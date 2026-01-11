Late Champions Cup heartache for Munster as qualification hangs in balance
Munster slipped to a second Champions Cup defeat after going down 27-25 away to Toulon in pool two.
Jack Crowley put Munster in front with two penalty kicks, but they were reduced to 14 men in the 36th minute when Tadhg Beirne was sent to the sin bin.
Toulon responded just before the break as Marius Domon crossed before converting his own effort to give them a one-point advantage at half-time.
Toulon were straight out of the blocks in the second half when Ben White touched down in the 43rd minute and Domon converted, but Munster responded three minutes later when a quick switch towards the right allowed Calvin Nash to ground in the corner and Crowley added the extras.
A chaotic start to the half continued as Gael Drean scored for Toulon in the 49th minute with a try under the posts and Domon converted, while Munster were frustrated further six minutes later when Alex Nankivell was shown a yellow card.
Esteban Abadie was then sin-binned for Toulon, who still extended their lead further with a Domon penalty. Jack O’Donoghue touched down for Munster after edging over the line, but Crowley missed the resulting conversion attempt.
Charles Ollivon saw yellow for the French side, allowing the visitors to capitalise as Tom Farrell went over and Crowley’s conversion sent them ahead, but Domon’s penalty with five minutes to play wrapped up the win for Toulon.
Another exciting Champions cup match as we get towards the must wins.
Toulon made a lot of unforced errors early. Tadhg Byrne’s indiscipline is hurting them now. He killed the ball cynically in the red zone. Yellow and Toulon got 7 as well as the yellow and 7 more. So 14 points and a yellow was the result instead of 7 points and no yellow. Late in the match Farrell is pinged for what Andy Goode calls and extremely harsh penalty. Farrell was standing on the wrong side not affecting play, normally that’s play on, but Byrne at the same time poaches meaning the ref must adjudicate and correctly pings Farrell (because Byrne interjected). Toulon had 14 men at the time.
So that is 10 points that Byrne has shipped for his team. This is after a red against Bath cost 21 points.
Byrne is a good example perhaps but surely pros must now understand that a cynical penalty in the red zone is likely worth 14 point and a yellow. (7 points and a yellow on average for 10 mins and a further 7 points when the team convert the current red zone attack where teh yellow card happened).
When discipline is mentioned this is surely the most damaging example of lack of it.
Byrne is good. But he is NOT worth 14 points and a yellow.
Toulon probably would have found a way anyway.