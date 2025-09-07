Northern Edition
Japan vs Spain: Four takeaways from Sakura XV's 29-21 World Cup win

By Philip Bendon at York Community Stadium, York
YORK, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Komachi Imakugi of Japan scores her team's fourth try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match between Japan and Spain at the York Community Stadium on September 07, 2025 in York, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Japan finally earned the result their performances had been threatening all tournament, overturning a 14-5 halftime deficit to beat Spain 29-21 in York and close out their Pool C campaign on a high.

For a team that has often played with ambition but lacked the finishing touch, this was a statement victory built on patience, ball movement, and clinical execution when it mattered most.

Spain, who had been industrious and brave throughout their own World Cup journey, looked in control at the interval thanks to tries from Cristina Blanco Herrera and Monica Castelo. But as soon as the second half began, Japan shifted into another gear, scoring three tries in 16 minutes to seize momentum and ultimately the win.

Here are four takeaways from the match in York.

Nishimura’s fast start, Spain’s smarter response
When Sora Nishimura dived into the left-hand corner in the sixth minute, it looked like the Sakura were about to dominate. They had already controlled territory and possession, and Nishimura’s finish rewarded their sharp handling from the base of a scrum.

Yet Spain showed they were not about to be overawed. From a quick tap penalty, they strung together a sequence of offloads that sliced open Japan’s defence, with Blanco Herrera finishing under the posts. The composure with which Spain absorbed pressure before striking on limited chances was impressive. Castelo’s close-range effort just before halftime felt like a dagger, punishing Japan’s lack of scoreboard return for long spells of dominance. At 14-5 down, the question was whether Japan had the mental edge to rally.

Fixture
Women's Rugby World Cup
Japan Women
29 - 21
Full-time
Spain Women
All Stats and Data

Japan’s second-half surge changed everything
The restart answered that question emphatically. Almost immediately, Japan increased their tempo. The pack carried with more intent, while the backs found width and space. Iroha Nagata’s try in the 45th minute opened the door, and suddenly the momentum was entirely theirs.

By the 61st minute, both Wako Kitano and Komachi Imakugi had crossed, with Spain’s defensive alignment looking increasingly stretched. Japan’s ball movement and willingness to attack wide channels forced the Spanish midfield into repeated scramble situations. The numbers tell the story: Japan finished with 66% possession and 278 post-contact metres, illustrating both their control and ability to win collisions in key moments.

It was as if the game plan finally clicked: direct running up front, fast ruck ball, and incisive passing out wide. Spain had no answer during that purple patch.

Yellow card is the decisive turning point
Anne Fernandez de Corres’ yellow card in the 65th minute could not have come at a worse time for Spain. Already under sustained pressure, losing a key defensive organiser left them badly exposed. Within minutes, Jennifer Nduka powered over for Japan’s fifth try.

The scoreboard read 29-14 by the time Fernandez de Corres returned, and although Spain fought gamely to the final whistle, the damage was done. In tight World Cup matches, the smallest margins matter, and the ten minutes spent a player down proved the pivotal swing.

Spain’s grit deserves respect
Despite the loss, Spain’s fight until the end was admirable. Claudia Peña Hidalgo, who had earlier come on as a replacement, produced the game’s most eye-catching break in the closing stages, creating the space for Victoria Rosell Martínez to finish wide out. Their willingness to keep playing with ambition, even when chasing the game, spoke volumes about their mentality.

Defensively, Spain had to make 194 tackles compared to Japan’s 115, a gap that highlighted just how much time they spent without the ball. Their tackle completion rate of 93% showed effort and organisation, but eventually the workload became unsustainable. Players like Blanco Herrera (19 tackles) and Castelo (18 tackles) embodied that resilience.

Spain’s exit from the pool stages will sting, but this performance confirmed they are more than competitive on the world stage. For Japan, meanwhile, the win validates their attacking approach and proves they can recover composure under pressure.

