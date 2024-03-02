Fissler Confidential: Bath hunt All Black as Sarries lose another 10
Bath are in the hunt to sign Montpellier’s former All Blacks winger George Bridge, who is also attracting interest from Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens.
The 28-year-old from Gisborne, who scored 12 tries in 19 appearances for New Zealand, has had a meeting with Bath officials and knows Elliott Stooke well from his time in Montpellier.
Bridge can also play full-back and scored 37 tries in 82 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders before moving to France in 2022. He is one of several players Montpellier are willing to let leave in a clear-out.
Part of the All Blacks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to England, Bridge has made 11 appearances this season and touched down twice against the Ospreys in the Challenge Cup in December.
Saracens are sniffing around the highly rated Newcastle Falcons fly-half Louie Johnson, with Manu Vunipola set to follow Owen Farrell out of the North London club this summer.
The Carlisle-born 20-year-old, who was educated at Sedbergh and has played for England U20s, can also play full-back and inside centre. He has made 12 appearances for the Falcons this season and scored one try.
The Newcastle senior academy graduate, who made his debut in the Premiership Cup defeat to Northampton in March 2022, extended his contract for a season last April.
He is now on Saracens’ radar and a departure would be another blow for the Premiership’s basement club, who are already losing Guy Pepper to rivals Bath this summer.
Ulster are set to sign Olympic sevens bronze medalist Werner Kok when his £160,000-a-year contract with United Rugby Championship rivals the Sharks runs out at the end of the season.
The 31-year-old made over 280 sevens appearances for South Africa and won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016, two years after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The winger and outside centre, who has played 15s since 2020, has scored five tries in 12 appearances for the Durban-based Sharks this season. He has played for Western Province and Toulouse.
England and Lions hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with Premiership title hopefuls Sale Sharks next season.
Alex Sanderson wants him to be the heartbeat of the Sharks front row in 2024/25 after he had two French clubs, Montpellier and Lyon, pull the plug on moves in under a year.
The Truro-born 30-year-old missed the World Cup earlier in the season with a shoulder injury and was injured against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup, causing Lyon to opt out of a move.
Cowan-Dickie has made nine appearances and scored two tries for the Sharks after arriving on a one-year deal last July after playing 154 games for Exeter Chiefs, where he won Premiership and European Cup titles.
Ulster and Ireland inside centre Stuart McCloskey is still thinking about a potential switch from Ravenhill to Bayonne next season after having talks with the Top 14 outfit.
The Bangor-born 31-year-old is due to be under contract to Ulster next season, but bosses desperately need to slash the wage bill at the club to cover losses from last season.
Sources have claimed it would be a massive wrench for Ulster’s player of the year in 2016, who has twice been named in the URC dream team, to leave Ireland and move to France.
Jonny May will have to accept a significant pay cut if he wants to extend his Gloucester career beyond his contract running out at the end of the season.
RugbyPass reported this week that the Cherry and Whites are already weighing up a move for former England international Christian Wade to replace Louis Rees-Zammit, who left the club for the NFL.
May, who turns 34 on April 1, is the sixth-highest try scorer in Premiership history. He started his career with Gloucester in 2009 before spending three years with Leicester Tigers. He returned to Kingsholm in 2020.
The winger, whose 36 international tries put him second on England’s all-time list, announced his Test-level retirement last October and is known to have met with Saracens, who are looking to sign a winger.
Magnus Bradbury is closing in on a return to his former club Edinburgh when his contract with Bristol Bears runs out at the end of the season.
The 28-year-old Glasgow-born back row moved to Ashton Gate in 2002 after making 117 appearances and scoring 15 tries for Edinburgh, but he is unhappy with the deal that they have offered him to stay.
Fissler Confidential understands that talks between the Scotland international, who has played 16 games and scored six tries at No8 for the Bears this season, and Edinburgh have gone well and a deal is close.
Saracens have beaten both Sale and Leicester in the race to land highly-rated former Wasps centre Sam Spink from Super Rugby outfit Western Force.
Spink, who moved to Perth when the former Premiership giants went out of business in October 2022, has started both of the Western Force’s Super Rugby Pacific defeats this season to the Hurricanes and the Rebels.
The 24-year-old, who made 28 appearances for Wasps, could be the answer to England’s problems at outside centre. He would be available for the summer tour of New Zealand after putting pen to paper at Saracens.
Wellington College-educated Spink has become a key player for the Western Force and was a leading target for both the Sharks and Tigers before opting for North London.
Comments on RugbyPass
Losing to an Ozzie franchise. Embarrassing…5 Go to comments
Tupperware. White plastic….2 Go to comments
Let's hope he does a great job. Just like he did at Bath……1 Go to comments
Richie Mo'unga hard to replace, he was the driver. When the team was behind or in a tough spot he would click into another gear. Sometimes by making a line break, or a cross field kick or even a turnover. They also missed Williams in the front row. they missed Razor at halftime speech, he is like Rassie, they problem solve on the spot. Where is the gushing gobbling Graham and little peca?5 Go to comments
Seriously , yet again Havali has a shocker, 3 errors that lead to trys, Good to see hes continuing his poor form of last 3 years including being shown up time & time again in International tests as well..Rob Penny is not a good coach, he had a poor record up North before landing this role..5 Go to comments
Lekker chuckle there by the boyz…2 Go to comments
Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.2 Go to comments
Hou soo aan ysters😁😁 STOMERS1 Go to comments
Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…38 Go to comments
Guess the Crusaders' winning run of Super comps has to come to an end some time. The beginning of the end?5 Go to comments
Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.38 Go to comments
Saw the New Pacific Lions coach there drooling and watching. Yes crusaders were the next game, but he was watching Drua and Moana, cheque handy.1 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game😲1 Go to comments
Super Round needs to go to fiji to really be super5 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game🤩1 Go to comments
interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula38 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.6 Go to comments
Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.38 Go to comments
Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.13 Go to comments
What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.2 Go to comments