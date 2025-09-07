Who will replace Ellie Kildunne at full-back in the World Cup quarter-finals?

Last night it was confirmed that Ellie Kildunne was ruled out of England’s 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Scotland.

The reigning World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year was removed from play in the second half of her team’s 47-7 win over Australia at Brighton Community Stadium after she sustained a head injury.

She will now go through a mandatory minimum 12 day stand-down and potentially return for the semifinals in a fortnight.

This will be an added headache for Red Roses head coach John Mitchell, whose team were challenged hard by Jo Yapp’s Wallaroos in the opening 30 minutes as they secured their own spot in the final eight.

Kildunne was not the only player to leave the field early. Loosehead prop Hannah Botterman was forced off with a back spasm in the 24th minute and Morwenna Talling was removed from play shortly after her gumshield indicated that she needed a head injury assessment.

The 25-year-old left the pitch at the start of the second after a tackle from Ashley Marsters left her in need of treatment and she was substituted immediately as she displayed symptoms of concussion.

Less than 24 hours on from the final whistle eyes have turned to Ashton Gate.

Regardless of what Mitchell branded as a “difficult day at the office”, Kildunne’s absence is a big one for the Red Roses and who can replace her in the full-back jersey is on the minds of many.

Emma Sing

Emma Sing has been one of the most important Gloucester Hartpury players as the club completed a domestic three-peat in Premiership Women’s Rugby under Sean Lynn.

The 24-year-old, who was not even born the last time Scotland beat England in 1999, made her Red Roses debut in 2022 but has never been a regular fixture for Mitchell in the back three.

For her club Sing has been immovable. As a place-kicker Sing is largely faultless and could offer a point of difference in knockout rugby.

So far her time on the field at the World Cup has been limited to 93 minutes, against the USA and Samoa, in which time she has converted just the one try as her team topped their group.

A steady pair of hands under the high ball and also capably of igniting an attack when finding a soft defensive shoulder, it could well be her time to shine at this tournament.

“We have an incredible squad,” Mo Hunt said at full-time. “Emma Sing can step in, who is the person who has beaten the most defenders in the PWR.

“We are really blessed with the squad that we have got. We want Els to be okay. I am sure she will be and we will look after her.”

Helena Rowland

When England needed a calming influence in their win over Australia, Helena Rowland came up big time.

Over the course of her international career, she has played across the backline and at the World Cup impressed greatly as the Red Roses subdued Samoa to a 92-3 defeat in Northampton with a 27 point tally.

More regularly utilised at outside centre and fly-half, it cannot be denied that full-back is not Rowland’s best position, but one which she is more than capable of excelling in.

After she replaced Kildunne in Brighton Rowland oozed class. As Kildunne lost five turnovers, the 25-year-old made none. In fact she won a turnover.

Confident and self-assured, Rowland’s flashes on the field are already warranting of a starting slot. Next week’s winner-takes-all encounter in Bristol could be that chance.