‘It means everything’: USA captain Kevon Williams makes SVNS history

With thousands of fans watching on in anticipation on a chilly Friday night in Los Angeles, one American made his way out onto the field without his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA captain Kevon Williams became the latest man to join the esteemed list of players who’ve represented their country at 50 international sevens events.

Williams, who played wide receiver for New Mexico Highlanders before pursuing rugby, was met with a deafening cheer by the LA crowd before his Eagles teammates joined him out in the middle.

Captain America marks his 50th tournament on home soil in #HSBCSVNSLAX 🇺🇸 What an achievement for Kevon Williams 👏#HSBCSVNS | @USARugby pic.twitter.com/hc327gVdnj — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 2, 2024

While the focus shifted towards the United State’s tournament opener against Samoa at Dignity Health Sports Park, the significance of Willams’ momentous milestone will live on in history.

“My wife, kids, my parents, siblings are all here,” Williams told RugbyPass on Day Two at SVNS LAX.

“If you’d told me four years ago I would have made it to 50 caps, I would have told you, you were lying.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a great feeling.

“It means everything. This is a brotherhood. I’ve made lifelong friends here with my teammates and coaches and it’s just a family and I love it.”

In the final match of play under the lights, the United States men’s team made sure to celebrate their skipper’s sensational achievement with a comprehensive victory. Williams, 32, scored a double as the tournament hosts ran away with a 31-12 win.

Looking to make it two from two in front of their home fans and loved ones, the USA seemed to be in control against a confident Australia side early on Saturday.

Tries to Perry Baker and Malacchi Esdale put the Eagles in the box seat, but a last-minute try to Josh Turner saw the Aussies lock the score at 12-all and send the contest to extra time.



ADVERTISEMENT

The USA threw everything at their opponents from Down Under, but a Henry Palmer score four minutes into overtime handed the Eagles a heartbreaking defeat.

“Just a tough loss. At home you want to win them all,” Williams said.

“Sometimes it’s just how rugby goes, wins and losses. Gotta find a way to bounce back though.

“They’re doing a great job. It’s good to play in front of family and friends. We just hope that we can make them proud.”