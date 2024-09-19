Japan stick to the tried and true in selections for PNC final

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has adopted the classic ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ motto in his selections for the Pacific Nations Cup final against Fiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brave Blossoms enjoyed consistency of selection throughout the pool stages of the tournament before a handful of changes were made for last weekend’s semi-final vs Manu Samoa.

Those changes proved successful as the hosts produced a near 50-point performance to claim their place in the final.

With that in mind, all but one of the matchday 23 have retained their roles from the semi-final, with the lone change coming in the 23 jersey as Junta Hamano comes in for an injured Taichi Takahashi.

The team have set up camp south of Osaka in Miyazaki in hope of preparing for the humid conditions, and Jones said the challenge for his side is to prove that their attack can outplay one of the most electric teams in word rugby in Fiji.

Japan side to play Fiji

1. Shogo Miura

2. Mamoru Harada

3. Shuhei Takeuchi

4. Epineri Uluiviti

5. Warner Dearns

6. Amato Fakatava

7. Kanji Shimokawa

8. Faulua Makisi

9. Shinobu Fujiwara

10. Harumichi Tatekawa

11. Malo Tuitama

12. Nicholas McCurran

13. Dylan Riley

14. Tomoki Osada

15. Seungsin Lee

Replacements

16. Kenta Matsuoka

17. Takato Okabe

18. Keijiro Tamefusa

19. Isaiah Collins-Mapusua

20. Tiennan Costley

21. Taiki Koyama

22. Yusuke Kajimura

23. Junta Hamano

ADVERTISEMENT