Tommy Reffell, Cameron Henderson and Kini Murimurivalu crossed for tries as Leicester claimed a fine 28-20 Challenge Cup victory over Bayonne in France.

Leicester made it two wins from two in Europe’s second-tier competition, holding out a late Bayonne charge for an important win.

Hugo Zabalza and Andrei Gorin claimed scores for the hosts, with Gaetan Germain adding two penalties and two conversions.

Zack Henry slotted three penalty goals and converted two of Leicester’s tries however, and that proved hugely important as the Tigers held out for a big win on the road.

Wales wing George North put the stamp on a fine 38-29 win for Ospreys at Worcester as both sides claimed a four-try bonus point.

Sam Parry and Morgan Morris also crossed for the Ospreys, who forced a penalty try too.

Ollie Lawrence, Melani Nanai, Billy Searle and Ted Hill all ran in scores for Worcester though, with the hosts in the running throughout.

Jamie Shillcock’s three conversions and a penalty kept the Warriors on point, but veteran Stephen Myler’s 16-point haul with the boot paved the way for the Ospreys’ win.

