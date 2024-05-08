Rieko Ioane out but Zarn Sullivan back for Blues to play the Hurricanes
The Blues will be without star centre Rieko Ioane for their blockbuster clash with the Hurricanes with the All Black undertaking concussion protocols.
In his place the Blues have named AJ Lam, who started at 13 against the Crusaders earlier in the season and ended up scoring a key try in the win.
In good news for the club, star fullback Zarn Sullivan has returned and is set to start at fullback with Cole Forbes named in the 23 jersey.
“It’s a top of the table clash, I know the boys will be up for the occasion and wanting to right a few wrongs from when we lost to them down in Wellington earlier this season,” said Sullivan on his return.
“I can’t wait to get out there, put on the jersey and throw my body around. It’s been a while and I do get itchy feet when I’m not playing, so I’m excited to run out on Saturday afternoon and express myself.”
With brother Bailyn Sullivan returning to action with the Hurricanes last week and named in the 23 jersey for this clash, the pair may lock horns on the field but the family isn’t divided over the match up according to Zarn.
“The family aren’t choosing sides,” he said.
“They’re just happy; they’re just proud for us. It’s more than just us two out there, it’s our family and our whakapapa that we carry in the sport that we play – it’s a proud family moment for sure.”
Akira Ioane returns to the starting side in the No.6 jersey to form an All Black back row with Dalton Papalii and Hoskins Sotutu.
The home side will look to take the number one position on the ladder off the Hurricanes, with just one bonus point separating the 9-1 teams.
They have won their last three home games against the Hurricanes at Eden Park, although Clark Laidlaw’s side got the better of them when they visited Wellington in round three.
That remains the Blues only loss of the season so far and they have since put together seven consecutive victories, including a heart-stopping thriller over the Reds in Brisbane.
Blues team to play the Hurricanes:
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Marcel Renata
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Sam Darry
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papalii
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufu Funaki
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Bryce Heem
13. AJ Lam
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Zarn Sullivan
Reserves
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Josh Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Josh Beehre
20. Adrian Choat
21. Sam Nock
22. Corey Evans
23. Cole Forbes
Comments on RugbyPass
NZ has such a rich history of quality number nines, and woman beaters.1 Go to comments
That’s what happens when you are scared of scrums2 Go to comments
Whats interesting now is the evolution of rugby. More and more the laws are favouring the team in possession and the ball carrier. Teams can keep the ball for longer periods more than ever before with little risk and wear down defences as long as they don’t knock it on. Set pieces are seen as hindrances and as time wasting annoyances by law makers and they are being depowered as lawmakers strive for higher ball in play time. Perhaps its only natural then that teams will take a more assertive and aggressive approach in defence. An offensive defence as you said Nick. This may force errors and turnovers and help teams to break up attacking plays while providing counterattacking prospects. Perhaps we will see more and more teams adopt the blitz in the next 4 year cycle and beyond much like Gegenpress has met Tiki Taka in football. Instead of Pep and Klopp we will have Farrell and Nienaber.25 Go to comments
Arrogant entitled prick with a huge chip on its shoulder5 Go to comments
Apparently the only ppl Scotland can beat are their spouses…thank you / good night!6 Go to comments
So….who is Andy Goode?43 Go to comments
England had to bed in their new defensive system while challenging for the 6N. The schedule allowed them to try and focus on defense for first 3 matches and then target Ireland (the pre tournament target match). A win in France would be a bonus.1 Go to comments
Just from watching the highlights there was plenty to like and plenty to build on. Some of these boys will be Super players soon and they will benefit from the exposure. Sounds like the coaches have made a good connection with these young men.3 Go to comments
Dont know if the Irish players said it or not, but lets all be honest with ourselves, and hopefully both the Irish and French have healed by now, the Media did jump the gun, be realistic, according to 90% of the media it was a France and Ireland final, and the media had 1 of them winning the world cup, not even mentioning the All blacks? Just remember world cups are different, Australia was not the most in form cricket tean in the last cricket world cup, but they have a nack of winning when it matters. I wont go into whether what Etzabeth is saying is true, all I am saying is that its very easy for a team to get ahead of themselves due to the media. Nothing wrong with it, the media got the springboks over confident against England and we nearly lost that one.43 Go to comments
Hey Finn, Well done to the Junior Wallabies…a win is a win but it was a wet and scrappy game. Would be interesting to hear your opinion on two things from watching the game at the Not So Sunny Coast Stadium. Firstly, what is your opinion on the rule change of being able to call The Mark from a kick off and what is the reason for the change? Secondly, your thoughts on the lack of action for the high tackle on the SA fullback. I understand the TMO ruled that he had fallen into the tackle and the tackler didn’t have time to adjust but it was clearly shoulder on head and the Aussie 11 had not made any attempt to adjust his tackle height leading into the tackle. In my opinion he was never going to get his tackle technique correct to complete a safe tackle. If that tackle was made at a more senior and more scrutinised level would we have seen the same result?2 Go to comments
I don’t think this has been ventilated enough. Discuss. Perhaps the lessons in all of this is that, in the game of life, one should do all the talking on the field of play. And in the game of rugby, what’s said on the field - stays on the field. Take care of yourselves. And each other.43 Go to comments
Low skills compared to the Junior ABs. The ball handling and ball retention of the SAns in particular was utterly woeful. The latter will be better on home turf.2 Go to comments
1. Heard this so often over the yrs. One Warriors CEO even claimed future kids wouldnt know which came first, the ABs or the Warriors. Always keen to talk themselves up. 2. That fella Barakat who says he will drop HBHS sponsorship because HBHS quite rightly wants its players to focus on rugby is an odd fit as a sponsor in the first place. As a recruitment official for the Warriors he seems to regard his sponsorship as a paid licence to help to select players from HBHS for the league side. Maybe he should find a league school to fund.2 Go to comments
NZ U20s are the team to beat this year for sure. And how nice after so long that NZRFU is actually taking this seriously. For far too long they have been sending woefully coached and woefully underprepared teams to the U20 WCs. That Wrampling boy is a star in the making.3 Go to comments
I agree ..come on keyboard warriors and journalists looking for a cheap win ….. only 2 mins to go 12 points down …this DID NOT decide the game and beside JM was hit after the whistle and in response it was a pat on the back of the head …harmless ….watch soccer if this is your issue4 Go to comments
Rest is for namby pamby sissies, I see. True men should overcome their trifling injuries by playing week in, week out. Bidwell’s stance reminds me of a Jon Gadsby character from the 70s, a rugby captain giving an after-match speech: “It was a very physical contest. One of our players caught a boot on the back of his head in a ruck, and he died, actually. But to his credit, he played on.”1 Go to comments
I still see nothing in Sotutus play that hes changed his upright running style that failed so many times against decent international defences like the french. Other than that… Iose? Well you have covered his limitations well. If Sititi had been playing the the season… Jacobson? Grace?…Neither shout pick me. So Ardie it is.1 Go to comments
There isn’t one element you mentioned there that every top class or successful team gets up to. The great All blacks sides used to play on the ‘fringes or edge’ but it was essentially saying they were doing something illegal or borderline to gain dominance. The fine margins at the top are minute between the top sides. La Rochelle, the crusaders, Saracens, Toulon etc etc…..have all been accused. Get over it, the comment comes across as salty and naive. Northampton as well as they played to get back into the match were thoroughly beaten and controlled for 60 minutes and Leinster have only themselves to blame for kicking it away and hence losing control of the match and being nearly the architects of their own downfall.2 Go to comments
There is some talent coming thru thats for sure. The 10 looks special to me. Rico Simpson is a name to look for in the future.3 Go to comments
I think this quiet honestly is just an innocent misunderstanding by someone who is pig sh*t stupid. Eben is a fine player but by christ, if he can’t understand or get what the Irish players were trying to say to him after the match…..well i hope he has someone looking after his finances, career and is reading the fine print for him, cause life after rugby may be quite difficult for the vacuous echo chamber.43 Go to comments