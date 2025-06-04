Kalani Thomas knocks back overseas interest to stay with Reds

The Queensland Rugby Union has continued its signing spree, with Queensland Reds halfback Kalani Thomas re-committing through to 2027. This news come about 22 hours after it was revealed that hooker Richie Asiata had also inked a fresh deal.

Thomas and Asiata have join a growing list of Reds players who have put pen to paper on new extensions, including the likes of Josh Flook, Seru Uru and Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen. Wallabies Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Matt Faessler and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto have also signed on.

As the Queenslanders prepare for their upcoming Qualifying Final against the Crusaders, this contract news comes as another wave of good news. Thomas has been a reliable option at halfback for the Reds since debuting against the Western Force in 2021.

Thomas had overseas offers on the table but with the “ultimate goal” of playing for the Wallabies, the scrum-half decided to stay in Brisbane, with the Men’s Rugby World Cup set to be held on Australian shores in two years’ time.

“Being around home in a good environment and playing for a team I love, I didn’t want to leave,” Thomas said in a statement.

“I had a couple of options to consider but I want to commit in Australia, especially with the World Cup coming up in ’27.

“My ultimate goal is to play for the Wallabies. I may or may not but I’ll know I’ve given it my all.

“I was a real hothead in my younger days in terms of being a competitor who wanted things to be perfect,” Thomas reflected.

“With [Reds Head of Psychology Hayley Cronin], I’ve worked heaps on the mental side of my game. The result has been the most confident I’ve felt playing footy in the last five years.

“I feel I can really take the game on, be myself, play with less worry and enjoy things rather than second guessing myself.

“The new coaching staff coming in last year has also been a real freshener.”

Since debuting for the Reds in a team that includes James O’Connor, Hamish Stewart and Tate McDermott, Thomas has become a matchday regular. This season alone, Thomas has made two starts in 15 appearances for Queensland in Super Rugby Pacific.

Coach Les Kiss selected Thomas in the run-on side in matches against the Highlanders and the Western Force, scoring a try against the men from the deep south of New Zealand. Thomas has mostly been used an impact player behind McDermott, usually coming on late.

Thomas has been named in the 23 to take on the Crusaders this Friday, selected on the bench once again for the showdown at Apollo Projects Stadium. There’s a star-studded quartet of halfbacks across the teams, with the Crusaders naming Noah Hotham and Kyle Preston.

“The quality of our halfbacks is a fantastic strength of ours,” Kiss added.

“I’m really proud of the holistic program at the Reds which has seen Kalani not only benefit from the coaching team but work on the mental skills area with Hayley Cronin to improve his craft.

“His commitment has seen him flourish whether he’s starting or making impact off the bench.”