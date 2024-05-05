Stuart Hogg breaks silence on rumoured rugby return
Troubled former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has addressed rumours of an unlikely return to rugby as a player.
The 31-year-old retired in July 2023, just months before Scotland was due to play in the Rugby World Cup in France.
Hogg cited the physical toll of the game and family commitments for his retirement but has recently hinted at a potential return to the game during an interview with The Big Jim Show podcast.
“Will I play professionally again? Probably not,” Hogg told RugbyPass’ Jim Hamilton on the Big Jim Show. “Could I have taken a sabbatical? Maybe I could have. But the decision now is that I am retired and I stand by that.
“Physically and mentally I wasn’t there.”
Hogg teased at a possible involvement with his home town club Hawick next season, however.
“I think I’ll play, (but) I don’t think I’ll play professional. I might have a little run-out for Hawick next season and see how that goes.”
Hogg had jokingly responded to a story claiming he would return to rugby, writing on Instagram: “Awesome, who’s signing me up then? I’m keen, 100 percent.”
The former Exeter Chief and Glasgow Warriors star has faced a tumultuous time off the pitch and has found himself the subject of multiple tabloid reports.
Despite moving into the media with TNT Sports, he has been absent from TV screens of late, with many presuming his ongoing difficulties away from the sport are to blame following the very public breakdown of his marriage.
In March, he was arrested and charged following an incident at his family home in Hawick, and will appear in court on Tuesday on the matter.
Hogg has since spent time in a rehabilitation centre and expressed gratitude for the support from fans.
“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged,” Hogg wrote on Instagram recently.
“It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did.”
Hogg added: “Personal, private issues being played out in the public eye and online abuse are things that have impacted me significantly. I’ve not been able to deal with it. Online abuse is not okay.
“Having some time away has allowed me to see the world differently, be grateful for the things I have and most importantly, be excited about what is in front of me in the short, medium and long term.”
