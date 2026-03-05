Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii weighs in on his positional debate

As debate rages over Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s best position in the 15-man game, the code-hopping superstar says he’s willing to be shuffled all over the park if it’s what’s best for the NSW Waratahs and Wallabies.

Intriguingly, Suaalii was sporting the NSW No.10 jersey at media call for Friday night’s Super Rugby Pacific showdown with the Hurricanes at Allianz Stadium.

But he insisted there was no scoop and, although he hopes to play flyhalf at some point later in his career, he would most certainly be running out at outside centre against the Hurricanes.

“Maybe when I’m 30-something,” Suaalii said when asked about playing five-eighth.

“But at the moment, playing at 13, I’m enjoying it. It’s playing my part for the team.”

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar deployed Suaalii almost exclusively at fullback last season before Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt played the game breaker at outside centre in every Test.

The 22-year-old says he is willing to do whatever it takes and play any position on the park if it means success for his club and country.

“If it’s playing wing, 13, 15, it’s just what the team needs,” Suaalii said.

“I’ve always said to Dan and Joe and the coaches that anywhere they need me to play, I’m willing to put my hand up and play.”

The one-time NSW State of Origin rep believes he can contribute to the game from any spot in the line-up, even in ways the fans don’t recognise.

“I feel like the game of rugby is won by a lot of the things that the fans don’t see,” the young gun said.

“It’s the breakdown, it’s the double efforts, it’s a lot of things that the fans don’t see.

“So I’m trying to base my game around there and still try to get my hand on ball but, at the same time, I’m just doing what the team needs me to do.”

After back-to-back bonus-point wins over Queensland and the Fijian Drua to open the season, the second-placed Waratahs are returning for round four fresh off a bye.

The fourth-placed Hurricanes, in contrast, are backing up after a sapping loss to the Drua in Suva.

History shows teams backing up from physical encounters with the Drua is a tough slog.

Suaalii, though, is refusing to believe the Tahs will be able to run the visitors off their feet late on, saying he expects another typically tough time against classy Kiwi opposition.

“We know the Hurricanes are a very good team and they’re very fit,” he said.

“They play the game of rugby really well and, for us, it’s just sticking to our process and what we bring to the game.

“We played some good footy the first and second games, but we’re still building, and we’re still just trying to get better each week.”