Six Nations

'My Grandma could squat more': Ex-England S&C coach names the most 'rugby strong' star

Forwards from both teams compete at a disintegrating scrum during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between England and South Africa at Allianz Stadium on November 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Having been part of the England set-up for a decade, former strength and conditioning coordinator Tom Tombleson worked with a huge number of players in their physical prime and saw his share of freak athletes.

Steve Borthwick is preparing for his second campaign without Tombleson, who left his role with England in the summer in the spate of exits which also included head of S&C Aled Walters and assistant coach Felix Jones. Since his departure, the former England Sevens international has worked as rehab performance coach with Manchester City as well as GB Sevens’ S&C head coach.

But he joined two players who worked under him extensively, Ben Youngs and Dan Cole, on their For the Love of Rugby podcast recently, where he provided a deep dive into the world of strength and conditioning.

On the podcast, Tombleson was questioned about which players produced the best numbers in a variety of areas, from strongest to quickest and everything in between.

“Gym strong, Marler’s very strong isn’t he?” Tombleson said, listing the recently retired prop as one of the biggest squatters alongside Kieran Brookes and Will Stuart.

“Kieran Brookes was super strong, Will Stuart, Coley has got a very impressive front squat. But it’s got to be Marler. Technically Gengey [Ellis Genge] is great.”

Youngs then asked which player is ‘rugby strong’, emphasising that “there is a difference”.

“Dickie, my Grandma could squat more but he is strong and tough, animalistic,” Tombleson replied.

“Dickie, he’s the first one that comes to mind. Courts [Courtney Lawes] obviously, Luds [Lewis Ludlam], animal, he just brings all of the rage from the heavens into each contest and that’s strength. Browny? They’re functionally really, really fit for purpose and you don’t see these guys ever get smoked. Zach Mercer, he just rides tackles and he’s strong for what he does. If we’re talking about gym strong, they’re often not the same thing.”

Cole and Youngs proceeded to quiz the coach on the pound-for-pound strongest player he has worked with, as well as quickest and fittest.

“Pound-for-pound in the forwards is probably Ben Earl. He’s not super heavy but he’s very powerful. His legs, he can jump and he’s very fast. Pound-for-pound power, Jonny [May], when he jumps he just sits up there for a little while then he comes down. Adam Radwan, Henry Arundell, they are top two percentile, in any sport, very, very powerful.

“If you’re talking linear straight speed, Adam Radwan and Henry Arundell are lightning. If you’re talking fastest moving, that might be stepping or evasion, Ant [Anthony Watson]. He can do you like a kipper in a phone box. Crazy feet. JJ [Jonathan Joseph] could move laterally like a super crab. These guys could move. They’re fast, but they’re not traditional fast, they just move fast. The top-speed guys are your thoroughbreds like Jonny [May], Arundell, Radwan.

“Fittest guys, Richard Wigglesworth when he was a player, Alex Goode and Chris Ashton had big lungs. Forwards-wise, Callum Clark and Tom Wood, they could run all day. They had really big Yo-Yo scores, which was what we were using at the time. Big, big engines. Those guys would run loads. Sladey has got a huge engine, he can just run and run and run and he just doesn’t slow down. Faz [Owen Farrell] just didn’t slow down.”

Ollie Lawrence apologises for incident with England teammate

Ollie Lawrence has apologised for his role in an incident that led to his England team-mate Alex Mitchell being sin binned in Bath’s defeat at Northampton on Sunday.

Read Now


Comments

2 Comments
J
JW 2 hours ago

Whos Dickie

B
Bigal52 7 hours ago

And they're really playing good rugby,beating every team because they can squat with heavy weights. Not

M
MA 30 minutes ago
How the four-team format will help the Wallabies defeat the Lions

In regards to Mack Hansen, Tuipoloto and others who talent wasnt 'seen'..

If we look at acting, soccer and cricket as examples, Hugh Jackman, the Heminsworths in acting; Keith Urban in Nashville, Mike Hussey and various cricketers who played in UK and made the Australian team; and many soccer players playing overseas.


My opinion is that perhaps the ' 'potential' or latent talent is there, but it's just below the surface.


ANd that decision, as made by Tane Edmed, Noah, Will Skelton to go overseas is the catalyst to activate the latent and bring it to the surface.


Based on my personal experience of leaving Oz and spending 14 months o/s, I was fully away from home and all usual support systems and past memories that reminded me of the past.


Ooverseas, they weren't there. I had t o survive, I could invent myself as who I wanted, and there was no one to blame but me.


It bought me alive, focused my efforts towards what I wanted and people largely accepted me for who I was and how I turned up.


So my suggestion is to make overseas scholarships for younger players and older too so they can benefit from the value offered by overseas coaching acumen, established systems, higher intensity competition which like the pressure that turns coal into diamonds, can produce more Skeltons, Arnold's, Kellaways and the like.


After the Lion's tour say, create 20 x $10,000 scholarships for players to travel and play overseas.


Set up a HECS style arrangement if necessary to recycle these funds ongoingly.


Ooverseas travel, like parenthood or difficult life situations brings out people's physical and emotional strengths in my own experiences, let's use it in rugby.

67 Go to comments
M
ME 31 minutes ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

I agree what a load of crap! The ABs are elite sportsmen and ALL sportsmen want to challenge themselves against the best. And where better than Eden Park - some say that is our fortress. Well the ABs will relish the chance to build on that notion I am sure.

2 Go to comments
I
Icefarrow 36 minutes ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

What a crock of crap. Every Rugby team relishes the opportunity to go up against serious competition with something on the line. Besides, it's always easier to exaggerate Rugby stats when you ignore the gap between matches at locations. The fact that only 6 out of the last 21 matches against the Springboks were played in NZ says a lot. Suddenly that "scared" narrative doesn't really hold up anymore.

2 Go to comments
G
GS 45 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

Ignore the player. He almost certainly doesn't give a damn. However, the West is in grave danger at the moment and there is nothing woke about that

14 Go to comments
G
GS 50 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

Frankly, you need to study history in a bit more depth. You don't seem to be able to see past the end of your nose

14 Go to comments
G
GS 51 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

This in spades

14 Go to comments
G
GS 52 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

Putin is a threat to the democratic west including England. If you can't see that then Putin's propaganda is clearly working

14 Go to comments
G
GS 55 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

This is not woke nonsense. Russia is a pariah state and under no circumstances should Gloucester have put the Russian flag on his shirt.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Dmac put people away, including Rieko, all year. Rieko just doesn't have the hands.


Unless you had a different idea of 'put away' means.

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Worlds best!

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

'played better as a winger', he has always of course been a center. He was just a natural on the wing.


He doesn't have the pace to be as good as he was imo but he still might pip Clarke as the power winger (could even be used on the right instead of Tele'a).

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Because he met the selection requirements.

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

You think Penney will play him there over Ennor? If it's like any other year the coach want need to make that choice lol

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

No thats not true sorry. Every All Black last year made money. Its WHERE they chose that makes the difference. Did you see the CHOOSE bit? Thats the crucial part. No one is "entitled" to represent their country or be treated different because they want different choices.

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Yep ALB was one that I didn't like the use of this year. Was an awesome player going forward in his youth and a great foil this year, but can't see much use going forward.

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

He hasnt been a winger for 4 years mate. Plus he was a centre at junior level. This "He is a winger" stuff is crazy. Jordan is also A WINGER isnt he? JB is a 15. BB at 10, Dmac a 15.

People need to move on from what someone played 4 years ago.

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

ALB is equally adept at 12 and 13 so that makes him the ideal bench player. Its impossible to be consistant when you arnt getting starts tho.

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

He had All Blacks in front of him.


Even looking a few of his u20's game I wonder how much it has been that he is also a better winger/more adaptable. Look at these sides for interest sake


9Taufa FUNAKI

10Rivez REIHANA

11Leicester FAINGA'ANUKU

12Quinn TUPAEA

13Billy PROCTOR

14Etene NANAI-SETURO

15Cole FORBES


9Leroy CARTER

10Fergus BURKE

11Leicester FAINGA'ANUKU

12Dallas MCLEOD

13Billy PROCTOR

14Etene NANAI-SETURO

15Cole FORBES


Leroy Carter is the same 7s star and new Chiefs winger too. I didn't know he had some 9 experience I wonder if he could be used on the bench their.

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Yeah for sure the coach has him playing better but none of that comes back to a 3 mth stint in France.

If LF was always a centre, why didn't the Saders play him there more often? He is a centre/ winger. No doubt he was played where the coach needed him to play.

Isnt Will Jordan a 15? Why has he had so much success as a 14? Its what the coach needs, surely. One could even say the figures are staring you in the face I suppose, but Ill refrain

If LF goes to 13 where do you think Aumua will play?

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

I think if you havnt made it by 25 its rare that they become supersatars tho Miz. I cant think of any 10s who come on the scene later and became great.

46 Go to comments
