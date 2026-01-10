Late drama in Dublin as Leinster super-sub clinches win at death

Harry Byrne held his nerve to lift Leinster to a last-gasp 25-24 Champions Cup victory over La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

La Rochelle had seemed poised to walk away from Dublin with the spoils from a seesaw tussle after Ihaia West dotted down late on but replacement fly-half Byrne’s penalty in the 83rd minute sealed a third win from three Pool Three matches for Leinster.

Joshua Kenny crossed twice as Leinster stormed into a 12-0 lead inside 10 minutes but either side of Nolann Le Garrec’s penalty, Davit Niniashvili and West scored converted tries to put La Rochelle 17-12 up.

VIDEO

Leinster seemed to have regained the upper hand when Josh van der Flier levelled proceedings before Robbie Henshaw went over soon after.

West’s second score was followed by Le Garrec nudging La Rochelle ahead again with his third conversion with three minutes left, but Leinster earned a late penalty and Byrne successfully split the posts with a tricky kick a few metres out from the right touchline.

Investec Champions Cup Pool 1 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Glasgow 3 3 0 0 15 2 Sale 3 2 1 0 11 3 Saracens 2 1 1 0 6 4 Toulouse 2 1 1 0 6 5 Sharks 3 1 2 0 5 6 Clermont 3 0 3 0 0 Pool 2 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Bath 3 2 1 0 11 2 Edinburgh 3 2 1 0 10 3 Gloucester 3 1 2 0 6 4 Munster 2 1 1 0 5 5 Toulon 2 1 1 0 5 6 Castres 3 1 2 0 5 Pool 3 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Leinster 3 3 0 0 14 2 Stormers 2 2 0 0 9 3 Harlequins 2 1 1 0 6 4 Stade Rochelais 3 1 2 0 6 5 Leicester 2 0 2 0 0 6 Bayonne 2 0 2 0 0 Pool 4 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Bristol 3 3 0 0 14 2 Northampton 2 2 0 0 10 3 Bordeaux 2 2 0 0 10 4 Bulls 3 0 3 0 2 5 Scarlets 2 0 2 0 1 6 Pau 2 0 2 0 0

Leinster are now guaranteed a spot in the last-16 ahead of their final group match at Bayonne next weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, a dominant second-half display gave Sale a 26-10 win over South African side Sharks and a spot in the last 16.

The visitors went ahead through Siya Masuku’s penalty but Sale led 7-3 at half-time thanks to a try from Rekeiti Ma’asi-White.

Ten minutes into the second half Bevan Rodd popped up at the back of the maul to score.

Five minutes later George Ford and Obi Ene combined to put Tom O’Flaherty over in the corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharks responded when Manu Tshituka charged past Ford to score and Masuku’s conversion brought them to within nine points.

But Sale went straight back up the other end with O’Flaherty getting the bonus-point try and Ford adding his third conversion.