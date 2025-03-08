Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 21
FT
24 - 23
FT
41 - 14
FT
31 - 29
FT
39 - 7
FT
33 - 20
FT
27 - 13
FT
27 - 12
FT
U20
33 - 24
FT
U20
34 - 33
FT
12 - 22
FT
U20
28 - 24
FT
40 - 31
FT
34 - 10
FT
25 - 22
FT
27 - 42
FT
35 - 29
FT
43 - 19
FT
47 - 24
FT
Friday
01:05
Friday
03:35
Friday
14:30
U20
Friday
14:45
U20
Friday
15:15
U20
Friday
22:35
Sevens

Jocelyn Barrieau: How passion, pride, and love shaped the Canada coach

Canada Women's Sevens head coach Jocelyn Barrieau speaks to RugbyPass ahead of International Women's Day.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, RugbyPass are sharing a series of exclusive interviews with the six female head coaches on the HSBC SVNS Series, the first with Canada’s Jocelyn Barrieau. Women currently make up 25% of head coaching roles across all 24 teams involved in the Series, with even fewer leading 15s teams, and all of their unique stories must be honoured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Canada’s silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and a home WXV 1 for the 15s team, Barrieau took her place as head coach of the women’s sevens team – something she tells RugbyPass is ‘the biggest honour, in terms of my coaching life, that I will ever have’.

She joined a significant movement of women to top coaching jobs on the HSBC SVNS Series, seeing the number of female head coaches rise from one in the 2023/24 season, to six – meaning that 50% of the women’s teams are now coached by women.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Formerly Canada’s assistant coach before she took over from Jack Hanratty, Barrieau started her sevens coaching journey with the Stingers men’s team at Concordia University.

After first recognising her relative privilege, Barrieau profoundly shared what International Women’s Day signifies for her.

“Sometimes we don’t necessarily reflect on the fact that there are still a few inequalities and injustices in the world. I’m a white woman, so I have privilege, and there is still a lot going on in Canada where there’s still missing and murdered indigenous women, and it’s off the charts the amount of violence that’s happening there. There’s been a lot of intimate partner violence in Canada,” she emphasised.

“Those are the moments that you take and you reflect and say okay, there are still some inequalities in this world and while things are getting better, it’s important to reflect and talk about it, and to talk about being a woman and not just release it or diminish it. We must continue talking about it, especially with younger women.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the sole female head coach on the HSBC SVNS series, Emilie Bydwell, made history as the first woman to coach a team to an Olympic rugby medal when the USA took a stunning bronze against Australia in Paris.

In January, Great Britain Women’s Sevens coach Giselle Mather was a guest on The Good, The Scaz & The Rugby, where she discussed a quote from Bydwell about how care, connection, and empathy are often not valued as leadership qualities. The original quote came from a Premier Rugby Sevens interview, which featured Bydwell and Barrieau alongside each other, with the USA coach discussing the strength of their shared qualities.

Barrieau’s core values as a coach align similarly with those three components, and they have in fact shaped who she is as a leader and a person.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I talk about passion, pride, and love – passion, fierté, et amour in French. Those are my three pillars and they’ve been in place for almost 10 years. I look at them every year and assess whether I’m living my life by those.

“They’re different, and I know that the way that I set up environments and leadership within those uses those three pillars all the time. I ask myself, are we being passionate about what we’re doing? Passionate doesn’t mean yelling it from the rooftops, but are we fully invested in what we’re doing? Are we proud of who we are?

“That element of pride comes from me being open and out with my partner, married to my wife, and now having a family and being super proud of that. Also being super proud of where I’m from and the languages I speak, because in Canada there are different languages. I’m always proud of where I’m from,” the Québécois coach said.

The third pillar, love – amour – was derived from Argentina’s men’s team at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, Barrieau recalls. In the competition, Los Pumas reached the semi-finals for the first time, and would eventually finish third, their best-ever placing to this day.

“I was in a coaching conference and I saw this video of their locker room and they had this white flip chart,” she begins, before recounting the absence of social media at the time and sharing a laugh while wondering how the footage was shared in the first place.

“In the middle of this poster, it had the word love. I took that moment, and said to myself, ‘If that team can be loving, have standards, and perform well, then any team I coach can do that if I’m led by love and caring about these players I coach’.

“Ever since, that’s been a central tenet of everything I’ve done. I want to show loving leadership for the staff and players I lead and the organisation I’m in. Life is short – and that’s the way I want to be in it.”

Related

Leading the Highwomen: Emilie Bydwell making history with USA Sevens

In Paris, Bydwell became the first female rugby coach to win an Olympic medal when the USA stunned Australia 14-12 in the playoff for third. The USA had lost a semi-final to eventual gold medallists New Zealand.

Read Now

Those pillars occupy Barrieau’s approach to leading any team – be that men’s or women’s – and while she points out the difference in the way the genders process things, she underlines, above all, the desire for care shared between all players.

“Both genders that I’ve coached are similar and I have very similar relationships with those players. I want to be a coach that goes to their weddings and holds their babies, and I get to be in their lives for a really long time,” she said with pride.

“There’s a player named Michael Laplaine-Pereira who just debuted on the Challenger Series for the Canadian men’s team, who I got to coach at Concordia. That was a cool full-circle moment to be coaching the Canadian women’s team, but also watching the first guy that I coached to get onto that programme. They all want to be challenged, they want standards, they want boundaries, and they always want to know that they’re cared for.”

While not every woman in sport has the same positive experience, with the majority of high-level coaching positions in rugby currently held by men, Barrieau’s journey, in many areas, has been underpinned by the support of male allies.

“Male allyship means everything to me. I know that the men in my life and firstly, their own security, and how they feel about themselves, their work, and their coaching, is super important,” she stressed.

“I can say Jack Hanratty and Kévin [Rouet], have always made space for me, and not just token space – giving me the whistle space.

“Last year, there were very few women on the Series, namely with Emilie as USA head coach, and assistant coaches of Emilee [Barton] with Australia and María [Ribera] with Spain, as well as myself on every second tour with Canada as we two had two assistant coaches and rotated.

Related

Olivia Apps: 'I didn't even know rugby existed and then I saw you guys play'

The 26-year-old has thrived on both the sevens and 15s scenes, and 2024 was a year in which Canada was at the forefront - perhaps more than ever - for rugby’s cognoscenti. Apps is currently out in Perth preparing for round three of the HSBC SVNS, with securing a spot at the upcoming 15s World Cup a key focus.

Read Now

“You’d look around and think – there aren’t many women in this environment. To then have it completely flip within a year is pretty special. Decisionmakers have seen the value of women and become great allies.

“My provincial union [Quebec] has always supported me and now Rugby Canada fully support me in my development. The allyship is huge and it takes secure and confident men to say ‘Maybe we can see this another way’ and ‘maybe Joce has value to add to this conversation, let’s make sure she’s on these calls’. Male allyship is pretty wonderful – and above all, it’s crucial.”

The allyship of secure men around her has fostered Barrieau’s career so far, with many having a large impact, which she underlines when we move on to discuss her coaching role models.

“There have been a lot of male allies who have made a lot of space for me, starting from the first sevens job I ever had, which was with the University of Concordia. Clive Gibson asked if I wanted to coach the men’s sevens team.

“Clive was somebody who was amazing to me. Kévin [Rouet] and I have gotten to grow so much together in the last over 10 years working together as competitors and through our province.

“I’ve had a lot of support from Francois Ratier, now the head coach at Bordeaux, who’s also made a lot of space for me. He was involved with Rugby Quebec for a long time and said ‘Come, coach, this programme is all yours, run with it’. He was very supportive of me starting a sevens programme in our province.

Related

Jocelyn Barrieau: ‘The goal is that they become household names’

In May it was announced that experienced coach Barrieau would take charge of Canada’s women’s sevens team after the Paris 2024 Olympics. Six months on, she’ll lead the Olympic silver medallists in Dubai.

Read Now

“For me, the male allyship is a big part of it. There were a few women who were coaches at the time, but there were things that I saw that I thought if I get the chance, I might do this a little bit differently. That’s where the love part came in. I wanted to embrace any opportunity I had.

“The first sevens coach that initiated the programme was Natascha Wesch, and Suzanne Chaulk, two early Canadian female coaches who got our sevens programme going. They are two pioneers in the women’s game who helped get us off the ground and have also influenced my career.”

An additional level to the women’s game is the way that inclusivity fortifies the sport, which, in Barrieau’s opinion, makes rugby the perfect facilitator for sparking conversations surrounding International Women’s Day.

“I think rugby is the best sport on the planet because of its inclusivity, particularly in the women’s game. We have players who come to this game who often need the game more than the game needs them,” she affirms.

“At that time, you just need this game so much because it helps you, it guides you, it keeps you stable, it gives you a great community, it gives you physical activity, and a chance to express yourself. The game is so special. Now I’m going to get all philosophical,” she says before pausing to reflect on her own history with rugby.

“I can say the women’s game for me has been a place where I’ve always been able to be myself. I’ve been able to confidently be in same-sex relationships, it’s where I met my partner, it’s where I found people who are like me. The networks you create, it’s so inclusive. I believe rugby is perfect for International Women’s Day for those reasons.”

Related

Why making a bet on herself is starting to pay dividends for Shoshanah Seumanutafa

When Super Rugby Aupiki starts this weekend, Shoshanah Seumanutafa will be something of a rarity when she takes the field for the Chiefs Manawa, and will be just one of a handful of non-New Zealand international players lining up in the kiwi competition.

Read Now

In the same vein, the Canada Women’s Sevens head coach also took the opportunity to look further afield and sing the praises of those striving to move the women’s game forward.

“I’ll give England and the Red Roses credit where it’s due – they’ve definitely started something special with that team and that programme that a lot of countries are looking to emulate. While they don’t do a lot of crossover with their sevens, they have an identity for their team, they have a great focus on their team, and I respect what they do. We still want to beat them [she laughs] but we definitely respect what they’re doing too.”

In January, Montréaler Barrieau was invited to read the starting lineup for her home team, Montreal Victoire, in their Professional Women’s Hockey League fixture against Toronto Sceptres at Rogers Arena (Vancouver, BC).

In videos shared on social media, an impassioned Barrieau speaks to the team before the game, which they won 4-2, and shares with the team how the existence of their team and the PWHL make her want to ‘dream bigger’, with a personal anecdote about her friend’s daughter now being a season ticket holder.

“I thought when she was younger that she’s never going to know anybody, she’s never going to cheer for a [women’s] team, she’s always going to watch these guys, and she plays the main Canadian sport, yet she’s never going to have a female role model to look up to, except for at the Olympics every four years.

“I’m very fortunate to know someone who tried to start these hockey leagues years ago, Liz [Lisa-Marie Breton-Lebreux], she was our strength and conditioning coach at Concordia. I saw her the other day and I said ‘This [the success of PWHL] was the dream, right?’, and she said ‘Yeah, this was the dream, this is what we were trying to get 20 years ago but it wasn’t the right time’.

“In that amount of time, to think that we could have a professional women’s rugby league where players are paid, not just a living wage, a decent wage – I know currently different countries have different wages that come into it.

“I watch the PWR, I listen to the podcasts, including The Good, The Scaz, and The Rugby, and Rugby Rodeo, I’m looking forward to Canadian player Gabby Senft starting her own soon. There is this market for people who want to hear women’s voices in sport.

“I don’t even know what to dream because I don’t know how big to dream! I don’t know if the PWHL founders dreamt this big. This past weekend, there were 17,000 people in a stadium to watch a women’s hockey game. Did they dream that big? I don’t even know.

“To be fully professional sevens players, to have sponsorships and opportunities would be the ultimate for rugby. To have Canada’s teams be fully appreciated year round, every four years we’re loved so much [Olympics], but to have a year-round following with that kind of passion would be awesome too.”

Related

Krissy Scurfield's bittersweet Olympics: ‘The most challenging time of my career’

While the Loughborough Lightning wing left Paris with a silver medal in her luggage, Scurfield had to watch as her teammates almost went the distance from her hospital bed.

Read Now

From speaking about that moment meant to her, we go on to discuss just how important women showing up for each other is – in rugby, in sport, and in life.

““That hockey experience, and to be connected to my city in a different province, was extremely special. I won’t forget that any time soon. It’s so easy to see women doing incredible things, and supporting each other is pretty huge. I come from a University [Concordia] here in Montreal where our teams all go and watch one another, our coaches send little messages every time we come to a game.

“Our hockey coach was nominated for the coach of the year again within our province, and I’ll text her all the time even if I don’t work at Concordia anymore. First of all, you never know when somebody needs it, and also it just makes the world a better place.

“It’s imperative that women support women. Within the rugby community, some of us are a little bit closer. I have been very fortunate to know Emilie [Bydwell] now for a long time. Having a friend on the circuit is really nice, and I got to spend some time with Crystal [Kaua] from Brazil when we were together in Perth, we sat down and had a meal and got to chat about life, that was really cool.

“I didn’t know Giselle [Mather] either so it was nice to get to chat with her this season. It’s so key to be able to support one another. We’re all still very much competitive – don’t get me wrong, but not to the point where it taints our ability to be supporters of one another. That relationship is important.

“To see Emilie before a game and shake hands, to see Emilie after a game and shake hands, no matter what, and to talk about our lives and our partners, and now we’ll talk about our kids, and be able to share that kind of stuff is awesome,” new mother Barrieau, who welcomed her first child with partner Hughanna Gaw two days before HSBC SVNS Vancouver, said with a smile.

As women’s sport continues to gain well-deserved traction, Barrieau’s message to maintain growth is simple – ‘put it on the air, give us the opportunity to watch it.’

Using the example of the 17,000 fans in the PWHL, she underlined the fact that sport is sport, and that crowd was not made up of solely women – but a meld of women, men, girls, and boys.

“If we don’t have access and we stop putting women on TV, then those stereotypes come back – those people questioning ‘Oh, can women even play rugby?’, those start of things start to come back and then we don’t move forward.

“The exposure that we’re getting from different organisations, from the likes of RugbyPass TV, last weekend I had two screens on – both on two different things. I’m watching the Challenger Series on one screen and I’m watching the Gloucester-Hartpury vs Bristol Bears on the other. I hope StoneX is sold out for the final in two weeks, there are people cheering for the women’s game because they have access to it. If we have access, people will love to cheer for it

“Put women’s sports on TV, create social media for them, create content for them – show their skill, show them playing the game, not just them off the field, and you’ll get great returns.”

Recommended

Donna Kennedy: The woman who started 95 of Scotland's first 100 Tests

INTERVIEW

How ‘brutal’ PWR sprint could impact Women's Six Nations

ANALYSIS

'Mitchell’s cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

OPINION

Fijian Drua only team to register win in Super Rugby W opening round

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 tickets

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

England add 12 players to Women's Six Nations squad

2

Louise Rickard: Wales centurion who enjoyed 'pushing my body to the limit'

3

Former Black Fern Grace Brooker makes history with Essendon in AFLW

4

Carol Isherwood appointed to historic Lions role

5

Donna Kennedy: The woman who started 95 of Scotland's first 100 Tests

6

England call up 4 new faces for Women's Six Nations training camp

7

Hollie Cunningham: 'I didn’t know about my Scottish eligibility for a while'

8

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Statement win in Auckland gives Brumbies tools for Super Rugby success

ACT's surprise win over Blues bodes well for their chances of going beyond the SRP semi-finals this year.

LONG READ

‘Dupont may return just as fast and even wiser and smarter. France, and the world, hopes so’

ACL injuries are mentally challenging but Antoine Dupont's club-mate Jack Willis is proof players can come back even stronger.

LONG READ

Graham Simmons: 'Stick a fork in the 2025 Six Nations. It’s done.’

Ireland's grand hopes of a three-peat are blown to smithereens after French show of shock and awe in Dublin

Comments on RugbyPass

f
fl 11 minutes ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

He was a coaching consultant for the Boks.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 21 minutes ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

I actually believe Prendergast has an amzing future. Crowley had a great chance last year, But he didn’t push himself to improve. His kicking was poor.

I think they were right playing prendergast but maybe Crowley for Italy.

18 Go to comments
T
Thomas 46 minutes ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

At last some one talking sense as for prendergrast people shouldn't believe all the hype it's easy to look good when your team mates carry you

18 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 58 minutes ago
'He fits all those boxes': Former All Black's pick for Razor's openside

It took Jerome Kaino several seasons to find his feet in the test arena, Finau will be the same. Good things take time. He doesn’t just hit 10s hard, hes been sitting big forwards down every game this season. Against the Brumbies he made 4 good tackles in the first 5 phases of the game. I also hope Frizzel returns in peak condition from Japan and hasn’t dropped weight like some forwards do over there. We need those extra KGs to take on the big sides

11 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

Drugs are for mugs. Of course a syringe-bok apologist may not see that as a bad thing.


Did you make yet another reference to a strangers bum, Ck?


It’s becoming a trend. Like Ireland beating the boks.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

The first 15 minutes of each episode generally revolves around how much Schalk has had to drink over the past week and where he’s going to drink for the next week.

15 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Agreed, and I think Rassie has been smart with his alignment camps too, clearly sees value in keeping the old guard around to mentor the next generation of test stars.


We could have another very good year, albeit a tough year.


We have good depth and Rassie has a clear plan in age groups per position.

15 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Former Ireland captain delivers withering assessment of Six Nations

Take the bonus points away and what do you have? England, France and Ireland all on 3 wins going into the last match, potentially all on 4 wins at the end. Are Ireland and France streets ahead? Recent matches equal one win one loss each so how are two teams streets ahead?

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Well at least there’s depth in coaching options to write home about.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Good gracious. All we seem to read about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatments for herpes, crypto scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to get past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Also an option, van Graan has built up an impressive record too. Franco may just shade him, due to his experience with the Italian Test side.

15 Go to comments
L
LillianaJaramillo 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

As the head of Quantum Innovations, based in Seattle, Washington, I’ve always taken pride in our company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation. However, a recent security breach has underscored how vulnerable we were to a major cybersecurity threat involving our corporate mobile devices. The breach began when several employees unknowingly downloaded a malicious app from a third-party app store. What initially appeared to be a harmless app turned out to contain malware, granting cybercriminals access to sensitive company data. In total, the attackers stole approximately $200,000 USD worth of proprietary business information, including financial records, intellectual property, and confidential communications. Even more alarming, the breach led to the theft of employee banking details, enabling unauthorized transfers of funds from both personal and corporate accounts. The breach was discovered when our IT team noticed unusual activity on the affected devices, including unauthorized access to secure files and suspicious data transfers. After conducting a thorough investigation, we realized that the malware had been secretly transmitting our valuable data to an external server, including sensitive financial information. At that point, it became clear that the situation was far worse than we had initially anticipated.In response to this crisis, I reached out to TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT at Web, https :/ / t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t . c o m/ E m a i l : i n f o @ t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t.c o m And T e l e G r a m T r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t, A renowned cybersecurity firm with a reputation for its expertise in mobile device security and data recovery. Their team acted swiftly to assess the full scope of the attack, clean the infected devices, and secure our mobile systems.Thanks to their expert intervention, we were able to completely remove the malware from all affected devices, TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT data recovery specialists went above and beyond to recover not only the stolen company data but also the funds that had been illicitly transferred from both employee and corporate bank accounts. Through negotiation with authorities and tracking the stolen funds, they successfully managed to recover every dollar that had been taken. Their diligence and expertise were truly exceptional, and because of their efforts, we were able to avert what could have been a catastrophic financial loss.In the wake of this breach, we are more committed than ever to fortifying our security measures. The swift response and effective recovery efforts from TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT have been invaluable in restoring our confidence and securing our operations.

18 Go to comments
L
LillianaJaramillo 1 hour ago
Brumbies re-sign Brisbane-born lock who has experience in NZ's NPC

As the head of Quantum Innovations, based in Seattle, Washington, I’ve always taken pride in our company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation. However, a recent security breach has underscored how vulnerable we were to a major cybersecurity threat involving our corporate mobile devices. The breach began when several employees unknowingly downloaded a malicious app from a third-party app store. What initially appeared to be a harmless app turned out to contain malware, granting cybercriminals access to sensitive company data. In total, the attackers stole approximately $200,000 USD worth of proprietary business information, including financial records, intellectual property, and confidential communications. Even more alarming, the breach led to the theft of employee banking details, enabling unauthorized transfers of funds from both personal and corporate accounts. The breach was discovered when our IT team noticed unusual activity on the affected devices, including unauthorized access to secure files and suspicious data transfers. After conducting a thorough investigation, we realized that the malware had been secretly transmitting our valuable data to an external server, including sensitive financial information. At that point, it became clear that the situation was far worse than we had initially anticipated.In response to this crisis, I reached out to TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT at Web, https :/ / t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t . c o m/ E m a i l : i n f o @ t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t.c o m And T e l e G r a m T r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t, A renowned cybersecurity firm with a reputation for its expertise in mobile device security and data recovery. Their team acted swiftly to assess the full scope of the attack, clean the infected devices, and secure our mobile systems.Thanks to their expert intervention, we were able to completely remove the malware from all affected devices, TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT data recovery specialists went above and beyond to recover not only the stolen company data but also the funds that had been illicitly transferred from both employee and corporate bank accounts. Through negotiation with authorities and tracking the stolen funds, they successfully managed to recover every dollar that had been taken. Their diligence and expertise were truly exceptional, and because of their efforts, we were able to avert what could have been a catastrophic financial loss.In the wake of this breach, we are more committed than ever to fortifying our security measures. The swift response and effective recovery efforts from TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT have been invaluable in restoring our confidence and securing our operations.

0 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Really now? For what reason? What about Franco Smith. He has superior experience to Stick by some margin.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Jesus. All we hear about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatment for herpes, crypto currency scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to make it past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 1 hour ago
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

I still think France win but it would have been nice if Ireland had got a couple of tries in that 80% possession period in first 15-20 mins. There was a 2-1 against Dupont short side 5m maul. Dupont was surely offside but we butchered. Again Doris hold up should have gone to Porter for a run at a try against Ntamack.

That was a beautiful kick that Penaud F-ed up and I dont know how we don’t get a pen there, the clear out was done by a French player almost running back towards his own goalline.

I know France had the power and skill to win it, but would have been a lot harder coming from behind and the overview now might not be as concerning from Irish POV.

A long time ago, but France destroyed a great NZ team in similar timeframe in Twickenham 1999.

4 Go to comments
K
K-Bob 1 hour ago
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

No, you were the one going about how Saffas “lost it” when Ire and SA switched places atop the world rankings. I recall something about “thousands of posts” from your incoherent rantings. Your grasp on reality grows more tenuous by the day.


And, as is usual when you have no facts to rely on, you project your own r@cist views on any and everyone that has bested you on this forum.

20 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 1 hour ago
'Can NZ sustain five teams?': Knives out on historic weekend for New Zealand Super teams

Lol, Did you even watch the Crusaders game? They scored 3 tries in the first 30 minutes. Nothing wrong with their skill levels either, although too many errors on both sides. If you don’t like the Crusaders fine, but don’t make up bollocks to support your bias.

17 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

1000s?


You’re a liar.

20 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 1 hour ago
How Dupont-less France tossed a grenade into Ireland's Grand Slam celebrations

Yes, he is also anti Irish. That condescending imperial sneer is easily identifiable for us. We know his “type” well. It’s a good job he is not in charge of anything more dangerous than a sports pen.

185 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 5 things we learned from this weekend’s Six Nations as reputations damaged 5 things we learned from this weekend’s Six Nations action
Search