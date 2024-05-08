Rieko Ioane out but Zarn Sullivan back for Blues to play the Hurricanes

The Blues will be without star centre Rieko Ioane for their blockbuster clash with the Hurricanes with the All Black undertaking concussion protocols.

In his place the Blues have named AJ Lam, who started at 13 against the Crusaders earlier in the season and ended up scoring a key try in the win.

In good news for the club, star fullback Zarn Sullivan has returned and is set to start at fullback with Cole Forbes named in the 23 jersey.

“It’s a top of the table clash, I know the boys will be up for the occasion and wanting to right a few wrongs from when we lost to them down in Wellington earlier this season,” said Sullivan on his return.

“I can’t wait to get out there, put on the jersey and throw my body around. It’s been a while and I do get itchy feet when I’m not playing, so I’m excited to run out on Saturday afternoon and express myself.”

With brother Bailyn Sullivan returning to action with the Hurricanes last week and named in the 23 jersey for this clash, the pair may lock horns on the field but the family isn’t divided over the match up according to Zarn.

“The family aren’t choosing sides,” he said.

“They’re just happy; they’re just proud for us. It’s more than just us two out there, it’s our family and our whakapapa that we carry in the sport that we play – it’s a proud family moment for sure.”

Akira Ioane returns to the starting side in the No.6 jersey to form an All Black back row with Dalton Papalii and Hoskins Sotutu.

The home side will look to take the number one position on the ladder off the Hurricanes, with just one bonus point separating the 9-1 teams.

They have won their last three home games against the Hurricanes at Eden Park, although Clark Laidlaw’s side got the better of them when they visited Wellington in round three.

That remains the Blues only loss of the season so far and they have since put together seven consecutive victories, including a heart-stopping thriller over the Reds in Brisbane.

Blues team to play the Hurricanes:

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Sam Darry

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papalii

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufu Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. AJ Lam

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Zarn Sullivan

Reserves

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Josh Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Josh Beehre

20. Adrian Choat

21. Sam Nock

22. Corey Evans

23. Cole Forbes