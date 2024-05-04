Stuart Hogg hit with stalking charges - report

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg will appear in court on Tuesday facing multiple charges including stalking. The 31-year-old is accused of causing fear and alarm – The Times report.

ADVERTISEMENT

He faces additional allegations under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act for engaging in behaviour abusive toward his estranged wife Gillian 36 with whom he has four children.

A third charge against Hogg pertains to his failure to comply with an undertaking; the details of which will be addressed at Jedburgh Sheriff Court. His arrest followed an incident at the home of his former partner in Hawick Roxburghshire on Sunday February 25 just a day after he witnessed Scotland’s win over England in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.

Following his arrest Hogg announced via Instagram to his 184,000 followers that he had spent time in a rehabilitation clinic. He shared his struggles with public perception and mental health emphasizing the benefit of the rehab stay for personal reset and recovery.

“I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think,” Hogg wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did.”

Hogg added: “Personal, private issues being played out in the public eye and online abuse are things that have impacted me significantly. I’ve not been able to deal with it. Online abuse is not okay.

“Having some time away has allowed me to see the world differently, be grateful for the things I have and most importantly, be excited about what is in front of me in the short, medium and long term.

“Thank you to everyone who has been in touch and offered support, friendship and love. You have helped me through the darkest of times and I will look forward to embracing what is next with you all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his retirement preceding last year’s World Cup Hogg earned a hundred senior caps participated in three British and Irish Lions tours and stands as Scotland’s all-time leading try scorer.

His rugby achievements include national and European titles with Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs leading to an MBE in the 2024 New Year’s Honours for services to rugby union.