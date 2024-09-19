Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
17 - 24
FT
27 - 49
FT
26 - 21
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
14:45
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
23:35
Saturday
01:45
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
10:00
Pacific Nations Cup

Japan stick to the tried and true in selections for PNC final

By Ned Lester
Harumichi Tatekawa of Japan leads his side out of the tunnel. Photo by Toru Hanai - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has adopted the classic ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ motto in his selections for the Pacific Nations Cup final against Fiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brave Blossoms enjoyed consistency of selection throughout the pool stages of the tournament before a handful of changes were made for last weekend’s semi-final vs Manu Samoa.

Those changes proved successful as the hosts produced a near 50-point performance to claim their place in the final.

With that in mind, all but one of the matchday 23 have retained their roles from the semi-final, with the lone change coming in the 23 jersey as Junta Hamano comes in for an injured Taichi Takahashi.

The team have set up camp south of Osaka in Miyazaki in hope of preparing for the humid conditions, and Jones said the challenge for his side is to prove that their attack can outplay one of the most electric teams in word rugby in Fiji.

Related

How a prince and a WW2 U.S. military seizure created the PNC knockout venues

In 1945, after Japan’s defeat in World War II, the Meiji Jingu Stadium, previously used for rugby, was seized by the U.S. military, making it unavailable for the sport.

Read Now

Japan side to play Fiji

1. Shogo Miura
2. Mamoru Harada
3. Shuhei Takeuchi
4. Epineri Uluiviti
5. Warner Dearns
6. Amato Fakatava
7. Kanji Shimokawa
8. Faulua Makisi
9. Shinobu Fujiwara
10. Harumichi Tatekawa
11. Malo Tuitama
12. Nicholas McCurran
13. Dylan Riley
14. Tomoki Osada
15. Seungsin Lee

Replacements

16. Kenta Matsuoka
17. Takato Okabe
18. Keijiro Tamefusa
19. Isaiah Collins-Mapusua
20. Tiennan Costley
21. Taiki Koyama
22. Yusuke Kajimura
23. Junta Hamano

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

Eddie Jones highlights two areas of vulnerability for Japan vs Fiji

Special guest's 'powerful' pregame speech inspires Japan to record win

Eddie Jones finds his star playmaker in 23-year-old sensation

ANALYSIS

Japan's strike power proves too much for resilent Samoa in semi-final

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The changes Scott Robertson must make to address All Blacks’ bench woes

2

Wallaby reacts to the return of All Blacks enforcer Ethan de Groot

3

Martin Johnson's advice to Andy Farrell over Lions captaincy choice

4

Scott Robertson’s message for Wallace Sititi before Bledisloe Cup opener

5

The Felix Jones comment about Harry Randall that delighted Bristol

6

‘Did Conrad really score that many’: Rieko Ioane dismisses All Blacks drought

7

Why Scott Robertson shifted Will Jordan back to All Blacks’ wing

8

Why South Africans are so sought after around the world

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Why Rassie Erasmus should cull some Boks veterans for 2027

The South African kingpin knows he must rejuvenate his squad, but which ageing warriors will be cut loose?

LONG READ

Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

The Wallabies are down on confidence but they face an All Blacks team with their own issues, and Kiwi Joe Schmidt yet hurt them

LONG READ

Inside the mind of Franco Smith: The 'school head boy' who scaled the URC's Everest

Rugby obsessive, Christian, family man - the in-depth tale of Smith's journey to glory with Glasgow.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 5 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

I think you denigrated Wales as well. It's kind of hard not to.

I'm not giving any kiwi imposter in Australia any plaudits !

81 Go to comments
A
Anendra Singh 16 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Fair enough. Unfortunately, I don't look for good, bad, or ugly. Just realism. I'm a creature of habit. It's what I've done my entire career. The Bledisloe tests will hardly be a yardstick for gauging the ABs now. That'll happen during the NH tour later in the year. Appreciate the brainstorming.

111 Go to comments
f
frandinand 46 minutes ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Try analysing a players performance throughout the game and not just the highlights moments.

209 Go to comments
f
frandinand 48 minutes ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

More incomprehensible comment.

209 Go to comments
O
OJohn 55 minutes ago
'They know what they're doing': Scott Robertson on the Wallabies under Joe Schmidt

He knows damn well that Schmidt knows what he is doing. Sabotaging Australia's chances. Just like Robbie Deans and Dave Rennie did.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
‘Did Conrad really score that many’: Rieko Ioane dismisses All Blacks drought

Yeah I'd even be happy to go further and say they did more than hold their own. It was just how the team, and those two (3 with Barrett) finished that is the marker they need to stand up against now.


But back to the midfield discussion, I just think only one can be allowed to operate in a cohesive and lethal AB backline. Two stifles it too much to be beneficial with it's 'stability'.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
‘Did Conrad really score that many’: Rieko Ioane dismisses All Blacks drought

No that's a big reason why you think Jordie works at 2nd5, but he doesn't kick from that position at all. He would be a big loss to the team for not just his kicking, but it's only for the first part of the game and obviously would only happen if you were more than making up for it in other areas.


Nonu couldn't kick either. He followed exactly the same positional path I'm suggesting of Rieko. He can develop some subtility, it would be a huge work for sure, but hopefully his only one (I think he has a simple enough passing game to give it to Proctor to distribute, and would be comfortable enough with 12's lines already).

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

We do have a problem, it's Schmidt.

23 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Because Jason Ryan can't stand Schmidt. Neither can the Wallaby players, obviously.

23 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Schmidt is getting paid a million dollars a year. For that money you should be a miracle worker and not sabotage the team by constantly changing it and refusing to select our best players

23 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

You'll bloody have no pants when Dmacs through with you and the Wallabies 😡

209 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

No, hell no. Who would be after half a dozen games. Who even is a great international 10 these days? Obviously spoken about the Lions, and I'm happy to include Pollard in there, but as you know with the debate about his inevitable selection in the WC, he's not going to be great for every team.


I haven't seen enough of the French 5/8s, but I'd definitely put them in the Dmac class of special players. Sacha of course will be a great but you can't count him for the same reason I haven't counted Dmac.


I think you're blind Nick. The position and backline plays exactly like it is Dmacs. Is that in and of itself a criticism? I think you could fairly say it is so until Dmac goes through some big games and finds out what works or doesn't work.

209 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
Martin Johnson's advice to Andy Farrell over Lions captaincy choice

Obviously you don't think. That would require brain activity.


I think that you live under the auspices (your favourite word) of a broken mind. It can't be from rugby though as you've clearly never played the game.


If you reference culture wars on a rugby platform, then you deserve to get called out for the utter fool that you are.


Enjoy your flat earth Eddie the duck - quack, quack.

34 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

I can take you through it if you like, I have notes!

209 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Whats SK stand for? ...... Silly K...T?

23 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

You're in for a shock tomorrow fran!

209 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

So you live outside of Aus then eh. Bright cherry country. Hehehe.

23 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Well that doesnt even make sense.

23 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Yes that 1 point loss with a crap TMO and Ref in SAs pocket really proves how far out of his depth he was eh. It makes every other coach look really out of their depth further than him tho eh. That french coach...Useless.... Irish coach/// Way way way out of his depth. Same with every othe coach that didnt win the final.... Surely thats how it goes in your head isnt it?

23 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Mate learn about rugby. Brown is no head coach for starters. Razor will succeed, even with the weight of guys like you bagging out his every move.

23 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Robertson on why Sam Cane keeps starting for the All Blacks Robertson on why Sam Cane keeps starting
Search