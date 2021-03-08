4:43am, 08 March 2021

Leicester Tigers have have announced that Scotland international Darryl Marfo will join the club on a short-term contract. The loosehead prop, who was most recently with Edinburgh, previously played for Premiership clubs Harlequins and Bath.

The 30-year-old has three Test caps to his name, starting against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia during Scotland’s 2017 autumn internationals.

Marfo joins the Tigers with immediate effect and has already linked up with the squad this week at the club’s Oval Park training ground.

Speaking about the addition of Marfo, Leicester Tigers Head Coach Steve Borthwick said: “We are pleased to welcome Darryl to the club and looking forward to seeing what he can contribute in the Leicester front row.

“He is an international player who has experience in the Premiership and adds depth to our squad in the loosehead position.

“It’s important we continue to promote competitiveness within our ranks for places in the team.”

Marfo added: “I am extremely grateful for this special opportunity for me to be a part of Leicester Tigers.

“Whilst I am here I am committed to doing everything I can, to contribute to the club being successful, in Steve’s mould.

“To do that I know I have to put the team first always and work as hard as I can every day that I am here.”

Meanwhile, Leicester have also confirmed that James Whitcombe and Dan Kelly have signed new contracts with the club.

Academy graduate front-rower Whitcombe, 20, made his senior debuts in both Premiership and European rugby this season.

Kelly, 19, has made eight senior appearances for the Tigers since joining the club last summer.