully for the right reasons.'”

The main difference between the tour in 1993 and the upcoming tour is that Johnson’s side were coached by Sir Ian McGeechan, who had been Scotland coach up until the end of the 1993 Five Nations, which may have been decisive in picking a Scottish captain much in the same way Warren Gatland chose Welsh captains for this three tours.

Farrell, on the other hand, is the coach of the dominant force of British and Irish rugby currently, which may be critical when making his choice.

Comments

6 Comments
D
David 2 15 hours ago

Irish fans like me tend to look at Johnson’s “I’m a British Lion” and wonder why some British players and pundits find it so necessary to ignore the “and Irish” part. If they feel the need to abbreviate it why don’t they just say “Lions”? Even Stephen Jones has managed to master the correct title, and if he can manage it how hard can it be.

E
Ed the Duck 11 hours ago

Because the team are the British Lions. Why should another nation be part of it? Ans: Well it’s an anachronism from times when Irish nationalism wasn’t on the verge of gaining a united ireland.


When the time comes, and it may be soon, when a united ireland happens, why on earth would they even want to be part of it???


Why would a nation long for their independence as a whole politically but simultaneously yearn to be under the auspices of a combined sporting structure?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

L
LW 10 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

At least have the quality to get the coaches name right especially if you're going to repeat it all through the article. Amateur hour plus disrespect

22 Go to comments
M
MattJH 16 minutes ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

They selected Love so he must be able to do the job. He’s young, he has a lot of growing to do sure, but if they can pick George Bell after the suckful SR season he had, and persist with BB despite his average form, they can give Reuben a run.

If we are going to lose tests we may as well get started on the future while we’re doing it.

28 Go to comments
S
SteveD 24 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus issues rebuke to injury-hiding Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Loved your Freudian Slip/spelling error: "end-of-tear tour".


Is that 'tear' as in 'muscle' or as in 'tears'?


Anyway, hopefully Sacha has learnt his lesson.

2 Go to comments
S
SteveD 39 minutes ago
'He could just be normal': Black Ferns star discusses King Charles hug

Ooh, no, no, no! You mustn't dare touch the monarch. It's just not on. I can imagine the bowers and scrapers of the so-called 'royal household' would have been having apoplectic fits that a colonial woman would dare do that!


Well done, love!!

1 Go to comments
d
dw 57 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

So Nick any ideas on how to fix this? For years our development, coaching, recruitment etc has been poor. The evidence in this article is confronting but also not the first one of its kind. You can't blame one administrator and P Waugh seems genuine in trying to fix things...but I'm not sure the top dogs in Oz really see how bad it is?? As long as the Traditional areas and schools keep playing i don't think they care if we lose another Nadolo or Lomax

68 Go to comments
d
dw 59 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

You haven't read John's comments before? Tends to repeat anti kiwi conspiracies every week.

68 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Wrong,was injured, would have been picked.What's Finau then ? A.Over rated.

28 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Jordie and rieko is just a very average midfield..

28 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Really, this shit again.. Sticking with the same combos isnt going to get us anywhere.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Yeah I think he's a bit big (read slow) for center these days, he also didn't pop the ball to Rieko twice with an overlap on the left flank against SA.


That Tasman winger looks as slick as Kolbe though!

28 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

Not really worried about that bro ..u made a statement that the all blacks played the sprinkboks in the recent test series with 10 Samoan born players...I still waiting for u to name them ..u want to go around slinging the poo bro ..back up your claim or shut up

78 Go to comments
C
CR 2 hours ago
Robertson on why Sam Cane keeps starting for the All Blacks

Strange one. Putting more caps into someone who isn’t in the future plan. Genuinely mind boggling. Also a red card risk with his technique

1 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 2 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

Or he was only 23 and just maturing into the great rugby player he was always going to be...

78 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 2 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

James Lowe was an exceptional super rugby player when he was in NZ - word is that he had too much of an ego......so fits right in to the Irish system and with fans like you.

78 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
The Bledisloe Cup was a better series when the Wallabies held it

are they still alive?

5 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Don't know what it is with the anti-Rieko brigade! When ALB played centre against the Argies he got completely skinned on the outside. Last weekend Billy Proctor got skinned on the outside by the Tasman winger (yes, that's Tasman!). Reiko's pace has been a game saver for the ABs - his distribution may be a work in progress but he needs more acknowledgement for efforts on defence.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

As a fan of both him and his teams at the time, I can tell you there was plenty to like and bank on a succesful career with.


With all due respect to the lot of middling centres at the time, NZ has 5 SR sides and all have International level quality players after all, it was two young sensations at the conclusive year, in Charlie Ngatai and Anton Lienert-Brown, along with the dawn Dmac squishing the other versatile players into midfield, that got sustainable contract preference after SBW came back to claim Bundee's starting spot in the Chiefs side for WC year that told on his decision to leave. Nothing as lofty as All Black considerations.


So that is no slight on how good a player he already was, I just don't think he had much of a choice with the lack of funds spent on retaining players around then (to have 4 12's, two starters in him and SBW) rather than having those test standard 12's on the books. So of course as things panned out, we know he would have been there and there abouts, having plenty of chances with all the injuries to SBW, Crotty, ALB, Ngatai, and Laumape etc. I think a very high chance he nails it and is the Nonu of the 2017 BIL tour. Certainly if he was on the cusp at that point (the player that Chiefs would have liked most to keep etc), that next WC cycle of 2016>20' had much better retention rates, maybe by 20% on the previous cycles 100+ player exodus, and you'd have to believe he'd been able to get a full squad contract in those circumstances. There are so many close calls, possibly even the wrong perception on certain player types looking at thumpers like him, Ethan Roots, Cunningham-South, Taniela Tupou, that it just doesn't warrant trying to class him as someone who would never have been an international otherwise.

78 Go to comments
T
TO 3 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Robertson should have been a bit more experimental, preparing for the trip up North. Cane should been rested to allow for the Savea (7) and Sititi (8) pairing to be given a run because they appear to be the new way forward. Six is far from settled on with Blackadder only a temporary fix as like his other loosies he is either too short, too light or too slow, and so his best role is cover. ALB,Proctor or both should have been given a run as Australia's midfield is an ever changing experiment and then Reiko could have been put back on the left wing with Telea on the right. Will Jordan could then come on later to fullback or wing.

28 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 4 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Nah hes a journeyman. Right call

28 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 4 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Agree with most of this. Maybe Ardie to 7 after 60. Hoatham should be on bench. TJP, WTF. I dont see point in having wing on the bench when we have 3 on the field. Another playmaker would have been better

28 Go to comments
Search