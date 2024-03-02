Hooker at centre of racial slur drama brands England 'plastic'

Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi has accused the England team of using ‘plastic energy’ during their Rugby World Cup semi-final encounter in the upcoming documentary: ‘Chasing the Sun 2’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series – a sequel to the acclaimed ‘Chasing the Sun’ – delves into South Africa’s triumphant journey in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Set to premiere on 24 March 2024 on M-Net and SuperSport, the documentary promises an inside look at the Springboks’ campaign, including their nail-biting playoff victories against France, England and the the All Blacks.

The semi-final clash against England, which saw the Springboks execute a sensational comeback, is set to be one of the main focal points of the series. A clip that has gone viral online shows Mbonambi criticizing the England team’s celebration tactics, which he perceived as lacking genuine spirit – hence the ‘plastic energy’ comment.

“After the knock the English started celebrating, whatever the English corner, they do,” said Mbonambi. “It’s plastic energy, when you’re trying to get energy by just shouting. You’ve just got a scrum, and now you have to scrum against us”.

Mbonambi’s criticism of England’s histrionics isn’t exactly a unique take. Steve Borthwick’s side has received their fair show of criticism for so-called over-the-top celebrating – with back row Ben Earl often being highlighted a key offender in this regard.

And Mbonambi is certainly no fan of England. His comments come just four months after he was involved in a racial slur drama during the very same game involving England flanker Tom Curry.

Curry claimed to referee Ben O’Keeffe in the second quarter of the Stade de France clash that he had been called a “white c***” by Mbonambi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbonambi accused England of being “unprofessional” over the allegations, insisting “misunderstanding” arose because Curry failed to realise he was speaking Afrikaans, a common practice among the Springboks to ensure opponents do not understand their messages.

Although World Rugby found “insufficient evidence” to proceed with sanctions against Mbonambi for the alleged incident, the juicy sub-plot will undeniably fuel anticipation for the documentary’s release.

additional reporting PA