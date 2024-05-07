Battle of potential All Black No.8s: Hoskins Sotutu vs Brayden Iose
The Blues and Hurricanes will met in Auckland for the second time this season which will pit All Black hopefuls Hoskins Sotutu and dark horse selection Brayden Iose against each other.
Sotutu is already an All Black, debuting in 2020 after a stellar Super Rugby season with Blues not too dissimilar from Iose’s campaign this year.
The Blues No.8 last played a Test in 2022 before the All Blacks narrowed down their World Cup squad and leaned on World Player of the Year Ardie Savea to play 80 minutes.
Sotutu’s destructive form in 2024 is certainly worthy of a recall, he leads the competition in tries with nine and has assisted on a further five as the Blues have opted a forward-heavy carry game.
Sotutu is averaging a whopping 7.85 metres a carry, while Iose’s is also high at 7.21m a carry.
Where Iose beats Sotutu is the pure damage he inflicts on the opposition defence. He has smashed through 33 defenders compared to Sotutu’s 19. It’s the most by any forward in the competition. The Hurricanes as a team rank number one in the competition in the category.
Hurricanes No.8 Brayden Iose. He’s 6’2, 110kg, runs 100m in 11 seconds and will be running down Marcus Smith’s channel in July. A ball-carrying powerhouse with speed, skill, and power.pic.twitter.com/kmzCbb0p0b
— Ben Smith (@bensmithrugby) May 7, 2024
The Hurricanes have a distinct plan to use Iose’s ball carrying strength where possible, and target mismatches to generate those figures.
The exit plan from a kickoff restart is to find Iose and lay the platform. From a goal line drop out receipt, Iose will wind up like an Origin forward and batter the line. His speed allows him to chew through the vacant metres as fast as possible.
Off the back of the most dominant scrum in the competition, Iose will carry often inside the opposition 22 and line up the 10 channel. His speed off the mark combined with the power is invaluable off the mark.
He’s only scored twice but many more tries have come off the gain line he generates.
TJ Perenara has sneaked a couple close to the line after a Iose carry, and against the Reds in Super round, Ruben Love was given quick ball against a sliding defence to use his step to score.
From set-piece launches around the midfield he isn’t often the primary carrier. On short lineout packages they like to attach him outside the centre as a tip option for a power-punch in the midfield. If he doesn’t get the ball he’s on cleaning duties.
Based only on 2024 form, Iose is the most destructive ball-carrying No.8 in the competition this year with Harry Wilson of the Queensland Reds a close rival.
So could he fit into the All Blacks plans somewhere?
The limitations with Iose are that he is super strong in one core area, carrying, while being good but not dominant elsewhere.
Strength over the ball at the breakdown isn’t a part of his game yet, nor does it seem to be part of his role with the Hurricanes, who already have the likes of Peter Lakai and Du’Plessis Kirifi competing at rucks.
His defence is solid, completing 90 of 96 tackles so far at a 93 per cent completion. His style is more passive, absorbing contact upright often in two-man efforts and looking for collapsed maul turnovers or strips.
He is a very skilled big man however, showing brilliant handling and offloading skills in contact.
Where Sotutu has the edge is offering a diverse range of production. He’s an integral part of the Blues lineout, with the second most lineout takes in the side. Having a reliable jumping option at No.8 just adds more optionality to the scheme.
He’s second in the competition in offloads while he’s also come up with nine turnovers, good for sixth best in the competition.
We know that Ardie Savea is going to come straight back into the All Blacks squad, but we don’t know where he will play.
If he moves back to openside to accomodate one of the form No.8s in the competition, then Sotutu and Iose both could be in the mix for game time.
Sotutu is more likely to take the starting role but Iose absolutely could be used as a bench weapon, provided the coaches want to use his strength.
Iose as an impact player could generate gain line in the last 20 minutes of a Test coming on fresh. That ability is not to be discounted.
If you aren’t winning gain line, you aren’t going to be doing much else with the ball. If you need momentum and a late surge, Iose can provide that.
Which is why is a dark horse for All Black selection and can’t be ruled out.
I still see nothing in Sotutus play that hes changed his upright running style that failed so many times against decent international defences like the french. Other than that… Iose? Well you have covered his limitations well. If Sititi had been playing the the season… Jacobson? Grace?…Neither shout pick me. So Ardie it is.1 Go to comments
There isn’t one element you mentioned there that every top class or successful team gets up to. The great All blacks sides used to play on the ‘fringes or edge’ but it was essentially saying they were doing something illegal or borderline to gain dominance. The fine margins at the top are minute between the top sides. La Rochelle, the crusaders, Saracens, Toulon etc etc…..have all been accused. Get over it, the comment comes across as salty and naive. Northampton as well as they played to get back into the match were thoroughly beaten and controlled for 60 minutes and Leinster have only themselves to blame for kicking it away and hence losing control of the match and being nearly the architects of their own downfall.2 Go to comments
There is some talent coming thru thats for sure. The 10 looks special to me. Rico Simpson is a name to look for in the future.1 Go to comments
I think this quiet honestly is just an innocent misunderstanding by someone who is pig sh*t stupid. Eben is a fine player but by christ, if he can’t understand or get what the Irish players were trying to say to him after the match…..well i hope he has someone looking after his finances, career and is reading the fine print for him, cause life after rugby may be quite difficult for the vacuous echo chamber.21 Go to comments
It could be Doris' day!3 Go to comments
The whole thing has blown up because Eben’s words have clearly struck a nerve in Ireland. Otherwise they would just laugh it off. I think some former Irish players, commentators and some Irish fans know deep down this Ireland team started to believe its own press and that a certain amount of arrogance had started to creep in during the World Cup. The topic was actually brought up by Irish pundits on Off the Ball recently. It’s fine to be arrogant if you can back it up. Ireland didn’t.21 Go to comments
‘The Irish are good people'. Why is Goode praising a people who hate his own? Wet wipe.21 Go to comments
La mejor final que se puede ver en el emisferio norte.1 Go to comments
A lot of cope from south africans in the comments. Etzebeth is a liar and a hypocrite; you don’t have to defend him!21 Go to comments
He got big and really slow for a flyhalf…not sure he’s relevant in a bok conversation anymore4 Go to comments
Best tourney team vs best team in the regular season for 3 games in RSA - talk is cheap, let’s see what’s what on the tour21 Go to comments
One overlooked statistic from their 2016 winning season is the Huricanes are still the only team in Super rugby history not to concede a try during the playoff rounds.4 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Nick. The Nienaber blitz D does ask a lot of its scrumhalf. I have been watching JGP on D and he often looks like he has mastered what Nienaber asks for better than Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach! 🤣 Impressive season by JGP if I must make an understatement.22 Go to comments
Okay last one. I promise. I think it’s despicable for Andy Goode to suggest that Eben can’t count to 12. To be fair he only had to count to 8 - the number of Irishmen who DIDN’T say that. Less the 3 kiwis of course. 23 - 12 - 3 = 8. See Joe. I can do maffs.21 Go to comments
Cheers, Nick! How do you see the Reds’ Jock Campbell’s play this year? Not as strong a carrier as Andrew Kellaway or Tom Wright, but does avoid errors. Do you see Joe Schmidt as wanting safety first at 15 or a try-assisting counterattacker?91 Go to comments
I’m sure this was all just a big misunderstanding. Irishmen and Afrikaaners conversing in a noisey stadium. Not easy to get the right messages across. A minefield.21 Go to comments
Say what you will about Andy Goode. But he is right about one thing… I’m not sure what that one thing is exactly… but I’m willing to hear him out.21 Go to comments
Another article to bait and trigger Irish fans. This must stop.21 Go to comments
Hi Nick. Thanks for your +++ ongoing analysis. Re Vunivalu, He’s been benched recently and it will be interesting to see what Kiss does with him as we enter the backend of SRP. I’m still not sold.91 Go to comments
In the fine tradition of Irish rugby, Leinster cheat well and for some reason only known to whoever referees them, they are allowed to get away with it every single game. If teams have not got the physicality up front to stop them getting the ball, they will win every single game. They take out players beyond the ruck and often hold them on the ground. Those that are beyond the ruck and therefore offside, hover there to cause distraction but also to join the next ruck from the side thereby stopping the jackal. The lineout prior to the second try on Saturday. 3 Leinster players left the lineout before the ball was thrown and were driving the maul as soon as the player hit the ground and thereby getting that valuable momentum. They scrummage illegally, with the looshead turning in to stop the opposing tighthead from pushing straight and making it uncomfortable for the hooker. The tighthead takes a step and tries to get his opposite loosehead to drop the bind. Flankers often ‘move up’ and actually bind on the prop and not remain bound to the second row. It does cause chaos and is done quickly and efficiently so that referees are blinded by the illegal tactics. I am surprised opposition coaches when they meet referees before games don’t mention it. I am also surprised that they do not go to the referees group and ask them to look at the tactics used and referee them properly. If they are the better team and win, fair play but a lot of their momentum is gained illegally and therefore it is not a level playing field.2 Go to comments