Kenya claim spoils in opening Sevens Challenger round

Kenya secured a statement semi-final victory against hosts South Africa en route to winning the opening round of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lionesses followed that up with a 17-12 win against Argentina in the final to start their quest for HSBC SVNS qualification in fine style.

Grace Okulu scored the opening try of the final at Athlone Stadium before Marianela Escalante crossed to ensure Argentina turned round only 7-5 behind.

A second-half brace from Judith Okumu put Kenya in control of the contest though and ensured that Candela Delgado’s late try came too late to impact the result.

Earlier on Sunday, the boot of Sinaida Nyachio proved decisive as Kenya edged to a memorable semi-final win against the Springbok Women Sevens.

Nadine Roos and Ayanda Malinga put the hosts 10-0 in front within four minutes but Kenya hit back with three unanswered tries from Naomi Amuguni, Sharon Auma and Freshia Oduor.

Crucially, the first two of those were converted by Nyachio which meant that the Lionesses were out of sight before Roos added a late third South African try.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya captain Okulu said: “This victory is nice because we’ve never won a Challenger series. It is a milestone for us.

“I’m happy for the team, and I’m delighted for everyone who supports us. We must carry on with the momentum and prepare hard for the next series this coming weekend.

“It has been an amazing journey for us and we are happy that things are working out for us.”

South Africa finished their home tournament on a high, beating Colombia – who had lost their semi-final 10-5 against Argentina – 29-0 to claim third place.

The 12 teams will return to Athlone Stadium for the second tournament on Friday and all the action will once again be live and free to watch on the RugbyPass App.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top eight in the standings at the end of that will then qualify for the third round in Krakow next month, where four teams will then earn their place at the HSBC SVNS Play Off in Los Angeles in May.