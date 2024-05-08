Hurricanes name 6-2 bench split to play the Blues at Eden Park

The Hurricanes have named a 6-2 bench split for their team to play the Blues as the two best sides in Super Rugby Pacific prepare to square off at Eden Park on Saturday.

The visitors are looking for back-to-back wins over the Blues for the first time since 2019 after they secured a 29-19 win in Wellington off the back of three try assists to fullback Ruben Love in round three.

But the Blues are in form and haven’t been beaten at Eden Park in their last 10 outings at the ground. The Crusaders are the only side to beat the Blues at Eden Park in their last 31 fixtures.

Head coach Clark Laidlaw has named his strongest side possible for the crunch match between the 9-1 teams, loading the bench with six forwards for the occasion.

“We’ve managed to strike a really good balance with our squad, we have a level of depth, which we’re really happy with and the competitiveness across the squad,” he said.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to be able to take on a top side at their home and put our best foot forward. The team showed a level of maturity last week to bounce back and put out a strong performance for our fans.

“We haven’t won in Auckland since 2019 – so we know that there is a massive challenge ahead of the side.”

The fixture will see two of the most prolific scoring teams in the competition go head-to-head. The Hurricanes are ranked first in tries scored per game with 5.3 trailed by the Blues in second with 5.2 per game. Both sides rank in the top three for most attacking stats.

Hurricanes team to play the Blues:

1. Xavier Numia

2. Kianu Kereru-Symes

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. TJ Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Joshua Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves

16. Raymond Tuputupu

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Devan Flanders

21. Du’Plessis Kirifi

22. Richard Judd

23. Bailyn Sullivan