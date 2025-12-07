Late George Hendy try sees Northampton nick win in France
George Hendy’s late try ensured a winning start for last season’s beaten Investec Champions Cup finalists Northampton as they saw off Pau 35-27 at Stade du Hameau.
With the score locked at 27-27 with two minutes remaining, wing Hendy raced in at the corner to edge Saints ahead before Fin Smith’s penalty in the dying moments sealed his side’s thrilling win in their opening pool game.
Pau played their part in a see-saw battle, while Northampton crucially overcame the loss of Australian wing James Ramm, who scored two of Saints’ five tries before receiving a red card early in the second half.
Northampton trailed 14-12 at half-time after twice responding to tries from Pau skipper Facundo Isa and wing Gregoire Arfeuil with scores of their own through Ramm and centre Fraser Dingwall.
After Ramm went over for his second score, Axel Desperes’ penalty for Pau levelled it at 17-17 and, following Ramm’s sending-off for a tackle in the air, Arfeuil went over for his second try, which was converted, to put Pau 24-17 ahead.
But Alex Mitchell’s converted score levelled it up at 24-24 and, after Smith and Desperes had traded penalties, Hendy went over for the decisive try before Smith’s second penalty in the dying moments sealed a hard-fought win.
Half,and I am very kind, of the teams doesn't respect this cup. Before it was outside, now it's also at home….
I think that’s a fair comment.
I would say 25% give in at R1, those that lose the 1st game, I would say 50% give up by the 2nd round and then it drifts until the QF’s where you get some good games and then from SF onwards, this competition is excellent.
I used to really enjoy the home and away back to back games. You rarely get a chance to go up against a side and then play the same side the week later, so you see what you learned from the previous week.
They were really unique games and has been lost to this new format but is not an easy solution to find the right balance without returning back to the size and geography we were in the past.
Nothing against the SA sides but this competition has got worse, not better since their inclusion and the changes to the format.
Which teams are you referring to?
I thought this year Bath have showed up with intent…Northampton as always….the SA teams this year also. , Irish, Scots, Welsh, Italians always respected it..