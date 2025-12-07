Late George Hendy try sees Northampton nick win in France

George Hendy’s late try ensured a winning start for last season’s beaten Investec Champions Cup finalists Northampton as they saw off Pau 35-27 at Stade du Hameau.

With the score locked at 27-27 with two minutes remaining, wing Hendy raced in at the corner to edge Saints ahead before Fin Smith’s penalty in the dying moments sealed his side’s thrilling win in their opening pool game.

Pau played their part in a see-saw battle, while Northampton crucially overcame the loss of Australian wing James Ramm, who scored two of Saints’ five tries before receiving a red card early in the second half.

Northampton trailed 14-12 at half-time after twice responding to tries from Pau skipper Facundo Isa and wing Gregoire Arfeuil with scores of their own through Ramm and centre Fraser Dingwall.

After Ramm went over for his second score, Axel Desperes’ penalty for Pau levelled it at 17-17 and, following Ramm’s sending-off for a tackle in the air, Arfeuil went over for his second try, which was converted, to put Pau 24-17 ahead.

But Alex Mitchell’s converted score levelled it up at 24-24 and, after Smith and Desperes had traded penalties, Hendy went over for the decisive try before Smith’s second penalty in the dying moments sealed a hard-fought win.