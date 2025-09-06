Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

'It’s the stickiest we’ve been' -Red Roses see room for improve in quarter-finals

By Joe Harvey at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton & Hove
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: John Mitchell, Head Coach of England, walks through the tunnel at half-time during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A match between England and Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

John Mitchell branded the Red Roses’ performance as “clunky” after his side’s 47-7 win over Australia in Brighton.

England topped Pool A at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup with thanks to a brace of tries from Kelsey Clifford and Sadia Kabeya, as well as scores from Abbie Ward and Sarah Bern to secure a quarter-final clash with Scotland.

It was an uncharacteristic start from England, who were tested to their limits by the Wallaroos kicking game on the south coast before rallying in the second half to score four unanswered tries.

In the aftermath of the fixture it was also noted that England will be without world player of the year Ellie Kildunne after the full back suffered concussion symptoms in the second half which will rule her out of next weekend’s quarter-final against Scotland, due to the 12 day mandatory stand down period.

“We didn’t start well,” Mitchell said. “We looked a bit clunky, a bit untidy in attack, and then I think our defence was outstanding. Sometimes attack doesn’t go for you.

“So something that was in our own control wasn’t something I think that Australia were doing to us. We’ll go back and reflect on our preparation.”

There was added pain for England on the Brighton Community Stadium turf too. Ellie Kildunne was removed from play immediately with concussion symptoms, Hannah Botterman was removed on the 24 minute mark with a back spasm and Morwenna Talling also left the field after her mouthguard indicated that she required a HIA.

In the case of World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year, Kildunne, England will be without her for 12 days as she completes a mandatory standdown of 12 days minimum, meaning that she will miss next week’s quarter-final.

Botterman’s injury will be assessed day by day and Talling passed a HIA before being replaced by Maddie Feaunati permanently.

Injury concerns were compounded by their error count. In total England turned the ball over to Australia on 31 occasions as they invited waves of Wallaroos attacks onto themselves.

One thing that the World Cup contenders could be pleased with was their defence. At the end of 80 minutes the side had a 95 per cent completion rate and held out a number of golden surges toward the line.

At the end of a day which asked numerous questions of the side, that thread of defence is something to cling on to as a knockout clash with Scotland at Ashton Gate Stadium beckons.

“It’s the stickiest we’ve been in that first 40,” Matthews said. “Usually our lineout is spot on. We can play off that.

“Error count was quite high, which I’m not used to. I think we need to be a bit more patient, a little bit more direct, but our defence was incredible.

“To hardly have any of the ball in that first half and still come in winning (was pleasing).”

T
TerryS 7 days ago

Good to see the team is able to be patient against stiff opposition. Their defence was terrific , first time we have seen them having to really defend their line. They definitely showed us their ability. No score for Australia in the second half as England found their normal attacking game. Showed us there is a real team there after loosing their key player to injury. It happens and the teamwork really showed up ! Keep going to win the World cup, some heavy teams in the the knock out stages. So good to see women's rugby taking a centre stage. Full house crowd in Brighton 32000! Their success helps to lift a very uncomfortable English society !

