'You just don't know how many more of these home games you've got'

By PA
Scotland's wing Kyle Steyn takes part in a captain's run training session at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on February 13, 2026, on the eve of their Six Nations match against England. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Kyle Steyn reckons Scotland and France are ready to put on a show in Saturday’s high-stakes Guinness Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

The Scots could leapfrog their visitors to go top of the table with a bonus-point victory while Les Bleus will secure the title with a game to spare if they notch a bonus-point win in Edinburgh.

Steyn acknowledged “it is huge and we haven’t shied away from that”. And the Glasgow wing feels this weekend’s showdown carries additional excitement because both sides are intent on playing swashbuckling running rugby.

“We know the challenge that’s coming this week and the kind of machine that is French rugby at the moment,” said Steyn.

“Whenever we’ve come up against these guys, we’ve had some really good games, some really fun clashes, some really big clashes, so I’m just looking forward to another one of them.

“It’s two teams that love to play rugby. They are often really fatiguing games because you’ve got two teams that are trying to have a crack. Both teams will make errors and we obviously know how lethal they are from transition, so you’ve got to try not to make those errors.

“At the same time, they’ve got a big juggernaut up front that needs to move and we’re relishing the chance to have a go against them and try and make them defend. You look forward to these games, they’re always so much fun.

“Test matches can be so different. When you play an Ireland or other teams like that, it just seems like a gridlock game the whole week. But this is a game where you just know it’s going to be fun from one to 80. You don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s going to flow and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

After playing understudy to Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham in previous seasons, 32-year-old Steyn has emerged as Gregor Townsend’s first-choice wing even when both Edinburgh stars have been available in the recent autumn campaign and so far in this Six Nations.

“It’s a week-to-week thing,” said Steyn, not taking his increased status for granted. “Training has been so competitive out there. It’s not even just the three of us. Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Blair Kinghorn and everyone out there in the back three have really trained well across the campaign.

“Kyle Rowe was flying for Glasgow at the weekend so there’s certainly a sense of you can’t rest on your laurels.

“But a campaign like this in the Six Nations, to have been involved in all the games so far, it’s just been so much fun.

“I missed the autumn and the Six Nations last season. Watching from the sidelines when you’re rehabbing can be a really lonely place to be.

“But it gives you a real appreciation when you get to be back out there again, just building up to a home game at Murrayfield.

“I’m one of the older backs in the team now and you just don’t know how many more of these home games you’ve got and how many more times you’re going to be able to stand there and sing the second verse of the national anthem, so I’m just trying to relish all those that I can.”

The South African mindset England lack and how Borthwick can change that

Two weeks ago, as the wheels fell off at England’s home of rugby, Steve Borthwick hauled off his starting hooker before the half hour and then his full-back ten minutes later. This week the England coach, with a perpetual scowl stitched across his face, has responded by making nine personnel changes and three positional switches to the side that spluttered against Ireland. No England team in the Six Nations era has undergone such a dramatic overhaul. Like a mushroom cloud stretching across the land, panic has emanated from south west London.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 3 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I’ve seen him getting pinged so much at scrum time with Racing this season. Although in fairness, he is also playing a lot.

127 Go to comments
K
Karlos G 4 minutes ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I like Rennies comments bout players earning the right, the proof will be in the pudding come selection time, but l wonder if the sponsorship that features players(some out of form) and being part of the leadership group will influence things🤔

Sometimes l think they should do away with a leadership group and have just a captain and vice captain that way they don't feel so compelled to play players that might not be at their best!



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield



Can this French team win a RWC?

Interesting fact courtesy of Keo and Zels… France have won just 9% or 4/45 away games against Australia, NZ and SA in the pro era (Cape Town 01, Joberg 06, Dunedin 09, Melbourne 21.) It's over 40% at home.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 5 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s because La Rochelle have about 20 players out 😂

127 Go to comments
S
SB 6 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

FPRO should’ve definitely done something about it.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 7 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Yes, it’s always easy to say after the fact but I think Galthié will make this takeaway from the match. Unfortunately Flament couldn’t start because he had a niggle at the beginning of the week but I fully expect him to be back in the number 4 jersey against England.

127 Go to comments
J
John 8 minutes ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Cheers for the comment Rabble. I agree re officiating of McReight but I feel like this is now a pattern, he is being taken out of the game a lot. Slipper was a heat-seeking missile on Saturday night, whenever McReight was near the breakdown Slips thumped him.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 10 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

That try shouldn’t have stood by the way, it was clearly touched by White forward and should’ve been called back for a French scrum. You could see with the way the ball was spinning towards Steyn, I’m surprised the TMO didn’t spot this.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 10 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Bothwicks downward trajectory has been the fastest. From touting his team as joint favourites to being in contention for the wooden spoon.

That is almost falling of the precipice.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

To start ahead of the captain? That would be crazy. Although I must say Serin has been in top form and I’m so happy to see him back in the national team. It would be nice to see him get some more minutes.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 14 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 15 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 16 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 17 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

127 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 25 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

127 Go to comments
W
WJ 29 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 30 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

127 Go to comments
B
BH 37 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 38 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 39 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

127 Go to comments
