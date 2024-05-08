Select Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Give 'perfect final' to best referee in the business – Andy Goode

By Andy Goode
2024's finalists Toulouse and Leinster walk out for last year's Champions Cup semi-final (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Everyone expected this Investec Champions Cup final between the best two teams in the competition, and an English referee will now help to ensure it is the spectacle we all want it to be.

With Irish and French referees out of the equation, England’s Luke Pearce is surely the frontrunner to get the whistle for the May 25 decider.

His control of the breakdown, desire to see a fast-paced game, and ability to communicate in French make him the perfect man for the job.

Cobus Reinach on the brilliance of Antoine Dupont

Springbok Reinach marvels at Dupont’s ability to get out of tight situations. Watch the full chat with Cobus Reinach in the latest episode of Fresh Starts on RugbyPass TV now.

Watch now

Cobus Reinach on the brilliance of Antoine Dupont

Springbok Reinach marvels at Dupont’s ability to get out of tight situations. Watch the full chat with Cobus Reinach in the latest episode of Fresh Starts on RugbyPass TV now.

Watch now

Leinster and Toulouse were deserved winners in their semi-finals. The fact that they were both closer affairs than anticipated is a testament to Northampton and Harlequins, but both played on the edge and got away with a few close calls.

Romain Ntamack’s tackle on Andre Esterhuizen wasn’t looked at in Toulouse and you could pick out any number of breakdowns at Croke Park, with most people highlighting Jack Conan’s turnover at the end in particular.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Leinster
09:45
25 May 24
Toulouse
All Stats and Data

It’s only cheating if you get caught and I’m sure both teams will push the referee to their limits again, but Pearce should get the nod for me and would help to ensure a fair contest at the breakdown.

One decision that wasn’t in any way controversial but did cost Quins the chance to make it a grandstand finish in Toulouse was Joe Marler’s slap and insult directed at Thomas Ramos

There are mouth-watering individual match-ups all over the field but Jack Willis’ duel with Josh van der Flier in that back row department is going to be among the biggest of the lot, along with Emmanuel Meafou against Joe McCarthy in the engine room.

We all know Willis’ story and he was extremely unlucky with injuries as well as the sad demise of Wasps, but he has added another dimension to his game since moving to France. It’s crazy to think he only has 14 England caps and won’t be adding to that number anytime soon.

Of course, we have got the two best scrum-halves in the world at the moment going head to head as well and the battle for ball speed between Antoine Dupont and Jamison Gibson-Park will go a long way to deciding who wins with both sides reliant on shifting the ball quickly.

It’s the mental aspect that is arguably most intriguing of all given that Leinster have had the wood on Toulouse in recent years but struggled to get over the line in finals and some other big knockout games of late.

A certain Jacques Nienaber and his history of winning the biggest of games by a single point might just tip the balance in the Irish province’s favour and his defensive system has certainly started to take effect.

The South African said it would take 14 weeks to see the work on that come to fruition and that coincided with their quarter-final demolition of La Rochelle.

Toulouse have a bit more nuance to their game and play differently to the reigning champions but you don’t get too many blitz defences like Leinster’s in the Top 14, so it will be interesting to see how they react to it.

Selection is going to be fascinating too and the potential return of both Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan will give the Irishmen a massive lift. Jamie Osborne and Ciaran Frawley are both good players but they aren’t experienced at the highest level.

On the other side, Blair Kinghorn has been tearing it up and was preferred to Ramos at full-back for the semi-final. But you have to have your first-choice goal-kicker on the field in a major final that could be decided by the finest of margins.

I fully expect the Frenchman to get the nod, given he is an 84 per cent kicker at international level and has never missed more than two shots at goal in a Test in his career. Kinghorn might start on the wing once his nose has straightened up a bit.

The tournament has come in for some criticism again this year but the product on the field has been outstanding and the fact the English teams have proven they can compete with the bigger budgets in France and Dublin has been an enormous part of that.

At the climax of it all, though, we have the two best teams locking horns at a phenomenal stadium in what should be a hugely entertaining showpiece – and you can’t ask for much more than that.

Toulouse will play their way and Leinster will need to have more than one man on Dupont at all times. If they can shut him down, I just feel like the Irish side, with a new South African accent, might just have the edge.

For all the good work that Stuart Lancaster did, in tandem with Leo Cullen, Leinster only won the Champions Cup once in his seven years there. That was all the way back in 2018 so it has been a long time since they lifted the trophy.

Nienaber has come in having won back-to-back Rugby World Cups, including winning every knockout game in 2023 by a single point. That defensive nous and winning mentality could be the difference in a major final.

The drive for five has been a mantra for Leinster and it will be tight, but I’m backing them to put a fifth star on their jersey and who better to do it against than the team they are looking to emulate?

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Turlough 13 minutes ago
Give 'perfect final' to best referee in the business – Andy Goode

One that will start to come up from now on is penalties for back pushes during kick chase scrambles. Very difficult to detect. In Croke Park if you replay the Hendy NH try, you will see Furbank push Porter in the back, who collides with Larmour knocking the ball across into Hendy’s path to dot down. A more significant example was in the RWC QTR final where Arendse pushes Fickou into two other French players for the ball to spill into Arendse’s path for him to gather and run in to score SAs first try. Not cheating if you are not caught and very difficult to spot but with kicking becoming so critical I feel its an area that will referreeed/TMO-ed more.

3 Go to comments
M
Marius 53 minutes ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

What a pathetic little twit Andy Goode is, as if we care what he thinks…..😂

108 Go to comments
d
david 1 hours ago
Wales' Jonathan Davies addresses future after confirming Scarlets exit

Foxy has been a wonderful player for the Scarlets and Wales.

1 Go to comments
D
Dan 1 hours ago
Give 'perfect final' to best referee in the business – Andy Goode

Nika the Georgian is the best referee in the world at the moment. Luckily we will be spared the shite SH refs and Barnes will hopefully remain retired given how shite and embarrassing he was at the RWC.

3 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

This is the most exciting game of the summer imo, as we really won’t know in advance how both teams are going to play. - Will Robertson just reproduce his Crusaders tactics from last year, or will there be a conscious effort to borrow from the Hurricanes and Blues, and from the aspects of the ABs world cup strategy that worked well? - England under Borthwick have put in some good performances playing attacking rugby, and some good performances playing kick-oriented defensive rugby. Will Borthwick try to merge them together into a single all-court game, or will he continue switching between different approaches depending on the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition?

1 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I’m predicting an aggregate points difference of no more than +/-10pts across both matches this series.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I’m predicting an aggregate points difference of no more than +/-10pts across both matches this series.

9 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Give 'perfect final' to best referee in the business – Andy Goode

Finals are always tense affairs for the players so I do not expect this to be a spectacle of running rugby unfortunately.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth… Not to his face but from very far away… after he’d left. Checked to make sure he wasn’t in the building.

108 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
New Zealand Warriors claim 'unprecedented influx' in rugby union signings

Hopefully this will mean a new Auckland league team to support in the west. Big Warriors fan but it’s very, very stale on that front and I’d like the option of another team if it was to watch league again. League needs to step up BIG time if its to get anywhere, another AK team and something from the capitol or south is a must for the game.

3 Go to comments
L
Lucio 3 hours ago
Gonzalo Quesada: 'Coaches are masochists in a way, but we love it'

Good, deep interview, nice job Frankie!

1 Go to comments
D
David 3 hours ago
Rest and rotations for All Blacks isn't staving off injuries

NRL players don’t have anywhere near the number of Tests. Some people would be happy having Rest Homes full if 40 yo ex-players walking, or hobbling more like it, into walls. It’s just a game!

4 Go to comments
D
David 3 hours ago
Rest and rotations for All Blacks isn't staving off injuries

NOW Razor is worried about ABs getting injured or overplayed! Didn’t bother him last year. He happily played his AB Crusaders.

4 Go to comments
S
Sri Lanka Rugby 3 hours ago
Details confirmed for inaugural The Rugby Championship U20 tournament

What is the World Rugby U20 players born year.

2 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 4 hours ago
Concerns over Scott Barrett as five key All Blacks sidelined

Much like the Chiefs finally gave up waiting for Atu Moli to ever not be injured, you have to wonder if the Chiefs and Crusaders will let Josh Lord and Ethan Blackadder go next season. They’re being well paid to sit in the injury ward every year. Better off putting those funds towards someone who might actually play.

7 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 4 hours ago
Why two All Blacks coaches attended New Zealand U20 match in Australia

Showed better basic skills than some nz Super sides, who probably would have botched some of those backline moves. This tournament really is too short though. Needs more teams, or have them play two rounds to properly prepare them for the near full-time NH U20 sides.

4 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 4 hours ago
'Damaging' Jordie Barrett move only helps All Blacks- ex-Ireland wing

Good grief it’s only six months. Probably just upset it’s not an established kiwi entering their prime they can “project” into green to join the rest.

3 Go to comments
A
ABE 5 hours ago
Courtney Lawes hailed as best in the world behind Antoine Dupont

Good player but far from being best in the world. That's an exaggeration. Perhaps Best in world by Northern Hemisphere standards and biasis but certainly not Southern Hemi standards

3 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Well one thing about World Cup knock out rounds and Ireland is very clear: they won’t be getting ahead of themselves in ‘27! Because making it beyond the QF is well and truly ‘IN THEIR HEADS’ now…😉

108 Go to comments
J
Joseph 5 hours ago
Stuart Hogg given court order, has trial date set – report

Has this guy been dope tested? Sounds like a case of “roid rage”.

1 Go to comments
