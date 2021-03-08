5:46am, 08 March 2021

Leicester Tigers have confirmed that Fiji superstar Nemani Nadolo has re-signed with the club. Nadolo joined the Tigers last summer and has made scored five tries in his nine appearances to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said that Nadolo, who has been capped 30 times by Fiji, has made a big impact on the club since arriving from Montpellier.

“Nemani has been a positive influence on our club since arriving during the first lockdown period last season and we are very pleased to extend his time at Leicester Tigers.

“Nemani is an experienced, world-class winger who has shown what he is capable of in both attack and defence in his short time at the club so far last season and in the opening weeks of the current campaign.

“His commitment to what we are building at Leicester Tigers has been very impressive and I have enjoyed working with him so far and look forward to continuing that in to the future.”

Nadolo added: “The direction this club is heading in is something I want to be a part of.

“I feel blessed to be a part of Tigers and blessed to have had the faith Steve has shown in me and I am excited for what the future holds here at the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to be a club that wins things and we know that isn’t going to happen overnight, it’s going to take time, and I feel I can contribute to that.

“What excites me a lot is that, even after all the hurdles we have had to overcome through COVID, everyone has just got on with the job and there is a no-nonsense approach; you are either in or you’re out.

“We are growing from the ground-up and as this squad continues to be re-shaped, it really excites me to be a part of what is being done.”

Earlier on Monday Leicester announced the signature of Scotland international Darryl Marfo on a short-term contract, while James Whitcombe, Dan Kelly and Ollie Chessum have all signed new contracts with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click on the image below to sign up for Super Rugby Aotearoa on RugbyPass:

