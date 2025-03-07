Louis Lynagh makes 2 bold England predictions

Louis Lynagh’s final appointment with his London-based knee specialist couldn’t have been planned better. It’s brought him over from Treviso to Twickenham at just the right time for him to attend Italy’s game against England at Allianz Stadium this Sunday, along with his dad and Wallaby legend Michael, and younger brother Nick.

Naturally, the Benetton winger/full-back would have loved to have been out on the pitch and adding to his five Azzurri caps but a torn ligament in his left knee in a URC game against Zebre on the eve of the Guinness Six Nations put paid to any chance he had of competing in this year’s Championship.

However, with three former Harlequins players on England’s bench and his Italian teammates on show, Lynagh has plenty of vested interest in the game, revealing on the latest episode of The Rugby Paper podcast that he is still in regular contact with his old friends from the Stoop, including one who he’s tipped to be a future England captain.

“Fin Baxter was my old housemate and is a good mate. I am so happy that he seems to have nailed down that No17 jersey for the time being,” said Lynagh, who confirmed he is six weeks away from a return to action.

“Mark my words, he will be England captain one day. He’s made to be it.

“He’s one of the nicest blokes you’ll ever meet, down to earth, very kind. I wouldn’t say soft, but he doesn’t want to get in a fight at any point. Then, as soon as you’re on the field, I have never seen anyone hit so hard. He generates so much power and he just does his job perfectly right every time.

“So, I keep tabs with him, I text Marcus (Smith) a lot as well, not only to see how he is but also for advice.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 33 12 First try wins 40% Home team wins 40%

While Baxter has yet to oust Ellis Genge from the starting loose-head position, his time will no doubt come. But it is unusual for a prop to lead England in recent times. Only Phil Vickery and Jason Leonard have done it in the professional era.

More unusual, however, is finding someone who believes Italy can beat England this weekend for the first time at the 32nd attempt. Italian-born Lynagh reckons it’s on, despite the record 24-73 defeat against France in round three.

“Obviously, everyone has got England winning, we’ve never beaten England, but I believe we are due a win, and I feel like we are going to spring a bit of a surprise,” he said.

“People will have been looking at the French game last week and thinking, it’s the Italy of old, they’ve not come anywhere. But if you really look at it, some of the stuff played by Italy in the first half, and France obviously, was really good.

“It could go either of two ways but I have got Italy winning, 24-21.”

Whatever the outcome, Lynagh believes that Italy have a bright future under head coach Gonzalo Quesada, with players now falling over themselves to represent the Azzurri.

“I am very fortunate in the respect that I could have played for three countries – Australia, England and Italy, and it just so happens my path was with Italy, and I couldn’t be happier,” said the former England training squad member and age-group international.

“We have got such a talented group and it’s getting to the point where players who have a small bit of Italian in them and can qualify for Italy are looking at Italy and thinking, ‘You know what, I want to go over there and play for them’. 10 years ago no one would have said that.”