Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
15 - 16
FT
15 - 14
FT
26 - 10
FT
33 - 18
FT
35 - 21
FT
31 - 19
FT
13 - 19
FT
31 - 5
FT
33 - 10
FT
28 - 16
FT
23 - 24
FT
17 - 17
FT
26 - 33
FT
17 - 51
FT
25 - 19
FT
10 - 38
FT
14 - 28
FT
37 - 13
FT
27 - 29
FT
38 - 15
FT
29 - 19
FT
84 - 31
FT
33 - 17
FT
20 - 16
FT
11 - 28
FT
16 - 14
FT
39 - 31
FT
50 - 17
FT
23 - 20
FT
32 - 20
FT
41 - 49
FT
34 - 14
FT
22 - 20
FT
35 - 37
FT
40 - 26
FT
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
United Rugby Championship

'I’ve learned from that and I’m better for it now': Ben Healy

Ben Healy of Edinburgh during the United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh and Leinster at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Edinburgh fly-half Ben Healy admits there were times last season when his desire to play through adversity made a tough situation worse, but believes he has emerged “better for it” as he eyes a return to the form which earned him 10 Scotland caps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old former Munster man made a dream start in his adopted country in the 2023-24 season, having swapped the Irish province for the Scottish capital.

Healy started 23 of Edinburgh’s 24 games in that campaign, as many as he had started in the three previous seasons combined with Munster.

Not only was he starting more games, he was also finishing them. He played the full 80 minutes in 20 of those 23 games, narrowly missing out to an old mate, Munster centre Shane Daly, for the URC’s end-of-season ‘Ironman’ award.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Edinburgh
19:00
2 Oct 25
Ulster
All Stats and Data

“I met Shane in that off-season, afterwards,” he recalled. “I think he won Man of Steel, or whatever it is, for most minutes, and I said, ‘How the hell have you won?’ I thought I’d played every minute, but I mustn’t have. I think I came off in a home game and I think he played every minute, so he was giving me a bit of craic about that.”

If Daly’s total of 1,815 minutes from his 23 games narrowly eclipsed Healy’s 1,808, the adopted Scot could console himself with the fact his fledgling Test career was taking off nicely. Having been part of Scotland’s 2023 World Cup squad, he won three more caps in the 2024 Six Nations and another three on that summer’s tour of the Americas.

But returning to Edinburgh brought new challenges. Fresh competition at fly-half arrived in the shape of Ross Thompson from Scottish rivals Glasgow, with head coach Sean Everitt initially favouring his new signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Healy started a humbling 55-21 defeat by the Lions in Johannesburg in early October – when Edinburgh trailed by a record 48-0 half-time margin – and didn’t see the No.10 shirt again until a couple of European Challenge Cup pool games in January.

While Thompson started 22 of their 26 matches overall, Healy had to make do with a paltry four among his 17 outings, the last against the Scarlets in late January.

By that stage he was also managing patellar tendinopathy, a soft tissue injury which causes pain below the kneecap, and which continued to bother him until the start of this season.

“It was niggles with my knee that were keeping me in and out of training and games,” he said. “It was tricky. You get thrown different challenges at different stages of your career that you won’t necessarily be prepared for, whether it be injury or form dipping or other players playing ahead of you, these types of things.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last season was probably a mixed bag. Touch wood, the first few seasons in my pro career I was pretty lucky with injury. To have a few niggles last season did throw a new set of challenges at me, so I’ve learned from that and I’m better for it now.”

Healy admits there were times when the lingering knee issue affected his mindset out on the pitch.

“You’re a professional athlete, so trying to not play is the last thing you want to do,” he said. “So sometimes you end up maybe pushing through things that you shouldn’t and you end up in a worse position. I think we all have that edge and it’s part of being a professional athlete – if we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t be here.”

After such an uplifting first season in Edinburgh gave way to a rather demoralising second, Healy is keen to reassert his credentials in the early part of the new campaign.

Ironically, a toe injury suffered by Thompson in a final pre-season outing gave him an opening, and with the club’s other fly-half Cammy Scott also sidelined, Healy played the full 80 minutes in last Saturday’s opening 31-28 URC defeat by Zebre.

“I was just super-excited to get my teeth back into it and delighted to get 80 minutes under my belt,” he said. “It was unfortunate with the result, but I’m delighted to be back out there.”

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
4
Tries
4
4
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
69
Carries
85
1
Line Breaks
1
16
Turnovers Lost
8
6
Turnovers Won
8

If that opening setback in Parma raised further questions about whether Edinburgh’s stated ambition of a top-four finish is a realistic target – it was a third straight game they had failed to beat one of the URC’s traditional basement dwellers after a loss and a draw against the Italians last season – Healy insists it has not induced a prolonged bout of soul-searching among the squad as they prepare for the visit of Ulster on Friday.

“It’s round one of the season where we’ve had a really good pre-season,” he said. “It’s not the result we wanted, it’s not good enough but I think we are in a good place, to be honest. We’re under no illusions. Realistically we need to get a win at home here against Ulster, but at least we have two [losing bonus] points to show for it.

“There were definitely some encouraging signs. You don’t want to learn lessons by losing, but sometimes it has to go that way. There was real clarity on where we need to get better, where we need to improve. Hopefully we’ll bring that into the weekend.”

The return of Scotland wing Darcy Graham – with Lions duo Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman also likely to be restored to the starting line-up after replacement outings in Italy – should help bring renewed focus and dynamism after a disjointed opening effort.

“It’s just delivering on what we say we’re going to do,” Healy added, when asked how Edinburgh can build on last season’s seventh-place finish, which resulted in a quarter-final play-off defeat by the Bulls.

“I think there’s a really good attitude amongst the players, coaches and staff. We all agree on that. But sometimes it’s just little bits of execution that are letting us down, whether it be something we want to do in a game and then we come back on Monday and realise we probably weren’t quite at that mark in that specific thing we wanted to get done. When that happens too many times in a season, they all add up, so I would say it’s just consistency week on week – and doing what we say we’re going to do.”

Related

Gregor Townsend left sweating as Glasgow pair await scan results

Glasgow and Scotland are awaiting the results of scans for back-row duo Jack Dempsey and Rory Darge, four weeks out from the start of the Autumn Nations Series.

Read Now


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'It was my first Christmas... Lewis grabbed me and said ‘you’re coming to mine' '

2

Former All Blacks predict win tally for upcoming Northern Tour

4
3

Ross Byrne makes position clear on future Ireland Test selection

4

Quade Cooper apologises to Wallabies rookie over X comments

1
5

Springboks in 'good position' ahead of Rugby World Cup draw

6

Louis Rees-Zammit added to injury list as Bristol turn to transfer market

1
7

Geoff Parling says removing 4 Leicester players was 'pivotal'

8

Clermont thrash Top 14 newbies to break points record in France

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Tony Brown's new-look attack has garnered headlines, but the trusty muscle of South Africa's pack underpinned a second straight Rugby Championship title.

16
LONG READ

Ben Murphy – Connacht’s ‘quiet guy’ making some noise in race to succeed Ireland icons

With Conor Murray retired and Jamison Gibson-Park 35 by RWC27, Ben Murphy is eager to put himself at the front of the No.9 queue.

LONG READ

'Adapting to referees is giving Wallabies growing pains'

Joe Schmidt's team were unable to change Andrea Piardi's perception at the breakdown, just as Canada toiled to paint good scrum pictures in the World Cup final.

109

Comments on RugbyPass

O
Otagoman II 13 minutes ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yeah 2 matches in a row showed clear dominance. I think even Ryan is in denial.

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

The issue with Love is the worst, if most important, of the incompetent selections between 10 and 15 that has defined Robertson's AB's in 2024, and 2025 up until last weekend.

Very few raise serious questions over the forwards and halfbacks. They have brought new players [Tosi, Norris, Holland, Parker, Sititi, Ratima, Hotham] through quickly even though they had more experienced options and already had a relatively inexperienced group in place. They haven't flinched, have given them squad places, given them minutes. The forwards are the best NZ's got, and they are developing. Ryan and Robertson know what they are doing there.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Barrett to return, Lomax to miss Northern Tour for All Blacks

He definately speaks gibberish. I wonder how the players understand him.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yep Sacha is at the start a bit like Dan Carter. But it is the start of something special…

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



Laurie Mains is not giving much credit to the SA scrum. He thinks that the ABs had a concentration problem rather than an ability one.

That would explain a one-off scrum but not a series where they are under the pump. Both the AB tightheads were under extreme pressure though Lomax will get back into it.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

He’s certainly not Nass Botha of for that matter Gerald Bosch JD! I think 10 is covered but the backline coordination is better off turnover ball than it is in phase play.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Not sure that theory extends to front row though Rugs, with Louw atg over 140 kilos and the Tank at 130. Wessels has the attribute you note but he’s about 20 kilos lighter.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

It must have been disheartening for the AB props to come off so badly v the Boks having upsized so considerably.

France still needs ot find a THP to replace Uini Atonio so not sure even they are ready for the front rows SA will throw at them. A lot depend on Tevita Tatafu right now.



...

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Try again.

Love is 24, not 25. He and Feinberg-Mngomezulu's were born 14 months apart, so Love is only 1 year ahead of him in the professional cycle.



...

30 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



The days of a complete tight 5 on the bench are over. Unless of course Rassie resurrects it in the playoff rounds in RWC 2027.

I wouldn’t bet on it Rugs! I thnik he’s put it in cotton wool, but I expect we’ll be seeing more of teh 6/2 and 7/1 with some hybrid forwards/backs on the bench.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

The under 20s Argies did not play with a ‘no props policy’ at all and it was a welcome breath of fresh air. We’ll be seeing more of Rapetti, Wenger, Galvan, Rodriguez etc in future years…

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree you only get experienced by playing. But time on the field e.g. at 14 or 15 will make Love more comfortable when he gets a run at 10.

Robertson should look to give Love time at 10 on the end of year tour. A start might be a bit too far. Maybe start Love at 14 or 15 against Wales or Scotland; and - hopefully - if the All Blacks build a decent lead, move Love into 10 for the rest of the test.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

That shows how pathetic it’s become under Razor. Two years of coaching and all we are hoping for is a player to get a shot in the last test of his second year.

30 Go to comments
D
DM 2 hours ago
Joe Schmidt sends clear message to run down Wallabies

The lack of depth in elite players caused Bledisloe demise. NZ can bring in elite replacements Australia not so much. Contrast McKenzie and Edmed eg. One experienced one out of his depth.Bit tough to criticises fitness given 2nd half comebacks this season. And AB didn't “brush off” Australia. Given depth NZ less impressive. And Australia beat South Africa and Argentina and were competitive every game. NZ last oneagainst SA a national shame

4 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Sacha also got a game. Something Razor refuses to give Love or any other young 10. Actually they arnt young. Just younger than BB by 8 years.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Thay’ all true, test rugby shouldn’t be a freeby but you have to develop younger players. Iys almost like we need BB to go down injured for the whole NH tour, but apparently he’s going to be fine do no developing will get done.

After Saturday, I think its time to see JB at 15, QT and LF centres.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree, it appears injury is the only way in to the team in the 10 position. Youth was once a part of rugby that NZ did so well.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Its simply because Razor refuses to develop any 10s because he is saving the spot. Jacomb and Reihanna are now older than BB and DC were when they won world player of year awards.

All Eggs, one basket.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Papali’i and Sotutu have been great in NPC this year and reminding us that they could’ve been on the field this year. Papali’i would’ve been a great ruck presence in some of those slugfests vs the Pumas and Springboks and Hoskins, after a bit of a dip in his Blues form this year from last year (not helped by injuries) regained that form for Counties. Fusitu’a was being called a potential All Black at at the end of the year - he could be getting a run too, same with Xavier Numia who was one of the players to watch last year before injury.

In the backs though, they need to do a big overhaul and focus on who’s not likely to be in decline by 2027. Clarke, Carter, Fainga’anuku, Tupaea, Proctor, Jordan and Narawa need to stay. Reece needs to go as does Rieko. Jacomb, Reihana and Love all need to be given more and more game time as the games progress if we want to make sure we don’t get locked into Beaudy and DMac. Ennor is a huge risk because he’s far too injury prone. The most untapped talent in that backline that sadly was lost to injury is Tavatavanawai and he needs to be looked at more when he’s healthy. The other one is Kyren Taumoefolau, assuming he keeps his form up for the Chiefs next year.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Foster should never have been elevated there in the first place. I have my issues with Razor at the moment, particularly around selections and fairly boring tactics, but the four years of Foster also brought us back a few years in development. Anyone who saw his Chiefs teams of the 2000s could’ve seen this coming - it was an exciting but inconsistent bunch that would follow up amazing tries with bonehead mistakes.

30 Go to comments