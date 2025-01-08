Italy delivered Louis Lynagh injury hammer blow ahead of Six Nations

Benetton have revealed that Italy winger Louis Lynagh has undergone surgery on a knee injury he suffered in his side’s recent victory over Zebre, which will likely rule him out of the Guinness Six Nations.

Despite completing the Italian derby as Benetton won 12-24 in Parma, the 24-year-old sustained a lateral collateral ligament injury, which has since been operated on.

A Benetton injury update shared on Wednesday reads (translated by Google): “The Benetton Rugby medical staff have released the following update on the physical condition of player Louis Lynagh, who was injured in the last match against Zebre Parma.

“The player Louis Lynagh suffered a sprain to his left knee during the match against Zebre. The instrumental tests revealed a lesion of the lateral collateral ligament, which required surgery, performed in London. The surgery was a complete success and the player will now begin his rehabilitation process.

“Benetton Rugby wishes Louis a speedy recovery and a quick return to the field.”

Though Benetton have not outlined how long the winger is expected to be sidelined for, it is not promising for Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada despite the operation being a success.

Lynagh made his try-scoring Italy debut in last year’s Six Nations in a victory over Scotland and went on to feature frequently in blue throughout 2024. His absence will therefore be felt by the Azzurri.

Benetton’s victory over Zebre has not proved particularly fruitful for either the club or Italy, with prop Mirco Spagnolo also picking up a five-week ban for his red card in the match.

Italy get their Six Nations campaign underway with a trip to Edinburgh to face a Scotland side that will be spoiling for revenge after their loss in Rome last year.

In a social media post following the operation, Lynagh has vowed to “be back better”.