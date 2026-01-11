Northern Edition
Investec Champions Cup

Late Champions Cup heartache for Munster as qualification hangs in balance

By PA
France - 11 January 2026; Jack Crowley of Munster after his side's defeat in the Investec Champions Cup match between RC Toulon and Munster at Stade Felix Mayol in Toulon, France. (Photo By Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster slipped to a second Champions Cup defeat after going down 27-25 away to Toulon in pool two.

Jack Crowley put Munster in front with two penalty kicks, but they were reduced to 14 men in the 36th minute when Tadhg Beirne was sent to the sin bin.

Toulon responded just before the break as Marius Domon crossed before converting his own effort to give them a one-point advantage at half-time.

VIDEO

Toulon were straight out of the blocks in the second half when Ben White touched down in the 43rd minute and Domon converted, but Munster responded three minutes later when a quick switch towards the right allowed Calvin Nash to ground in the corner and Crowley added the extras.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
2
3
Tries
3
3
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
162
Carries
71
4
Line Breaks
5
17
Turnovers Lost
15
7
Turnovers Won
8

A chaotic start to the half continued as Gael Drean scored for Toulon in the 49th minute with a try under the posts and Domon converted, while Munster were frustrated further six minutes later when Alex Nankivell was shown a yellow card.

Esteban Abadie was then sin-binned for Toulon, who still extended their lead further with a Domon penalty. Jack O’Donoghue touched down for Munster after edging over the line, but Crowley missed the resulting conversion attempt.

Charles Ollivon saw yellow for the French side, allowing the visitors to capitalise as Tom Farrell went over and Crowley’s conversion sent them ahead, but Domon’s penalty with five minutes to play wrapped up the win for Toulon.

Comments

1 Comment
E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

Another exciting Champions cup match as we get towards the must wins.

Toulon made a lot of unforced errors early. Tadhg Byrne’s indiscipline is hurting them now. He killed the ball cynically in the red zone. Yellow and Toulon got 7 as well as the yellow and 7 more. So 14 points and a yellow was the result instead of 7 points and no yellow. Late in the match Farrell is pinged for what Andy Goode calls and extremely harsh penalty. Farrell was standing on the wrong side not affecting play, normally that’s play on, but Byrne at the same time poaches meaning the ref must adjudicate and correctly pings Farrell (because Byrne interjected). Toulon had 14 men at the time.

So that is 10 points that Byrne has shipped for his team. This is after a red against Bath cost 21 points.

Byrne is a good example perhaps but surely pros must now understand that a cynical penalty in the red zone is likely worth 14 point and a yellow. (7 points and a yellow on average for 10 mins and a further 7 points when the team convert the current red zone attack where teh yellow card happened).

When discipline is mentioned this is surely the most damaging example of lack of it.

Byrne is good. But he is NOT worth 14 points and a yellow.

Toulon probably would have found a way anyway.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 3 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 8 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 17 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 18 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 19 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 20 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 21 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 22 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 25 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 25 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 26 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 26 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 28 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 30 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
