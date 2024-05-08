'Damaging' Jordie Barrett move only helps All Blacks- ex-Ireland wing
Jordie Barrett’s blockbuster move to Leinster at the end of the year has been questioned by former winger Luke Fitzgerald, who believes it will be damaging for both the province and Ireland.
The All Blacks centre will make the move to Dublin at the end of 2024 on a short-term sabbatical before returning to New Zealand.
While this is one of the most hotly anticipated moves of the year, the former Ireland and Leinster wing Fitzgerald has his reservations.
The 34-cap international said on the Irish Independent’s ‘The Left Wing’ podcast soon after the move was made that he is looking forward to watching Barrett play for Leinster, but feels it may curtail the progress of other players in the squad, which ultimately damages Leinster and Ireland.
What’s more, Fitzgerald said the move will improve Barrett’s game due to the system in Ireland, which in turn will help the All Blacks. He used the situation with Leinster-bound Munster lock RG Snyman as an example of how South Africa have benefited immensely from his time in Ireland.
Given what this move offers to Barrett, Fitzgerald understands why the player has made this decision, but does think there will be ramifications.
“It’s not really Leinster’s responsibility to make sure that all the other provinces are successful. That’s up to those provinces to go ahead and do that,” he said.
“But at the moment I just really don’t like the shape of this. Nothing against Jordie Barrett- a quality player, seems like a cool bloke, hard worker, he’s in great shape, he’ll definitely bring on Leinster as an outfit and help them compete for European gold again.
“But I just wonder like where does he go? So you’ve got [Robbie] Henshaw and [Garry] Ringrose in the centres, and I’ve got [Hugo] Keenan in there, which is where he’ll probably be playing most of his rugby. Would you start him ahead of any of those guys? I certainly wouldn’t, I think that would be damaging for Ireland and I think probably for Leinster as well. They’re all local Irish guys, I want to go see those guys to be honest with you as much as I’d like to see Jordie Barrett play.
“Then we get to the wings. So you’ve got James Lowe who’s obviously a project but he’s Irish now. On the other wing you’ve got Larmour, who’s starting to play some great rugby, Jimmy O’Brien coming back in, and let’s throw into the mix now, you’ve got [Ciaran] Frawley who would be sitting on the bench if you don’t start him, and then you’ve got [Jamie] Osborne who’s likely going to be sitting on the bench as well.
“So do you curtail his progress? So I don’t know where this one makes sense either. It’s very exciting that he’s coming, I can’t wait to watch him, but I just don’t think it makes any sense for a variety of reasons. That’s not having to go with him. I’m delighted he’s coming over.
“I know why he’s coming, I think Leinster would be perfect for him because you’re taking a risk going over to places like Japan because the quality rugby is just not the same- very, very different. He’ll come back I think a better player.
“The Irish system does look after its players. You look at Snyman, they’ve done a great job with him for South Africa. He’s barely played any rugby here and he comes back in great condition because the rehab facilities and all that kind of stuff is really, really good and the time management’s really good.
“So he goes back a better player from this experience and he’ll have a few extra quid in his pocket, and possibly a medal in his pocket.
“So it’s a great move for him. It’s good for Leinster in some ways, but in other ways and I think I’m more leaning this way, I don’t like it for Leinster either. I think the homegrown talent that they have, I really feel it might curtail some of these things.”
