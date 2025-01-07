Six players Rassie Erasmus must hand Springbok debuts to in 2025

If fielding 51 South Africa players in 2024, including 12 debutants, was not already staggering enough, there are plenty more players that Rassie Erasmus could select this year.

Such is the strength in depth in South African rugby currently that there are players who can genuinely count themselves unlucky that they have not already received a Springbok cap, despite an inordinate number of players being trialled already in the first year of the World Cup cycle.

This was a topic for discussion on RugbyPass TV’s soon-to-be-released episode of Boks Office, where host Hanyani Shimange, alongside former Springboks coach Nick Mallett and Springboks assistant coach Gary Gold, selected six players they expect to earn their first Bok caps over the next year.

The trio selected two players each that they encourage Erasmus to give a chance to in 2025 as the reigning world champions chase an unprecedented third straight World Cup crown in 2027.

Ethan Hooker

Mallett opened with the Sharks’ 21-year-old utility back Ethan Hooker, who has also caught the eye of the other two since making his Sharks debut in 2023.

“Ethan Hooker,” he said. “He’s a centre and he’s a centre with pace and great physical abilities, offloading, great defensively and just fits into our style of centres that we have.”

Neethling Fouché

Mallett’s second pick was 31-year-old Stormers tighthead prop Neethling Fouché, who he believes can compete technically with incumbent Springbok tighthead, which is the ultimate compliment a prop could be paid currently.

“As a tighthead prop I think Neethling Fouché is a guy that they have overlooked and I think technically he would be right up there with Frans Malherbe,” he said. “Maybe Thomas [du Toit] the Tank can run around the field with the ball better but I think that Neethling is a proper scrummaging tighthead prop who can also tackle and carry”

Gold agreed with Mallett, saying: “Neethling is technically really sound, but he’s good around the park as well. He’s mobile for a tighthead, it doesn’t compromise on his size and his weight and his strength. But he gets around the park.”

Mallett added: “Not to take anything away from [Vincent] Koch, who has been there for two World Cups, but I think there’s a place for this guy, I really think he must get a chance.”

David Kriel

Gold’s first pick came in the form of the Bulls’ 102kg, 1.96m David Kriel, who, like Hooker, is comfortable in both the midfield and the back-three. Gold, however, sees the 25-year-old wearing the No.12 jersey for the Springboks.

“Seeing as he’s taken Ethan Hooker, I think another centre, somebody who shouldn’t be overlooked is David Kriel,” he said.

“David Kriel is big, he’s tall, he’s physical, he passes beautifully, he’s got a great kicking game, aerially he’s excellent, very good temperament, he’s also diverse – he can play in a couple of positions, though No.12 is his position – competitive, I really like him.

JC Mars

The youngest player selected was 19-year-old full-back JC Mars, who made a try-scoring debut for the Stormers just a matter of weeks ago against Harlequins in the Investec Champions Cup and is already attracting Cheslin Kolbe comparisons.

“Another up-and-coming guy I really like is JC Mars,” Gold said.

“I think he’s got huge potential. He came on a couple of weeks ago for the Stormers, scored a fantastic try, Cheslin-esque, I just love those kinds of players. It lends to our play, setting big platforms with our big forwards and then unleashing the backs to be able to play. I really like him, I think he’s fantastic.”

Suleiman Hartzenberg

Mars’ Stormers backline team-mate, and only two years his senior, Suleiman Hartzenberg, made Shimange’s selection.

Like others so far on this list, Hartzenberg is a versatile player in the backline, which is a quality that has always been admired by Erasmus.

“For me, I think Suleiman Hartzenberg the Stormers wing, can cover No.12 and also a backline player,” Shimange said.

Celimpilo Gumede

The final selection was the Bulls’ 24-year-old back-row Mpilo Gumede, with Shimange saying: “He’s gone off the boil a bit at the Bulls, remember how he started off. [Cameron] Hanekom has kept him out, so he hasn’t played much. He’s a big ball carrier, fast, hits hard.”

Names such as Sanele Nohamba, Ruan Vermaak and Jurenzo Julius were also mooted by the trio, which once again enforces the depth of talent in South Africa, and the sheer number of options that Erasmus has.