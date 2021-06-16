'It's created a new dynamic': The recent growth England have identified in Ellis Genge

11:10am, 16 June 2021

England assistant Matt Proudfoot has pinpointed how a leadership role is developing an encouraging new side to Ellis Genge, the 26-year-old who is ranked as the most senior player in Eddie Jones’ summer series squad due to his haul of 28 caps.

Genge has this week been at the forefront of the 34-strong England squad at a five-day camp in London ahead of the three-game schedule that kicks off with a June 27 A team match against Scotland A and is followed by July Test games at Twickenham versus the USA and Canada.

The 26-year-old prop has enjoyed a late-season flourish in the Leicester front row, his efforts energised by not getting selected on the Lions tour to South Africa. This impact hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Proudfoot explaining how Genge is now positively wielding his influence on an England training squad containing currently 22 uncapped players.

“It has created a new dynamic for him,” said Proudfoot. “To see the way he speaks and the lessons he has learned and how he is passing them on, I have often said that is part of the growth of a player.

“I have been really impressed throughout the season with the way he has led by example, his communication with the referees, how he has tried to solve problems, particularly in the moment at scrum time. These are the things I pay special attention to. Now he is getting the opportunity to do it with a lot of younger guys and the way he is doing it is really good to see.

“We are using him in a leadership capacity now. We don’t just want young players to grow, we want every player to grow and be the best they can be. Every player if you give them the opportunity to perform and create an environment where they feel comfortable growing then I don’t see why not.”

Having lost Jack Singleton earlier this week, the hooker getting replaced by Gabriel Oghre, England confirmed on Wednesday that Newcastle lock Sean Robinson has suffered an MCL injury which resulted in a call-up for Bath’s Josh McNally taking his place.

